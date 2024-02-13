Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports Strong Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth quarter 2023 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 7.2 percent worldwide, 3.3 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 17.4 percent in international markets, compared to the 2022 fourth quarter;



Fourth quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.87, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $3.57, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.96;



Fourth quarter reported net income totaled $848 million, compared to reported net income of $673 million in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted net income totaled $1,055 million, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $622 million;



Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,197 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,090 million;



The company added nearly 81,300 rooms globally during 2023, including approximately 17,500 rooms associated with the City Express transaction and more than 43,000 other rooms in international markets. Net rooms grew 4.7 percent from year-end 2022;



At the end of the year, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 3,400 properties and roughly 573,000 rooms, including over 21,000 pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 232,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of 2023;



For full year 2023, Marriott repurchased 21.5 million shares of common stock for $3.9 billion, including 4.7 million shares for $965 million in the fourth quarter. The company returned over $4.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2023.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our team delivered excellent results in 2023, as demand for our industry leading portfolio of properties and offerings around the world continued to grow. Full year global RevPAR1 rose 15 percent, net rooms grew 4.7 percent, and our fee-driven, asset-light business model generated record levels of cash.

"In the fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR rose 7 percent. International RevPAR grew 17 percent, with particular strength in Asia Pacific and Europe.

"In the U.S. & Canada, fourth quarter RevPAR rose over 3 percent. Group revenue at our hotels increased 7 percent compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, driven by solid rate increases. While already significantly above 2019 levels, hotel leisure revenue rose again, up 2 percent. Business transient revenue at our hotels grew 3 percent from the year-ago quarter, with demand from large corporate customers continuing to make gains.

"Our development team had a stellar 2023, signing a record 164,000 organic rooms globally, including 37,000 rooms from our deal with MGM Resorts International, and our development pipeline reached a new high of roughly 573,000 rooms at year end. During the year, we added nearly 81,300 rooms to our distribution, with one in four organic rooms from conversions.

"The power of our unparalleled Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program continues to increase, with 196 million members at year end. We've continued to leverage our global portfolio and have expanded our co-brand credit card offerings, with 31 cards now across 11 countries. In 2023, global card spend increased a remarkable 11 percent over the prior year.

"In 2024, we expect another year of solid growth and significant shareholder returns. With normalizing RevPAR growth around the world, we anticipate a worldwide full year RevPAR increase of 3 to 5 percent and net rooms growth of 5.5 to 6 percent. We expect this should yield adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion for the year and enable us to return $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion to shareholders after factoring in $500 million to purchase the Sheraton Grand Chicago."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,026 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 9 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $945 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth. Non-RevPAR-related franchise fees in the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $220 million, compared to $215 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely driven by higher co-brand credit card fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $218 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 17 percent increase compared to $186 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $151 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $101 million in the year-ago quarter. Results in the 2023 quarter included a $63 million ($47 million after-tax and $0.16 per share) termination fee related to a development project.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $330 million, compared to $236 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change reflects a $27 million ($20 million after-tax and $0.07 per share) litigation reserve related to an international hotel, as well as higher performance-related compensation expenses, professional fees, and bad debt reserves.

Interest expense, net, totaled $144 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $107 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

In the 2023 fourth quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled a $267 million benefit, compared to a $218 million expense in the 2022 fourth quarter. The favorable year-over-year change is primarily due to international intellectual property restructuring transactions completed in the quarter resulting in $228 million ($0.77 per share) of benefits and a $223 million ($0.75 per share) favorable impact from the release of a tax valuation allowance.

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $718 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to 2022 fourth quarter reported operating income of $996 million. Reported net income totaled $848 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 26 percent increase compared to 2022 fourth quarter reported net income of $673 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.87 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.12 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $992 million, compared to 2022 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $926 million. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted net income totaled $1,055 million, compared to 2022 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $622 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2023 fourth quarter totaled $3.57, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-11 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,197 million in the 2023 fourth quarter, a 10 percent increase compared to fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,090 million. See page A-11 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

Marriott added 558 properties (81,281 rooms) to its worldwide portfolio during 2023, including approximately 17,500 rooms associated with the City Express transaction and more than 43,000 other rooms in international markets. Sixty-three properties (9,430 rooms) exited the system during the year. At the end of the year, Marriott's global system totaled nearly 8,800 properties, with more than 1,597,000 rooms.

