Canada Jetlines Ltd: Canada Jetlines Expands Reach with New Routes to/from Halifax, Nova Scotia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA:CJET) ("Canada Jetlines" or the "Company") announces its commitment to enhancing travel options for leisure travelers by unveiling new routes that will connect Toronto to Halifax and Halifax to Orlando, Florida, thereby marking the Company's second Canadian destination.

To celebrate this significant milestone, Canada Jetlines is thrilled to introduce enticing one-way fares starting as low as $89* from Toronto to Halifax and $199* from Halifax to Orlando.

Set to commence operations on June 1st, these new routes are strategically designed to meet the increasing demand for travel to the East Coast during the summer months. Furthermore, the introduction of direct service from Halifax to Orlando offers Nova Scotians access to exciting vacation experiences in one of Florida's most beloved destinations.

"We're excited to welcome Canada Jetlines to Halifax Stanfield with new connections to Toronto and Orlando," said Marie Manning, Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Halifax International Airport Authority. "This service expansion to both markets will enable increased visitation to the province and provide more choice for our passengers looking to travel this summer."

Eddy Doyle, Jetlines CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to expand service this summer to our second Canadian city, Halifax. As the airline offering the most direct service from Halifax to Orlando this summer, we're bringing the magic of travel to even more Canadians."

The new route schedule is as follows:

Toronto (YYZ) to Halifax (YHZ) - 2x weekly, starting June 1 - Oct. 23

Halifax (YHZ) to Toronto (YYZ) - 2x weekly, starting June 3 - Oct. 24

Halifax (YHZ) to Orlando (MCO) - 2x weekly, starting June 2 - Oct. 23

Orlando (MCO) to Halifax (YHZ) - 2x weekly, starting June 3 - Oct. 24

Additionally, beginning in March, travelers can benefit from the ease and savings of booking a Jetlines Vacations summer escape package in Orlando and central Florida departing from Halifax or Toronto. This strategic expansion aligns with Canada Jetlines' commitment to providing diverse travel options and fostering strong connections between people and destinations.

*The mentioned fares are subject to availability, and terms and conditions apply. Please refer to www.jetlines.com for further details.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA: CJET), trading as "Canada Jetlines," is a Canadian leisure airline committed to providing an exciting travel experience to its passengers. With a growing network of destinations, Canada Jetlines is dedicated to connecting Canadians with some of the world's most captivating and sought-after locations.

