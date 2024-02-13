Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports Strong Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

- Fourth quarter 2023 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 7.2 percent worldwide, 3.3 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 17.4 percent in international markets, compared to the 2022 fourth quarter;
- Fourth quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.87, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $3.57, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.96;
- Fourth quarter reported net income totaled $848 million, compared to reported net income of $673 million in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted net income totaled $1,055 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $622 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,197 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,090 million;
- The company added nearly 81,300 rooms globally during 2023, including approximately 17,500 rooms associated with the City Express transaction and more than 43,000 other rooms in international markets. Net rooms grew 4.7 percent from year-end 2022;
- At the end of the year, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 3,400 properties and roughly 573,000 rooms, including over 21,000 pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 232,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of 2023;
- For full year 2023, Marriott repurchased 21.5 million shares of common stock for $3.9 billion, including 4.7 million shares for $965 million in the fourth quarter. The company returned over $4.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2023.
BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.
Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our team delivered excellent results in 2023, as demand for our industry leading portfolio of properties and offerings around the world continued to grow. Full year global RevPAR1 rose 15 percent, net rooms grew 4.7 percent, and our fee-driven, asset-light business model generated record levels of cash.
"In the fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR rose 7 percent. International RevPAR grew 17 percent, with particular strength in Asia Pacific and Europe.
"In the U.S. & Canada, fourth quarter RevPAR rose over 3 percent. Group revenue at our hotels increased 7 percent compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, driven by solid rate increases. While already significantly above 2019 levels, hotel leisure revenue rose again, up 2 percent. Business transient revenue at our hotels grew 3 percent from the year-ago quarter, with demand from large corporate customers continuing to make gains.
"Our development team had a stellar 2023, signing a record 164,000 organic rooms globally, including 37,000 rooms from our deal with MGM Resorts International, and our development pipeline reached a new high of roughly 573,000 rooms at year end. During the year, we added nearly 81,300 rooms to our distribution, with one in four organic rooms from conversions.
"The power of our unparalleled Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program continues to increase, with 196 million members at year end. We've continued to leverage our global portfolio and have expanded our co-brand credit card offerings, with 31 cards now across 11 countries. In 2023, global card spend increased a remarkable 11 percent over the prior year.
"In 2024, we expect another year of solid growth and significant shareholder returns. With normalizing RevPAR growth around the world, we anticipate a worldwide full year RevPAR increase of 3 to 5 percent and net rooms growth of 5.5 to 6 percent. We expect this should yield adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion for the year and enable us to return $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion to shareholders after factoring in $500 million to purchase the Sheraton Grand Chicago."
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,026 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 9 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $945 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth. Non-RevPAR-related franchise fees in the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $220 million, compared to $215 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely driven by higher co-brand credit card fees.
Incentive management fees totaled $218 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 17 percent increase compared to $186 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $151 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $101 million in the year-ago quarter. Results in the 2023 quarter included a $63 million ($47 million after-tax and $0.16 per share) termination fee related to a development project.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $330 million, compared to $236 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change reflects a $27 million ($20 million after-tax and $0.07 per share) litigation reserve related to an international hotel, as well as higher performance-related compensation expenses, professional fees, and bad debt reserves.
Interest expense, net, totaled $144 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $107 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.
In the 2023 fourth quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled a $267 million benefit, compared to a $218 million expense in the 2022 fourth quarter. The favorable year-over-year change is primarily due to international intellectual property restructuring transactions completed in the quarter resulting in $228 million ($0.77 per share) of benefits and a $223 million ($0.75 per share) favorable impact from the release of a tax valuation allowance.
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $718 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to 2022 fourth quarter reported operating income of $996 million. Reported net income totaled $848 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 26 percent increase compared to 2022 fourth quarter reported net income of $673 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.87 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.12 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $992 million, compared to 2022 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $926 million. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted net income totaled $1,055 million, compared to 2022 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $622 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $3.57, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-11 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,197 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 10 percent increase compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,090 million. See page A-11 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Selected Performance Information
Marriott added 558 properties (81,281 rooms) to its worldwide portfolio during 2023, including approximately 17,500 rooms associated with the City Express transaction and more than 43,000 other rooms in international markets. Sixty-three properties (9,430 rooms) exited the system during the year. At the end of the year, Marriott's global system totaled nearly 8,800 properties, with more than 1,597,000 rooms.