At the end of the year, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,379 properties with roughly 573,000 rooms, including 126 properties with over 21,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The year-end pipeline included 1,066 properties with more than 232,000 rooms under construction, or 41 percent, including approximately 37,000 rooms from the MGM deal.

In the 2023 fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 7.2 percent (a 7.6 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2022 fourth quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 3.3 percent (a 3.3 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 17.4 percent (an 18.7 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet & Common Stock

At year-end 2023, Marriott's total debt was $11.9 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.3 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in debt and $0.5 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2022.

The company repurchased 4.7 million shares of common stock in the 2023 fourth quarter for $965 million. For full year 2023, Marriott repurchased 21.5 million shares for $3.9 billion. Year to date through February 9, the company has repurchased 1.3 million shares for $300 million.

Company Outlook



First Quarter 2024 vs First Quarter 2023 Full Year 2024 vs Full Year 2023 Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth



Worldwide 4% to 5% 3% to 5%









Year-End 2024 vs Year-End 2023 Net rooms growth

5.5% to 6%

($ in millions, except EPS) First Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 Gross fee revenues $1,190 to $1,205 $5,120 to $5,220 Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses $65 to $70 $320 to $330 General, administrative, and other expenses $245 to $235 $1,035 to $1,015 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $1,120 to $1,150 $4,880 to $5,010 Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3 $2.12 to $2.19 $9.18 to $9.52 Investment spending4

$1,000 to $1,200 Capital return to shareholders5

$4,100 to $4,300



1See pages A-12 and A-13 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations. 2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS - diluted for first quarter and full year 2024 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. 3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above. 4Includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities. 5Factors in the purchase of the Sheraton Grand Chicago and underlying land for $500 million, $200 million of which is included in investment spending. Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the year.

1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), RevPAR and hotel revenue statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR, RevPAR and hotel revenue comparisons between 2023 and 2022 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS QUARTER 4, 2023











Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported

A-1





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-3





Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type

A-4





Total Lodging Products by Tier

A-6





Key Lodging Statistics

A-7





Adjusted EBITDA

A-11





Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - First Quarter 2024

A-12





Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2024

A-13





Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

A-14

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED FOURTH QUARTER 2023 AND 2022 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)































As Reported

As Reported

Percent



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Reported 2023 vs. 2022 REVENUES











Base management fees

$ 321

$ 287

12 Franchise fees 1

705

658

7 Incentive management fees

218

186

17 Gross Fee Revenues

1,244

1,131

10 Contract investment amortization 2

(22)

(24)

8 Net Fee Revenues

1,222

1,107

10 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

455

396

15 Cost reimbursement revenue 4

4,418

4,420

- Total Revenues

6,095

5,923

3













OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES











Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

304

295

(3) Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

51

46

(11) General, administrative, and other 7

330

236

(40) Merger-related charges and other

8

1

(700) Reimbursed expenses 4

4,684

4,349

(8) Total Expenses

5,377

4,927

(9)













OPERATING INCOME

718

996

(28)













Gains and other income, net 8

7

2

250 Interest expense

(153)

(115)

(33) Interest income

9

8

13 Equity in earnings 9

-

-

-













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

581

891

(35)













Benefit (provision) for income taxes

267

(218)

222













NET INCOME

$ 848

$ 673

26













EARNINGS PER SHARE











Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.88

$ 2.13

35 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.87

$ 2.12

35













Basic Shares

294.3

316.5



Diluted Shares

295.6

317.9









1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and

residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED FULL YEAR 2023 AND 2022 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)































As Reported

As Reported

Percent



Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Reported 2023 vs. 2022 REVENUES











Base management fees

$ 1,238

$ 1,044

19 Franchise fees 1

2,831

2,505

13 Incentive management fees

755

529

43 Gross Fee Revenues

4,824

4,078

18 Contract investment amortization 2

(88)

(89)

1 Net Fee Revenues

4,736

3,989

19 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

1,564

1,367

14 Cost reimbursement revenue 4

17,413

15,417

13 Total Revenues

23,713

20,773

14













OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES











Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

1,165

1,074

(8) Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

189

193

2 General, administrative, and other 7

1,011

891

(13) Merger-related charges and other

60

12

(400) Reimbursed expenses 4

17,424

15,141

(15) Total Expenses

19,849

17,311

(15)













