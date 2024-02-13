InMode LTD: InMode Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $126.8M and Record Full Year Revenue of $492M

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $126.8 million, compared to $133.6 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $20.5 million, an increase of 20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Total cash position of $741.6 million as of December 31, 2023, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.
Full Year 2023 Highlights:
- Record full year revenue of $492 million, a year-over-year increase of 8%.
- Record GAAP net income of $197.9 million, compared to $161.5 million in 2022; record *non-GAAP net income of $221.5 million, compared to $207.5 million in 2022.
- 18% increase in international (non-U.S.) revenues as compared to 2022.
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
FY 2023
FY 2022
Revenues
$126,781
$133,571
$492,048
$454,271
Gross Margins
84 %
84 %
84 %
84 %
Net Income
$55,165
$37,708
$197,919
$161,520
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.64
$0.44
$2.30
$1.89
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
FY 2023
FY 2022
Gross Margins
84 %
85 %
84 %
84 %
Net Income
$61,487
$66,370
$221,519
$207,486
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.71
$0.78
$2.57
$2.42
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A
Management Comments
"In 2023, particularly the latter half, we saw challenges both for InMode and the aesthetics industry, including the surgical aesthetic sector," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "However, we successfully introduced two exciting platforms, Define and Envision, which gained substantial market traction.
"Looking ahead, we plan to launch 2 new platforms this year and believe that our market share will continue to grow as we introduce new and innovative technologies for minimally invasive aesthetics treatments. Our unique technology and continued commitment to bringing new platforms to market are pivotal in establishing InMode as a global leader in the aesthetics medical device industry worldwide," Moshe Mizrahy concluded.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 reached $126.8 million, compared to $133.6 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total revenues for 2023 were $492 million, an increase of 8% as compared to 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to the growth in our consumables sales and our expansion in international markets, with international revenues growing 18% year over year.
GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 84%. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 84% compared to a gross margin of 85% for the fourth quarter 2022. GAAP and *Non-GAAP gross margin for 2023 and 2022 was 84%.
GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 40%, compared to an operating margin of 45% in the fourth quarter of 2022. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 45% compared to 50% for the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP operating margin for 2023 was 40%, compared to the operating margin of 44% in 2022. *Non-GAAP operating margin for 2023 was 45%, compared to the operating margin of 49% in the full year of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to higher sales and marketing expenses, mainly because of the addition of new sales representatives, higher travel expenses, as well as investment in direct-to-consumer advertising campaigns and hosting in-person events to support the company's growth projections.
InMode reported GAAP net income of $55.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $37.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $61.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $66.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP net income of $197.9 million, or $2.3 per diluted share, in 2023. This is compared with GAAP net income of $161.5 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in 2022. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $221.5 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, in the full year of 2023, compared to net income of $207.5 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, in the full year of 2022.
As of December 31, 2023, InMode had cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits of $741.6 million.
2024 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2024 ending December 31, 2024. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenue between $495 million and $505 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $217 million and $222 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.53 and $2.57
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments. in 2022 The Company applied the provisions of the amendment to the Investment Law to its exempt profits accrued prior to 2020 and made a one-time payment of $12.0 million to the Israeli Tax Authority. In addition, the Company reached agreement with the Israeli Tax Authority under which the Company paid during January 2023 approximately $14.3 million on its undistributed exempt income for the year ended December 31, 2021. As a result, approximately $313.2 million of the Company's undistributed exempt income for years 2012 through 2021 may be distributed or used by the Company without being subject to additional corporate tax.
The Current Situation in Israel
Regarding the current situation in Israel, management would like to assure investors that the Company is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, and all its team are safe. InMode doesn't anticipate any significant interruption or delay in production or shipment. InMode's inventory levels globally and in Israel are adequate and include components and subassemblies for at least 6 months.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
Conference Call Information
Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, February 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter 2023 financial results.
The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10185217/fb446e05e4.
Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
For callers who opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll - Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736
Webcast URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6h4ExUgZ
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from February 13, 2024, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to February 27, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 6723856
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below:https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html
A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodeinvestors.com/.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the 2024 revenue projection described above. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023, and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES
126,781
133,571
492,048
454,271
COST OF REVENUES
20,264
21,002
80,708
73,485
GROSS PROFIT
106,517
112,569
411,340
380,786
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,473
3,261
13,410
12,425
Sales and marketing
49,451
47,012
193,042
160,576
General and administrative
2,349
2,398
9,228
9,931
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
55,273
52,671
215,680
182,932
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
51,244
59,898
195,660
197,854
Finance income, net
8,920
3,962
21,607
3,612
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
60,164
63,860
217,267
201,466
INCOME TAXES
4,999
26,152
19,348
39,946
NET INCOME
55,165
37,708
197,919
161,520
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.66
0.46
2.37
1.96
Diluted
0.64
0.44
2.30
1.89
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
Basic
83,862
82,449
83,534
82,482
Diluted
85,835
85,288
85,954
85,404
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
144,411
97,540
Marketable securities (amortized cost of $375,829 and $384,320, as of
373,647
374,589
Short-term bank deposits
223,547
75,254
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,538 and $836,
42,362
26,997
Other receivables
16,268
15,094
Inventories
45,095
39,897
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
845,330
629,371
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $716 and $482
3,670
3,973
Deferred income tax asset, net
1,506
3,094
Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,698
5,073
Property and equipment, net
2,382
2,298
Other investments
700
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
17,956
15,038
TOTAL ASSETS
863,286
644,409
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
13,966
16,242
Contract liabilities
10,923
13,798
Other liabilities
39,247
51,980
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
64,136
82,020
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,766
3,959
Other liabilities
1,399
303
Operating lease liabilities
6,613
3,509
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
11,778
7,771
TOTAL LIABILITIES
75,914
89,791
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
787,372
554,618
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
863,286
644,409
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
55,165
37,708
197,919
161,520
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
122
218
623
680
Share-based compensation expenses
6,322
7,148
23,600
24,452
Allowance for doubtful accounts
355
47
1,020
449
Loss on marketable securities, net
-
22
-
71
Finance expenses (income), net
(1,581)
(2,737)
(4,714)
(1,210)
Deferred income taxes, net
(30)
(72)
(184)
84
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
377
805
(16,084)
(10,415)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
3,143
(1,081)
(2,224)
(1,787)
Increase in inventories
(5,106)
(4,087)
(5,198)
(18,871)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
1,633
2,946
(2,276)
7,463
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
204
14,575
(12,588)
17,941
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
562
1,660
(3,068)
1,201
Net cash provided by operating activities
61,166
57,152
176,826
181,578
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(67,101)
-
(233,241)
(93,701)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
-
-
85,090
73,090
Purchase of fixed assets
(21)
(328)
(705)
(1,575)
Other investments
(100)
-
(100)
-
Purchase of marketable securities
(52,527)
(70,944)
(245,337)
(168,680)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
5,000
-
5,000
2,303
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
63,159
32,997
253,229
79,089
Net cash used in investing activities
(51,590)
(38,275)
(136,064)
(109,474)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
-
-
(42,637)
Exercise of options
275
637
5,504
1,552
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
275
637
5,504
(41,085)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
827
978
605
(1,615)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
10,678
20,492
46,871
29,404
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
133,733
77,048
97,540
68,136
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
144,411
97,540
144,411
97,540
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues by Category:
Capital Equipment revenues - United States
69,253
55 %
80,352
60 %
260,801
53 %
260,992
58 %
Capital Equipment revenues - International
37,004
29 %
36,094
27 %
151,288
31 %
133,220
29 %
Total Capital Equipment revenues
106,257
84 %
116,446
87 %
412,089
84 %
394,212
87 %
Consumables and service revenues
20,524
16 %
17,125
13 %
79,959
16 %
60,059
13 %
Total Net Revenue
126,781
100 %
133,571
100 %
492,048
100 %
454,271
100 %
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
%
%
%
%
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimal-Invasive
84
80
83
86
76
83
86
77
83
85
74
81
Hands-Free
12
4
9
11
4
9
11
5
8
12
6
10
Non-Invasive
4
16
8
3
20
8
3
18
9
3
20
9
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31, 2023
Three months ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Share Based Compensation
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based Compensation
Undistributed Exempt Income
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
126,781
-
126,781
133,571
-
-
133,571
COST OF REVENUES
20,264
(573)
19,691
21,002
(553)
-
20,449
GROSS PROFIT
106,517
573
107,090
112,569
553
113,122
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,473
(665)
2,808
3,261
(918)
-
2,343
Sales and marketing
49,451
(4,611)
44,840
47,012
(5,069)
-
41,943
General and administrative
2,349
(473)
1,876
2,398
(608)
-
1,790
TOTAL OPERATING
55,273
(5,749)
49,524
52,671
(6,595)
-
46,076
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
51,244
6,322
57,566
59,898
7,148
67,046
Finance income, net
8,920
-
8,920
3,962
-
-
3,962
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
60,164
6,322
66,486
63,860
7,148
71,008
INCOME TAXES
4,999
-
4,999
26,152
-
(21,514)
4,638
NET INCOME
55,165
6,322
61,487
37,708
7,148
21,514
66,370
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.66
0.73
0.46
0.80
Diluted
0.64
0.71
0.44
0.78
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)
Basic
83,862
83,862
82,449
82,449
Diluted
85,835
86,196
85,288
85,515
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Year Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Undistributed Exempt Income
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
492,048
-
492,048
454,271
-
-
454,271
COST OF REVENUES
80,708
(2,046)
78,662
73,485
(1,917)
-
71,568
GROSS PROFIT
411,340
2,046
413,386
380,786
1,917
-
382,703
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
13,410
(2,652)
10,758
12,425
(3,166)
-
9,259
Sales and marketing
193,042
(17,167)
175,875
160,576
(17,302)
-
143,274
General and administrative
9,228
(1,735)
7,493
9,931
(2,067)
-
7,864
TOTAL OPERATING
215,680
(21,554)
194,126
182,932
(22,535)
-
160,397
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
195,660
23,600
219,260
197,854
24,452
-
222,306
Finance income, net
21,607
-
21,607
3,612
-
-
3,612
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
217,267
23,600
240,867
201,466
24,452
-
225,918
INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)
19,348
-
19,348
39,946
-
(21,514)
18,432
NET INCOME
197,919
23,600
221,519
161,520
24,452
21,514
207,486
NET INCOME PER
Basic
2.37
2.65
1.96
2.52
Diluted
2.30
2.57
1.89
2.42
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)
Basic
83,534
83,534
82,482
82,482
Diluted
85,954
86,177
85,404
85,628