At the end of the year, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,379 properties with roughly 573,000 rooms, including 126 properties with over 21,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The year-end pipeline included 1,066 properties with more than 232,000 rooms under construction, or 41 percent, including approximately 37,000 rooms from the MGM deal.
In the 2023 fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 7.2 percent (a 7.6 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2022 fourth quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 3.3 percent (a 3.3 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 17.4 percent (an 18.7 percent increase using actual dollars).
Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At year-end 2023, Marriott's total debt was $11.9 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.3 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in debt and $0.5 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2022.
The company repurchased 4.7 million shares of common stock in the 2023 fourth quarter for $965 million. For full year 2023, Marriott repurchased 21.5 million shares for $3.9 billion. Year to date through February 9, the company has repurchased 1.3 million shares for $300 million.
Company Outlook
First Quarter 2024
vs First Quarter 2023
Full Year 2024
vs Full Year 2023
Comparable systemwide constant $
RevPAR growth
Worldwide
4% to 5%
3% to 5%
Year-End 2024
vs Year-End 2023
Net rooms growth
5.5% to 6%
($ in millions, except EPS)
First Quarter 2024
Full Year 2024
Gross fee revenues
$1,190 to $1,205
$5,120 to $5,220
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses
$65 to $70
$320 to $330
General, administrative, and other expenses
$245 to $235
$1,035 to $1,015
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$1,120 to $1,150
$4,880 to $5,010
Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3
$2.12 to $2.19
$9.18 to $9.52
Investment spending4
$1,000 to $1,200
Capital return to shareholders5
$4,100 to $4,300
1See pages A-12 and A-13 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.
2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS - diluted for first quarter and full year 2024 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.
4Includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.
5Factors in the purchase of the Sheraton Grand Chicago and underlying land for $500 million, $200 million of which is included in investment spending. Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the year.
1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), RevPAR and hotel revenue statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR, RevPAR and hotel revenue comparisons between 2023 and 2022 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
FOURTH QUARTER 2023 AND 2022
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Reported 2023 vs. 2022
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 321
$ 287
12
Franchise fees 1
705
658
7
Incentive management fees
218
186
17
Gross Fee Revenues
1,244
1,131
10
Contract investment amortization 2
(22)
(24)
8
Net Fee Revenues
1,222
1,107
10
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
455
396
15
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
4,418
4,420
-
Total Revenues
6,095
5,923
3
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
304
295
(3)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
51
46
(11)
General, administrative, and other 7
330
236
(40)
Merger-related charges and other
8
1
(700)
Reimbursed expenses 4
4,684
4,349
(8)
Total Expenses
5,377
4,927
(9)
OPERATING INCOME
718
996
(28)
Gains and other income, net 8
7
2
250
Interest expense
(153)
(115)
(33)
Interest income
9
8
13
Equity in earnings 9
-
-
-
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
581
891
(35)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
267
(218)
222
NET INCOME
$ 848
$ 673
26
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 2.88
$ 2.13
35
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.87
$ 2.12
35
Basic Shares
294.3
316.5
Diluted Shares
295.6
317.9
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
FULL YEAR 2023 AND 2022
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Reported 2023 vs. 2022
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 1,238
$ 1,044
19
Franchise fees 1
2,831
2,505
13
Incentive management fees
755
529
43
Gross Fee Revenues
4,824
4,078
18
Contract investment amortization 2
(88)
(89)
1
Net Fee Revenues
4,736
3,989
19
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
1,564
1,367
14