OPERATING INCOME

3,864

3,462

12













Gains and other income, net 8

40

11

264 Interest expense

(565)

(403)

(40) Interest income

30

26

15 Equity in earnings 9

9

18

(50)













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,378

3,114

8













Provision for income taxes

(295)

(756)

61













NET INCOME

$ 3,083

$ 2,358

31













EARNINGS PER SHARE











Earnings per share - basic

$ 10.23

$ 7.27

41 Earnings per share - diluted

$ 10.18

$ 7.24

41













Basic Shares

301.5

324.4



Diluted Shares

302.9

325.8









1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and

residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions except per share amounts)























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









Percent









Percent

December 31,

December 31,

Better/

December 31,

December 31,

Better/

2023

2022

(Worse)

2023

2022

(Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 6,095

$ 5,923





$ 23,713

$ 20,773



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,418)

(4,420)





(17,413)

(15,417)



Add: Impairments 1 -

-





-

5



Adjusted total revenues ** 1,677

1,503





6,300

5,361



























Operating income, as reported 718

996





3,864

3,462



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,418)

(4,420)





(17,413)

(15,417)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,684

4,349





17,424

15,141



Add: Merger-related charges and other 8

1





60

12



Add: Impairments 1 -

-





-

5



Adjusted operating income ** 992

926

7 %

3,935

3,203

23 %























Operating income margin 12 %

17 %





16 %

17 %



Adjusted operating income margin ** 59 %

62 %





62 %

60 %



























Net income, as reported 848

673





3,083

2,358



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,418)

(4,420)





(17,413)

(15,417)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,684

4,349





17,424

15,141



Add: Merger-related charges and other 8

1





60

12



Add: Impairments 2 -

-





-

11



Less: Gains on investees' property sales 3 -

-





-

(23)



Less: Gain on asset dispositions 4 -

-





(24)

(2)



Income tax effect of above adjustments (67)

19





(3)

69



Less: Income tax special items -

-





(100)

30



Adjusted net income ** $ 1,055

$ 622

70 %

$ 3,027

$ 2,179

39 %























Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 2.87

$ 2.12





$ 10.18

$ 7.24



Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 3.57

$ 1.96

82 %

$ 9.99

$ 6.69

49 %





** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations

on their use.



1 Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.



2 Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings of $6 million.



3 Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings.



4 Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of December 31, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Managed 624 215,246 1,422 360,717 2,046 575,963 Marriott Hotels 102 56,993 181 57,199 283 114,192 Sheraton 26 20,869 185 62,777 211 83,646 Courtyard 158 25,723 124 27,046 282 52,769 Westin 41 22,669 79 24,032 120 46,701 JW Marriott 23 13,189 73 25,940 96 39,129 The Ritz-Carlton 41 12,358 75 17,842 116 30,200 Renaissance 22 9,438 55 17,041 77 26,479 Four Points 1 134 86 24,130 87 24,264 Le Méridien 1 100 72 19,800 73 19,900 W Hotels 23 6,516 43 11,938 66 18,454 Residence Inn 73 11,857 9 1,116 82 12,973 St. Regis 11 2,169 46 10,053 57 12,222 Delta Hotels by Marriott 25 6,770 27 5,052 52 11,822 Fairfield by Marriott 6 1,431 78 9,858 84 11,289 Aloft 2 505 44 9,747 46 10,252 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 40 7,819 46 10,115 AC Hotels by Marriott 8 1,512 68 8,465 76 9,977 Autograph Collection 9 2,862 24 3,728 33 6,590 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 36 5,171 36 5,171 SpringHill Suites 25 4,241 - - 25 4,241 EDITION 5 1,379 14 2,779 19 4,158 Element 3 810 14 2,803 17 3,613 Protea Hotels - - 24 2,897 24 2,897 Moxy 1 380 8 1,551 9 1,931 Tribute Portfolio - - 10 1,283 10 1,283 TownePlace Suites 6 825 - - 6 825 Bulgari - - 7 650 7 650 Franchised 5,259 752,630 1,210 218,830 6,469 971,460 Courtyard 901 120,381 118 21,929 1,019 142,310 Fairfield by Marriott 1,147 108,014 59 10,079 1,206 118,093 Residence Inn 787 93,862 32 4,279 819 98,141 Marriott Hotels 233 74,555 64 18,378 297 92,933 Sheraton 142 44,054 79 22,664 221 66,718 SpringHill Suites 522 60,533 - - 522 60,533 Autograph Collection 144 28,459 122 25,474 266 53,933 TownePlace Suites 497 50,238 - - 497 50,238 Westin 92 31,078 30 9,305 122 40,383 Four Points 153 22,831 69 11,877 222 34,708 Aloft 160 22,952 26 4,966 186 27,918 AC Hotels by Marriott 109 17,874 51 9,127 160 27,001 Renaissance 66 18,603 30 7,671 96 26,274 Moxy 34 6,192 95 17,921 129 24,113 Delta Hotels by Marriott 67 14,960 16 3,732 83 18,692 City Express by Marriott - - 150 17,431 150 17,431 Tribute Portfolio 66 10,725 40 4,870 106 15,595 The Luxury Collection 11 3,112 53 9,818 64 12,930 Le Méridien 24 5,389 22 5,740 46 11,129 Element 80 10,712 2 269 82 10,981 JW Marriott 12 6,072 12 2,733 24 8,805 Design Hotels 11 1,605 100 7,097 111 8,702 Protea Hotels - - 34 2,802 34 2,802 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 W Hotels - - 1 246 1 246 Bulgari - - 2 161 2 161 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 2 154 2 154 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy - - 1 107 1 107

