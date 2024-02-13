ARway Corporation: ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs Multiple New Pivotal Deals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce pivotal new deals with major new partners; Intuitive Workspaces, who have a global reach extending to over 35,000 work spaces covering USA, UK, Spain, France, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, Korea, Singapore, Japan, India, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, London, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. ARway is also pleased to partner with City Electric Supply (CES), a prominent distributor of electrical products with over 1,000 branch locations around the world operating in 8 countries.

Intuitive Workspaces

Intuitive Workspaces, a leading global Property Technology agency specializing in customized workplace analytics geared towards optimizing real estate utilization, workspace design, and sustainability initiatives, has strategically chosen ARwayKit SDK as their partner to enhance their service offerings, particularly in the realm of indoor navigation.

This decision was prompted by the seamless deployment process and the swift integration of AR technologies into mobile applications. Among their distinguished clientele are corporate spaces belonging to technology firms, financial institutions, governmental entities, and media conglomerates. Notably, their collaboration with Netflix exemplifies their commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions.

With a global reach extending to over 35,000 workspaces across various industries, Intuitive Workspaces has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking data-driven solutions.

Having initially enrolled in the ARway Starter Plan for internal demonstrations and sales team training, Intuitive Workspaces swiftly upgraded to the Developer Plan within a fortnight to conduct Proof of Concepts (PoCs) with their clients. Subsequently, recognizing the potential of ARway's technology, they transitioned to the Partner Plan to facilitate a global rollout across the corporate campuses and offices of major companies like Netflix.

Commencing deployment in March 2024, Intuitive Workspaces will introduce ARway's indoor AR wayfinding technology across various facilities within these corporate campuses, including meeting rooms, workstations, demo theaters, and amenities. This implementation will enhance navigation capabilities for employees, guests, and visitors across the corporate campuses.

The collaboration with Intuitive Workspaces and ARway represents a significant stride towards revolutionizing workplace navigation, and will leverage cutting-edge technology to drive operational efficiency and enhance user experiences.

City Electric Supply

With ARway, City Electric Supply will unveil groundbreaking AR technology at internal events, and are set to launch a cutting-edge mobile application tailored for contractors and wholesalers in 2024. The app aims to streamline the purchasing process by integrating AR-powered wayfinding features, facilitating easier product pickup for customers who traditionally ordered online and then visited CES warehouses, stores, or depots for collection.

In an exciting development, CES has partnered with ARway to deploy a white-label app at their internal tradeshow and conference scheduled for June. This exclusive event will host manufacturers affiliated with CES, showcasing their products and enhancing their booths with AR content. ARway's technology will be prominently featured, spotlighting its seamless integration into CES's ecosystem.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