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
17,413
15,417
13
Total Revenues
23,713
20,773
14
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
1,165
1,074
(8)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
189
193
2
General, administrative, and other 7
1,011
891
(13)
Merger-related charges and other
60
12
(400)
Reimbursed expenses 4
17,424
15,141
(15)
Total Expenses
19,849
17,311
(15)
OPERATING INCOME
3,864
3,462
12
Gains and other income, net 8
40
11
264
Interest expense
(565)
(403)
(40)
Interest income
30
26
15
Equity in earnings 9
9
18
(50)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,378
3,114
8
Provision for income taxes
(295)
(756)
61
NET INCOME
$ 3,083
$ 2,358
31
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 10.23
$ 7.27
41
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 10.18
$ 7.24
41
Basic Shares
301.5
324.4
Diluted Shares
302.9
325.8
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings
per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
Percent
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
2023
2022
(Worse)
2023
2022
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 6,095
$ 5,923
$ 23,713
$ 20,773
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,418)
(4,420)
(17,413)
(15,417)
Add: Impairments 1
-
-
-
5
Adjusted total revenues **
1,677
1,503
6,300
5,361
Operating income, as reported
718
996
3,864
3,462
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,418)
(4,420)
(17,413)
(15,417)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,684
4,349
17,424
15,141
Add: Merger-related charges and other
8
1
60
12
Add: Impairments 1
-
-
-
5
Adjusted operating income **
992
926
7 %
3,935
3,203
23 %
Operating income margin
12 %
17 %
16 %
17 %
Adjusted operating income margin **
59 %
62 %
62 %
60 %
Net income, as reported
848
673
3,083
2,358
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,418)
(4,420)
(17,413)
(15,417)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,684
4,349
17,424
15,141
Add: Merger-related charges and other
8
1
60
12
Add: Impairments 2
-
-
-
11
Less: Gains on investees' property sales 3
-
-
-
(23)
Less: Gain on asset dispositions 4
-
-
(24)
(2)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(67)
19
(3)
69
Less: Income tax special items
-
-
(100)
30
Adjusted net income **
$ 1,055
$ 622
70 %
$ 3,027
$ 2,179
39 %
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 2.87
$ 2.12
$ 10.18
$ 7.24
Adjusted diluted earnings per share**
$ 3.57
$ 1.96
82 %
$ 9.99
$ 6.69
49 %
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of December 31, 2023
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Managed
624
215,246
1,422
360,717
2,046
575,963
Marriott Hotels
102
56,993
181
57,199
283
114,192
Sheraton
26
20,869
185
62,777
211
83,646
Courtyard
158
25,723
124
27,046
282
52,769
Westin
41
22,669
79
24,032
120
46,701
JW Marriott
23
13,189
73
25,940
96
39,129
The Ritz-Carlton
41
12,358
75
17,842
116
30,200
Renaissance
22
9,438
55
17,041
77
26,479
Four Points
1
134
86
24,130
87
24,264
Le Méridien
1
100
72
19,800
73
19,900
W Hotels
23
6,516
43
11,938
66
18,454
Residence Inn
73
11,857
9
1,116
82
12,973
St. Regis
11
2,169
46
10,053
57
12,222
Delta Hotels by Marriott
25
6,770
27
5,052
52
11,822
Fairfield by Marriott
6
1,431
78
9,858
84
11,289
Aloft
2
505
44
9,747
46
10,252
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
|
10,220
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
40
7,819
46
10,115
AC Hotels by Marriott
8
1,512
68
8,465
76
9,977
Autograph Collection
9
2,862
24
3,728
33
6,590
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
36
5,171
36
5,171
SpringHill Suites
25
4,241
-
-
25
4,241
EDITION
5
1,379
14
2,779
19
4,158
Element
3
810
14
2,803
17
3,613
Protea Hotels
-
-
24
2,897
24
2,897
Moxy
1
380
8
1,551
9
1,931
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
10
1,283
10
1,283
TownePlace Suites
6
825
-
-
6
825
Bulgari
-
-
7
650
7
650
Franchised
5,259
752,630
1,210
218,830
6,469
971,460
Courtyard
901
120,381
118
21,929
1,019
142,310
Fairfield by Marriott
1,147
108,014
59
10,079
1,206
118,093
Residence Inn
787
93,862
32
4,279
819
98,141
Marriott Hotels
233
74,555
64
18,378
297
92,933
Sheraton
142
44,054
79
22,664
221
66,718
SpringHill Suites
522
60,533
-
-
522
60,533
Autograph Collection
144
28,459
122
25,474
266
53,933
TownePlace Suites
497
50,238
-
-
497
50,238
Westin
92
31,078
30
9,305
122
40,383
Four Points
153
22,831
69
11,877
222
34,708
Aloft
160
22,952
26
4,966
186
27,918
AC Hotels by Marriott
109
17,874
51
9,127
160
27,001
Renaissance
66
18,603
30
7,671
96
26,274
Moxy
34
6,192
95
17,921
129