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of December 31, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Owned/Leased 13 4,339 37 8,776 50 13,115 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308 5 1,631 7 2,939 Courtyard 7 987 4 894 11 1,881 Sheraton - - 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Protea Hotels - - 5 912 5 912 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 550 2 550 Renaissance - - 2 505 2 505 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection - - 3 383 3 383 Autograph Collection - - 5 361 5 361 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 Tribute Portfolio - - 2 249 2 249 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Residences 69 7,416 57 6,532 126 13,948 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 41 4,575 18 1,644 59 6,219 St. Regis Residences 10 1,198 13 1,777 23 2,975 W Residences 10 1,092 7 547 17 1,639 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 4 981 4 981 Westin Residences 3 266 2 353 5 619 Bulgari Residences - - 5 519 5 519 Sheraton Residences - - 3 472 3 472 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 Renaissance Residences 1 112 - - 1 112 EDITION Residences 3 82 - - 3 82 JW Marriott Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Yacht* - - 1 149 1 149 Grand Total 6,037 998,470 2,748 598,910 8,785 1,597,380















*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER As of December 31, 2023















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Luxury 200 55,337 422 96,897 622 152,234 JW Marriott 35 19,261 86 29,169 121 48,430 JW Marriott Residences - - 1 62 1 62 The Ritz-Carlton 42 12,787 77 18,392 119 31,179 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 41 4,575 18 1,644 59 6,219 The Luxury Collection 17 5,408 96 18,020 113 23,428 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 25 7,295 46 12,849 71 20,144 W Residences 10 1,092 7 547 17 1,639 St. Regis 11 2,169 47 10,213 58 12,382 St. Regis Residences 10 1,198 13 1,777 23 2,975 EDITION 5 1,379 14 2,779 19 4,158 EDITION Residences 3 82 - - 3 82 Bulgari - - 9 811 9 811 Bulgari Residences - - 5 519 5 519 Premium 1,084 362,108 1,203 307,719 2,287 669,827 Marriott Hotels 337 132,856 250 77,208 587 210,064 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 4 981 4 981 Sheraton 168 64,923 268 87,271 436 152,194 Sheraton Residences - - 3 472 3 472 Westin 134 54,820 109 33,337 243 88,157 Westin Residences 3 266 2 353 5 619 Autograph Collection 153 31,321 151 29,563 304 60,884 Renaissance 88 28,041 87 25,217 175 53,258 Renaissance Residences 1 112 - - 1 112 Le Méridien 25 5,489 94 25,540 119 31,029 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Delta Hotels by Marriott 92 21,730 43 8,784 135 30,514 Tribute Portfolio 66 10,725 52 6,402 118 17,127 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Design Hotels 11 1,605 100 7,097 111 8,702 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 38 5,325 38 5,325 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy - - 1 107 1 107 Select 4,681 562,186 951 172,808 5,632 734,994 Courtyard 1,066 147,091 246 49,869 1,312 196,960 Fairfield by Marriott 1,153 109,445 137 19,937 1,290 129,382 Residence Inn 861 105,911 42 5,535 903 111,446 SpringHill Suites 547 64,774 - - 547 64,774 Four Points 154 22,965 155 36,007 309 58,972 TownePlace Suites 503 51,063 - - 503 51,063 Aloft 162 23,457 70 14,713 232 38,170 AC Hotels by Marriott 117 19,386 119 17,592 236 36,978 Moxy 35 6,572 103 19,472 138 26,044 Element 83 11,522 16 3,072 99 14,594 Protea Hotels - - 63 6,611 63 6,611 Midscale - - 150 17,431 150 17,431 City Express by Marriott - - 150 17,431 150 17,431 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Yacht* - - 1 149 1 149 Grand Total 6,037 998,470 2,748 598,910 8,785 1,597,380