24,113
Delta Hotels by Marriott
67
14,960
16
3,732
83
18,692
City Express by Marriott
-
-
150
17,431
150
17,431
Tribute Portfolio
66
10,725
40
4,870
106
15,595
The Luxury Collection
11
3,112
53
9,818
64
12,930
Le Méridien
24
5,389
22
5,740
46
11,129
Element
80
10,712
2
269
82
10,981
JW Marriott
12
6,072
12
2,733
24
8,805
Design Hotels
11
1,605
100
7,097
111
8,702
Protea Hotels
-
-
34
2,802
34
2,802
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
W Hotels
-
-
1
246
1
246
Bulgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
2
154
2
154
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
-
-
1
107
1
107
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of December 31, 2023
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Owned/Leased
13
4,339
37
8,776
50
13,115
Marriott Hotels
2
1,308
5
1,631
7
2,939
Courtyard
7
987
4
894
11
1,881
Sheraton
-
-
4
1,830
4
1,830
W Hotels
2
779
2
665
4
1,444
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels
-
-
5
912
5
912
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
550
2
550
Renaissance
-
-
2
505
2
505
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection
-
-
3
383
3
383
Autograph Collection
-
-
5
361
5
361
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
2
249
2
249
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residences
69
7,416
57
6,532
126
13,948
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
41
4,575
18
1,644
59
6,219
St. Regis Residences
10
1,198
13
1,777
23
2,975
W Residences
10
1,092
7
547
17
1,639
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
4
981
4
981
Westin Residences
3
266
2
353
5
619
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
519
5
519
Sheraton Residences
-
-
3
472
3
472
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
Renaissance Residences
1
112
-
-
1
112
EDITION Residences
3
82
-
-
3
82
JW Marriott Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,906
93
22,745
Yacht*
-
-
1
149
1
149
Grand Total
6,037
998,470
2,748
598,910
8,785
1,597,380
*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER
As of December 31, 2023
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Luxury
200
55,337
422
96,897
622
152,234
JW Marriott
35
19,261
86
29,169
121
48,430
JW Marriott Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
The Ritz-Carlton
42
12,787
77
18,392
119
31,179
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
41
4,575
18
1,644
59
6,219
The Luxury Collection
17
5,408
96
18,020
113
23,428
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
W Hotels
25
7,295
46
12,849
71
20,144
W Residences
10
1,092
7
547
17
1,639
St. Regis
11
2,169
47
10,213
58
12,382
St. Regis Residences
10
1,198
13
1,777
23
2,975
EDITION
5
1,379
14
2,779
19
4,158
EDITION Residences
3
82
-
-
3
82
Bulgari
-
-
9
811
9
811
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
519
5
519
Premium
1,084
362,108
1,203
307,719
2,287
669,827
Marriott Hotels
337
132,856
250
77,208
587
210,064
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
4
981
4
981
Sheraton
168
64,923
268
87,271
436
152,194
Sheraton Residences
-
-
3
472
3
472
Westin
134
54,820
109
33,337
243
88,157
Westin Residences
3
266
2
353
5
619
Autograph Collection
153
31,321
151
29,563
304
60,884
Renaissance
88
28,041
87
25,217
175
53,258
Renaissance Residences
1
112
-
-
1
112
Le Méridien
25
5,489
94
25,540
119
31,029
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Delta Hotels by Marriott
92
21,730
43
8,784
135
30,514
Tribute Portfolio
66
10,725
52
6,402
118
17,127
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Design Hotels
11
1,605
100
7,097
111
8,702
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
38
5,325
38
5,325
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
-
-
1
107
1
107
Select
4,681
562,186
951
172,808
5,632
734,994
Courtyard
1,066
147,091
246
49,869
1,312
196,960
Fairfield by Marriott
1,153
109,445
137
19,937
1,290
129,382
Residence Inn
861
105,911
42
5,535
903
111,446
SpringHill Suites
547
64,774
-
-
547
64,774
Four Points
154
22,965
155
36,007
309
58,972
TownePlace Suites
503
51,063
-
-
503
51,063
Aloft
162
23,457
70
14,713
232
38,170
AC Hotels by Marriott
117
19,386
119
17,592
236
36,978
Moxy
35
6,572
103
19,472
138
26,044
Element
83
11,522
16
3,072
99
14,594
Protea Hotels
-
-
63
6,611
63
6,611
Midscale
-
-
150
17,431
150
17,431
City Express by Marriott
-
-
150
17,431
150
17,431
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,906
93
22,745
Yacht*
-
-
1
149
1
149
Grand Total
6,037
998,470
2,748
598,910
8,785
1,597,380
*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$216.01
4.3 %
67.2 %
0.5 %
pts.
$321.37
3.6 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$320.06
-1.1 %
64.0 %
0.4 %
pts.
$499.85
-1.7 %
W Hotels
$214.88
5.1 %
64.9 %
3.5 %
pts.
$331.27
-0.6 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$282.21
2.0 %
66.4 %
0.9 %
pts.
$425.24
0.6 %
Marriott Hotels
$160.56
6.7 %
65.9 %
1.3 %
pts.
$243.70
4.7 %
Sheraton
$142.88
3.6 %
63.2 %
-0.2 %
pts.
$225.99
4.0 %
Westin
$165.74
4.3 %
65.9 %
0.2 %
pts.
$251.54
4.0 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$157.36
4.7 %
65.7 %
0.5 %
pts.
$239.69
3.9 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$183.74
3.8 %
65.8 %
0.6 %
pts.
$279.23
2.9 %
Courtyard
$102.41
3.0 %
62.9 %
0.1 %
pts.
$162.88
2.8 %
Residence Inn
$137.50
1.9 %
72.6 %
-1.4 %
pts.
$189.41
3.9 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$115.39
2.7 %
66.3 %
-0.6 %
pts.
$174.00
3.6 %
US & Canada - All5
$167.34
3.6 %
65.9 %
0.3 %
pts.
$253.83
3.1 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$209.27
3.4 %
68.1 %
0.6 %
pts.
$307.46
2.5 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$317.65
-1.1 %
64.2 %
0.4 %
pts.
$494.90
-1.7 %
W Hotels
$214.88
5.1 %
64.9 %
3.5 %
pts.
$331.27
-0.6 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$264.35
1.7 %
66.9 %
0.9 %
pts.
$395.05
0.3 %
Marriott Hotels
$130.26
6.4 %
63.3 %
1.3 %
pts.
$205.71
4.3 %
Sheraton
$111.56
4.4 %
61.2 %
0.4 %
pts.
$182.40
3.7 %
Westin
$150.71
4.2 %
66.2 %
1.2 %
pts.
$227.72
2.3 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$135.49
4.7 %
64.1 %
0.9 %
pts.
$211.50
3.3 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$149.93
4.1 %
64.4 %
0.9 %
pts.
$232.88
2.7 %
Courtyard
$102.04
2.3 %
64.7 %
-0.3 %
pts.
$157.81
2.7 %
Residence Inn
$119.27
3.0 %
72.2 %
-0.3 %
pts.
$165.14
3.4 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$83.72
1.4 %
64.8 %
-0.9 %
pts.
$129.24
2.7 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$101.83
2.5 %
67.2 %
-0.3 %
pts.
$151.55
3.0 %
US & Canada - All5
$121.68
3.3 %
66.0 %
0.2 %
pts.
$184.28
3.1 %
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$224.01
10.9 %
69.7 %
4.8 %
pts.
$321.24
3.2 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$323.71
0.2 %
65.3 %
1.3 %
pts.