*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$216.01 4.3 %

67.2 % 0.5 % pts.

$321.37 3.6 % The Ritz-Carlton

$320.06 -1.1 %

64.0 % 0.4 % pts.

$499.85 -1.7 % W Hotels

$214.88 5.1 %

64.9 % 3.5 % pts.

$331.27 -0.6 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$282.21 2.0 %

66.4 % 0.9 % pts.

$425.24 0.6 % Marriott Hotels

$160.56 6.7 %

65.9 % 1.3 % pts.

$243.70 4.7 % Sheraton

$142.88 3.6 %

63.2 % -0.2 % pts.

$225.99 4.0 % Westin

$165.74 4.3 %

65.9 % 0.2 % pts.

$251.54 4.0 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$157.36 4.7 %

65.7 % 0.5 % pts.

$239.69 3.9 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$183.74 3.8 %

65.8 % 0.6 % pts.

$279.23 2.9 % Courtyard

$102.41 3.0 %

62.9 % 0.1 % pts.

$162.88 2.8 % Residence Inn

$137.50 1.9 %

72.6 % -1.4 % pts.

$189.41 3.9 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$115.39 2.7 %

66.3 % -0.6 % pts.

$174.00 3.6 % US & Canada - All5

$167.34 3.6 %

65.9 % 0.3 % pts.

$253.83 3.1 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$209.27 3.4 %

68.1 % 0.6 % pts.

$307.46 2.5 % The Ritz-Carlton

$317.65 -1.1 %

64.2 % 0.4 % pts.

$494.90 -1.7 % W Hotels

$214.88 5.1 %

64.9 % 3.5 % pts.

$331.27 -0.6 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$264.35 1.7 %

66.9 % 0.9 % pts.

$395.05 0.3 % Marriott Hotels

$130.26 6.4 %

63.3 % 1.3 % pts.

$205.71 4.3 % Sheraton

$111.56 4.4 %

61.2 % 0.4 % pts.

$182.40 3.7 % Westin

$150.71 4.2 %

66.2 % 1.2 % pts.

$227.72 2.3 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$135.49 4.7 %

64.1 % 0.9 % pts.

$211.50 3.3 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$149.93 4.1 %

64.4 % 0.9 % pts.

$232.88 2.7 % Courtyard

$102.04 2.3 %

64.7 % -0.3 % pts.

$157.81 2.7 % Residence Inn

$119.27 3.0 %

72.2 % -0.3 % pts.

$165.14 3.4 % Fairfield by Marriott

$83.72 1.4 %

64.8 % -0.9 % pts.

$129.24 2.7 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$101.83 2.5 %

67.2 % -0.3 % pts.

$151.55 3.0 % US & Canada - All5

$121.68 3.3 %

66.0 % 0.2 % pts.

$184.28 3.1 %



1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022



2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$224.01 10.9 %

69.7 % 4.8 % pts.

$321.24 3.2 % The Ritz-Carlton

$323.71 0.2 %

65.3 % 1.3 % pts.

$496.09 -1.7 % W Hotels

$214.97 8.5 %

66.3 % 5.2 % pts.