$496.09
-1.7 %
W Hotels
$214.97
8.5 %
66.3 %
5.2 %
pts.
$324.33
0.0 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$282.35
5.3 %
67.9 %
3.3 %
pts.
$416.06
0.2 %
Marriott Hotels
$166.07
14.3 %
69.5 %
4.6 %
pts.
$239.09
6.6 %
Sheraton
$149.43
14.2 %
67.1 %
5.1 %
pts.
$222.64
5.5 %
Westin
$170.97
10.3 %
69.0 %
3.2 %
pts.
$247.68
5.1 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$162.08
13.3 %
69.0 %
4.7 %
pts.
$235.05
5.5 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$187.49
10.6 %
68.7 %
4.4 %
pts.
$272.81
3.5 %
Courtyard
$109.37
9.5 %
66.3 %
2.0 %
pts.
$164.96
6.1 %
Residence Inn
$147.26
6.1 %
76.3 %
0.2 %
pts.
$193.02
5.8 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$122.12
8.3 %
69.6 %
1.5 %
pts.
$175.50
5.9 %
US & Canada - All5
$171.81
10.2 %
68.9 %
3.7 %
pts.
$249.25
4.3 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$217.17
8.7 %
70.7 %
4.3 %
pts.
$307.33
2.2 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$321.09
0.5 %
65.5 %
1.5 %
pts.
$490.30
-1.7 %
W Hotels
$214.97
8.5 %
66.3 %
5.2 %
pts.
$324.33
0.0 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$265.70
5.2 %
68.6 %
3.3 %
pts.
$387.44
0.1 %
Marriott Hotels
$138.12
13.0 %
67.1 %
4.5 %
pts.
$205.75
5.5 %
Sheraton
$118.69
13.0 %
64.9 %
4.5 %
pts.
$182.92
5.2 %
Westin
$156.38
11.0 %
69.3 %
4.3 %
pts.
$225.78
4.1 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$141.33
11.7 %
67.4 %
4.4 %
pts.
$209.70
4.4 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$155.27
10.4 %
67.5 %
4.3 %
pts.
$229.92
3.4 %
Courtyard
$109.90
8.0 %
68.9 %
2.0 %
pts.
$159.44
4.8 %
Residence Inn
$127.73
6.7 %
76.2 %
0.6 %
pts.
$167.69
5.9 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$91.40
6.4 %
69.3 %
1.3 %
pts.
$131.95
4.4 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$109.27
7.5 %
71.3 %
1.6 %
pts.
$153.17
5.1 %
US & Canada - All5
$128.25
8.9 %
69.8 %
2.7 %
pts.
$183.83
4.7 %
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$85.33
87.4 %
68.9 %
23.6 %
pts.
$123.90
23.2 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$124.20
10.8 %
72.3 %
3.2 %
pts.
$171.84
6.0 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$177.82
4.3 %
65.9 %
2.9 %
pts.
$269.64
-0.2 %
Europe
$170.44
9.3 %
70.8 %
3.1 %
pts.
$240.85
4.4 %
Middle East & Africa
$159.41
2.6 %
71.8 %
1.0 %
pts.
$222.06
1.2 %
International - All1
$125.46
20.1 %
70.3 %
10.3 %
pts.
$178.37
2.5 %
Worldwide2
$143.46
11.2 %
68.4 %
6.0 %
pts.
$209.60
1.4 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$80.49
80.9 %
68.0 %
22.3 %
pts.
$118.36
21.4 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$125.45
13.3 %
72.3 %
3.1 %
pts.
$173.52
8.5 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$145.16
3.1 %
65.7 %
1.3 %
pts.
$221.11
1.1 %
Europe
$133.94
9.5 %
68.4 %
3.3 %
pts.
$195.71
4.1 %
Middle East & Africa
$147.10
4.0 %
70.3 %
0.6 %
pts.
$209.15
3.1 %
International - All1
$119.68
17.4 %
69.2 %
8.1 %
pts.
$173.08
3.6 %
Worldwide2
$121.06
7.2 %
67.0 %
2.6 %
pts.
$180.69
3.0 %
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$88.18
80.3 %
68.9 %
22.4 %
pts.
$128.03
21.7 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$117.33
41.9 %
69.5 %
11.5 %
pts.
$168.86
18.4 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$168.44
13.8 %
64.0 %
4.4 %
pts.
$263.19
6.0 %
Europe
$183.67
21.2 %
70.7 %
7.7 %
pts.
$259.65
8.0 %
Middle East & Africa
$128.99
12.5 %
67.6 %
3.2 %
pts.
$190.71
7.2 %
International - All1
$120.78
35.6 %
68.8 %
13.1 %
pts.
$175.62
9.7 %
Worldwide2
$142.69
21.2 %
68.8 %
9.1 %
pts.
$207.27
5.1 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$82.77
78.6 %
67.9 %
22.2 %
pts.
$121.91
20.2 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$117.89
43.2 %
69.4 %
10.9 %
pts.
$169.93
20.7 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$142.85
13.9 %
64.7 %
4.2 %
pts.
$220.73
6.5 %
Europe
$142.88
21.8 %
68.7 %
8.3 %
pts.
$207.86
7.2 %
Middle East & Africa
$120.67
14.7 %
66.6 %
2.9 %
pts.
$181.18
9.7 %
International - All1
$116.81
32.6 %
67.9 %
11.7 %
pts.
$172.05
9.7 %
Worldwide2
$124.70
14.9 %
69.2 %
5.5 %
pts.
$180.24
5.8 %
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in millions)
Fiscal Year 2023
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 757
$ 726
$ 752
$ 848
$ 3,083
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,147)
(4,457)
(4,391)
(4,418)
(17,413)
Reimbursed expenses
4,136
4,366
4,238
4,684
17,424
Interest expense
126
140
146
153
565
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
1
3
1
6
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
87
238
237
(267)
295
Depreciation and amortization
44
48
46
51
189
Contract investment amortization
21
22
23
22
88
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
31
38
39
51
159
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
3
6
6
19
Stock-based compensation
37
56
54
58
205
Merger-related charges and other
1
38
13
8
60
Gain on asset dispositions
-
-
(24)
-
(24)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$1,098
$1,219
$1,142
$1,197
$ 4,656
Change from 2022 Adjusted EBITDA **
45 %
20 %
16 %
10 %
21 %
Fiscal Year 2022
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 377
$ 678
$ 630
$ 673
$ 2,358
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,146)
(3,920)
(3,931)
(4,420)
(15,417)
Reimbursed expenses
3,179
3,827
3,786
4,349
15,141
Interest expense
93
95
100
115
403
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
2
2
1
6
Provision for income taxes
99
200
239
218
756
Depreciation and amortization
48
49
50
46
193
Contract investment amortization
24
19
22
24
89
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
26
29
32
31
118
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
13
3
7
4
27
Stock-based compensation
44
52
48
48
192
Merger-related charges and other
9
-
2
1
12
Gains on investees' property sales
(8)
(13)
(2)
-
(23)
Gain on asset dispositions
-
(2)
-
-
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 759
$1,019
$ 985
$1,090
$ 3,853
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FIRST QUARTER 2024
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 616
$ 638
Interest expense
160
160
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
2
Provision for income taxes
177
185
Depreciation and amortization
45
45
Contract investment amortization
20
20
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
43
43
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
4
Stock-based compensation
53
53
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 1,120
$ 1,150
$ 1,098
Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA **
2 %
5 %
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2024
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 2,621
$ 2,718
Interest expense
680
680
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
7
7
Provision for income taxes
875
908
Depreciation and amortization
180
180
Contract investment amortization
100
100
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
180
180
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
17
17
Stock-based compensation
220
220
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 4,880
$ 5,010
$ 4,656
Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA **
5 %
8 %
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "**". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision (benefit) for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related charges and other" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our property owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from property owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
Non-RevPAR Related Franchise Fees. In this press release, we also discuss non-RevPAR related franchise fees, which include co-branded credit card, timeshare and yacht fees, residential branding fees, franchise application and relicensing fees, and certain other licensing fees.
SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.