$324.33 0.0 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$282.35 5.3 %

67.9 % 3.3 % pts.

$416.06 0.2 % Marriott Hotels

$166.07 14.3 %

69.5 % 4.6 % pts.

$239.09 6.6 % Sheraton

$149.43 14.2 %

67.1 % 5.1 % pts.

$222.64 5.5 % Westin

$170.97 10.3 %

69.0 % 3.2 % pts.

$247.68 5.1 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$162.08 13.3 %

69.0 % 4.7 % pts.

$235.05 5.5 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$187.49 10.6 %

68.7 % 4.4 % pts.

$272.81 3.5 % Courtyard

$109.37 9.5 %

66.3 % 2.0 % pts.

$164.96 6.1 % Residence Inn

$147.26 6.1 %

76.3 % 0.2 % pts.

$193.02 5.8 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$122.12 8.3 %

69.6 % 1.5 % pts.

$175.50 5.9 % US & Canada - All5

$171.81 10.2 %

68.9 % 3.7 % pts.

$249.25 4.3 %











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022



2023 vs. 2022 JW Marriott

$217.17 8.7 %

70.7 % 4.3 % pts.

$307.33 2.2 % The Ritz-Carlton

$321.09 0.5 %

65.5 % 1.5 % pts.

$490.30 -1.7 % W Hotels

$214.97 8.5 %

66.3 % 5.2 % pts.

$324.33 0.0 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$265.70 5.2 %

68.6 % 3.3 % pts.

$387.44 0.1 % Marriott Hotels

$138.12 13.0 %

67.1 % 4.5 % pts.

$205.75 5.5 % Sheraton

$118.69 13.0 %

64.9 % 4.5 % pts.

$182.92 5.2 % Westin

$156.38 11.0 %

69.3 % 4.3 % pts.

$225.78 4.1 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$141.33 11.7 %

67.4 % 4.4 % pts.

$209.70 4.4 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$155.27 10.4 %

67.5 % 4.3 % pts.

$229.92 3.4 % Courtyard

$109.90 8.0 %

68.9 % 2.0 % pts.

$159.44 4.8 % Residence Inn

$127.73 6.7 %

76.2 % 0.6 % pts.

$167.69 5.9 % Fairfield by Marriott

$91.40 6.4 %

69.3 % 1.3 % pts.

$131.95 4.4 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$109.27 7.5 %

71.3 % 1.6 % pts.

$153.17 5.1 % US & Canada - All5

$128.25 8.9 %

69.8 % 2.7 % pts.

$183.83 4.7 %



1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$85.33 87.4 %

68.9 % 23.6 % pts.

$123.90 23.2 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$124.20 10.8 %

72.3 % 3.2 % pts.

$171.84 6.0 % Caribbean & Latin America

$177.82 4.3 %

65.9 % 2.9 % pts.

$269.64 -0.2 % Europe

$170.44 9.3 %

70.8 % 3.1 % pts.

$240.85 4.4 % Middle East & Africa

$159.41 2.6 %

71.8 % 1.0 % pts.

$222.06 1.2 %





















International - All1

$125.46 20.1 %

70.3 % 10.3 % pts.

$178.37 2.5 %





















Worldwide2

$143.46 11.2 %

68.4 % 6.0 % pts.

$209.60 1.4 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$80.49 80.9 %

68.0 % 22.3 % pts.

$118.36 21.4 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$125.45 13.3 %

72.3 % 3.1 % pts.

$173.52 8.5 % Caribbean & Latin America

$145.16 3.1 %

65.7 % 1.3 % pts.

$221.11 1.1 % Europe

$133.94 9.5 %

68.4 % 3.3 % pts.

$195.71 4.1 % Middle East & Africa

$147.10 4.0 %

70.3 % 0.6 % pts.

$209.15 3.1 %





















International - All1

$119.68 17.4 %

69.2 % 8.1 % pts.

$173.08 3.6 %





















Worldwide2

$121.06 7.2 %

67.0 % 2.6 % pts.

$180.69 3.0 %



1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$88.18 80.3 %

68.9 % 22.4 % pts.

$128.03 21.7 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$117.33 41.9 %

69.5 % 11.5 % pts.

$168.86 18.4 % Caribbean & Latin America

$168.44 13.8 %

64.0 % 4.4 % pts.

$263.19 6.0 % Europe

$183.67 21.2 %

70.7 % 7.7 % pts.

$259.65 8.0 % Middle East & Africa

$128.99 12.5 %

67.6 % 3.2 % pts.

$190.71 7.2 %





















International - All1

$120.78 35.6 %

68.8 % 13.1 % pts.

$175.62 9.7 %





















Worldwide2

$142.69 21.2 %

68.8 % 9.1 % pts.

$207.27 5.1 %











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023 vs. 2022 Greater China

$82.77 78.6 %

67.9 % 22.2 % pts.

$121.91 20.2 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$117.89 43.2 %

69.4 % 10.9 % pts.

$169.93 20.7 % Caribbean & Latin America

$142.85 13.9 %

64.7 % 4.2 % pts.

$220.73 6.5 % Europe

$142.88 21.8 %

68.7 % 8.3 % pts.

$207.86 7.2 % Middle East & Africa

$120.67 14.7 %

66.6 % 2.9 % pts.

$181.18 9.7 %





















International - All1

$116.81 32.6 %

67.9 % 11.7 % pts.

$172.05 9.7 %





















Worldwide2

$124.70 14.9 %

69.2 % 5.5 % pts.

$180.24 5.8 %



1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions)





















Fiscal Year 2023

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net income, as reported $ 757

$ 726

$ 752

$ 848

$ 3,083 Cost reimbursement revenue (4,147)

(4,457)

(4,391)

(4,418)

(17,413) Reimbursed expenses 4,136

4,366

4,238

4,684

17,424 Interest expense 126

140

146

153

565 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

1

3

1

6 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 87

238

237

(267)

295 Depreciation and amortization 44

48

46

51

189 Contract investment amortization 21

22

23

22

88 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 31

38

39

51

159 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

3

6

6

19 Stock-based compensation 37

56

54

58

205 Merger-related charges and other 1

38

13

8

60 Gain on asset dispositions -

-

(24)

-

(24) Adjusted EBITDA ** $1,098

$1,219

$1,142

$1,197

$ 4,656



















Change from 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ** 45 %

20 %

16 %

10 %

21 %





















Fiscal Year 2022

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net income, as reported $ 377

$ 678

$ 630

$ 673

$ 2,358 Cost reimbursement revenue (3,146)

(3,920)

(3,931)

(4,420)

(15,417) Reimbursed expenses 3,179

3,827

3,786

4,349

15,141 Interest expense 93

95

100

115

403 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

2

2

1

6 Provision for income taxes 99

200

239

218

756 Depreciation and amortization 48

49

50

46

193 Contract investment amortization 24

19

22

24

89 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 26

29

32

31

118 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 13

3

7

4

27 Stock-based compensation 44

52

48

48

192 Merger-related charges and other 9

-

2

1

12 Gains on investees' property sales (8)

(13)

(2)

-

(23) Gain on asset dispositions -

(2)

-

-

(2) Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 759

$1,019

$ 985

$1,090

$ 3,853



** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FIRST QUARTER 2024 ($ in millions)

























Range





Estimated

First Quarter 2024



First Quarter 2023 ** Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 616

$ 638



Interest expense 160

160



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

2



Provision for income taxes 177

185



Depreciation and amortization 45

45



Contract investment amortization 20

20



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 43

43



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

4



Stock-based compensation 53

53



Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 1,120

$ 1,150

$ 1,098











Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA ** 2 %

5 %











** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.



1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FULL YEAR 2024 ($ in millions)

























Range





Estimated

Full Year 2024



Full Year 2023 ** Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 2,621

$ 2,718



Interest expense 680

680



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

7



Provision for income taxes 875

908



Depreciation and amortization 180

180



Contract investment amortization 100

100



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 180

180



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 17

17



Stock-based compensation 220

220



Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 4,880

$ 5,010

$ 4,656











Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA ** 5 %

8 %











** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.



1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "**". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision (benefit) for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related charges and other" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our property owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from property owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

Non-RevPAR Related Franchise Fees. In this press release, we also discuss non-RevPAR related franchise fees, which include co-branded credit card, timeshare and yacht fees, residential branding fees, franchise application and relicensing fees, and certain other licensing fees.

