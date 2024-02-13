BEACHWOOD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and declared a dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2024.

" The fourth quarter was a significant time period for SITE Centers highlighted by the announced planned spin-off of the Company's Convenience assets, nearly $800 million of total transaction activity and over $1.5 billion of total financings closed or committed," commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. " We are well underway on the timeline to form and scale the first public real estate company focused exclusively on Convenience properties and remain excited by the prospects and opportunity set. Additionally, we believe the transactions closed or announced in the last three months along with the significant disposition activity in process position both SITE Centers and Curbline Properties to create stakeholder value."

Results for the Fourth Quarter

Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $193.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $25.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The increase year-over-year primarily was the result of higher gain on sale from dispositions.

Fourth quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders ("Operating FFO" or "OFFO") was $54.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $62.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The decrease year-over-year primarily was due to the impact of property dispositions, partially offset by property net operating income ("NOI") growth and the net impact of property acquisitions.

Results for the Year

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $254.5 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $157.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Operating FFO was $247.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share for 2023, which compares to $253.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted share for 2022.

Significant Fourth Quarter and Recent Activity

SITE Centers sold 14 wholly owned shopping centers in the fourth quarter and first quarter to date for an aggregate price of $818.6 million including 12 wholly-owned shopping centers sold during the fourth quarter for an aggregate price of $736.2 million.

Acquired four convenience shopping centers during the quarter for an aggregate price of $62.4 million, including Point at University (Charlotte, NC) for $8.9 million, Estero Crossing (Cape Coral, FL) for $17.1 million, Presidential Plaza North (Atlanta, GA) for $7.4 million, and Shops at Lake Pleasant (Phoenix, AZ) for $29.0 million.

In October, announced the expected spin-off of the Company's Convenience assets into a separate publicly-traded REIT to be named Curbline Properties Corp. ("Curbline Properties" or "CURB"). The spin-off is expected to be completed on or around October 1, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, the Company has amassed a portfolio of 65 wholly owned properties to be included in the CURB portfolio, including assets separated or in the process of being separated from SITE Centers properties. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the effectiveness of CURB's Form 10 registration statement and final approval and declaration of the distribution by SITE Center's Board of Directors.

In October, obtained a commitment from affiliates of Apollo, including ATLAS SP Partners, to provide a $1.1 billion mortgage facility to be secured by 40 properties with flexibility to reduce the commitment or loan balance with proceeds from asset sales or other sources of capital. The mortgage is expected to be funded prior to the spin-off date with loan and additional asset sale proceeds expected to be used to retire all unsecured debt, including all outstanding public notes, prior to the spin-off of CURB.

In October, closed on a five-year $100 million mortgage secured by Nassau Park Pavilion (Princeton, NJ).

In December, closed on a five-year $380.6 million ($76.1 million at share) mortgage secured by the 10-property DTP joint venture portfolio.

In the fourth quarter, recorded a $1.3 million charge related to the previously announced restructuring plan, which included a Voluntary Retirement Offer. Restructuring charges have been excluded from OFFO.

Significant Full-Year 2023 Activity

Issued the Company's ninth Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The Report was completed in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative and with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics and frameworks. The report intends to provide updates on the annual results of the Company's corporate responsibility and sustainability programs and can be found at https://www.sitecenters.com/2022CSR.

Acquired 12 Convenience shopping centers for an aggregate price of $165.1 million.

Sold 22 shopping centers for $966.6 million ($876.9 million at share).

Key Quarterly Operating Results

Reported an increase of 0.3% in same-store net operating income ("SSNOI") on a pro rata basis for the fourth quarter of 2023, including redevelopment, as compared to the year-ago period which included a 240 basis-point headwind due to the bankruptcy of Bed Bath & Beyond to fourth quarter 2023 SSNOI growth. The impact of prior period rental income receipts related to cash basis tenants was immaterial to fourth quarter 2023 SSNOI growth.

Generated cash new leasing spreads of 29.5% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 6.5%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 and cash new leasing spreads of 9.2% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 3.1%, both on a pro rata basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Generated straight-lined new leasing spreads of 41.1% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 11.1%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 and straight-lined new leasing spreads of 17.3% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 9.0%, both on a pro rata basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Reported a leased rate of 94.5% at December 31, 2023, compared to 94.6% at September 30, 2023 and 95.4% at December 31, 2022, all on a pro rata basis. Net transaction activity was a 50 basis point sequential headwind related to the sale of properties in the fourth quarter with an average leased rate of 97.8%, partially offset by new leasing activity and acquisitions.

As of December 31, 2023, the Signed Not Opened ("SNO") spread was 250 basis points, representing $14.2 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis.

First Quarter Dividend

The Company declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on April 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2024.

Property NOI Projection

The Company projects based on the assumptions below, 2024 property level NOI to be as follows:

Portfolio NOI Projection ($M) SITE Centers $260.7 - $269.8 Curbline Properties $73.9 - $77.9

These projections:

Calculate NOI pursuant to the definition of NOI used in the SSNOI calculation as described below except that it includes lease termination fees and assumes that all properties owned as of December 31, 2023 are held for the full year 2024,

Assume 2024 SSNOI growth of 3.5% - 5.5% for Curbline Properties,

Exclude from NOI G&A allocated to operating expenses which totaled $2.8 million in 4Q2023, or $11.2 million annualized and

Adjust NOI for estimated impact of remaining expected parcel separations and include NOI for SITE Centers from its Beachwood, OH office headquarters.

In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the projected NOI and assumed range of 2024 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculations which for the same-store calculation only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as described below under Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company's e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

Conference Call and Supplemental Information

The Company will hold its quarterly conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate with access to the slide presentation, please visit the Investor Relations portion of SITE's website, ir.sitecenters.com, or for audio only, dial 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada) or 412-317-6061 (international) using pass code 3657488 at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers' website at ir.sitecenters.com. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will also be available at ir.sitecenters.com for further review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 6639284 through March 13, 2024. Copies of the Company's supplemental package and earnings slide presentation are available on the Company's website.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics

Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust ("REIT") performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP")), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company's proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company's calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or "SSNOI." The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income and reimbursements and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for prior period comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented including activity associated with redevelopment. SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.

FFO, Operating FFO, NOI and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided herein. In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the projected NOI and assumed rate of 2024 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculations which for the same-store calculation only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as noted above.

The Company calculates Cash Leasing Spreads by comparing the prior tenant's annual base rent in the final year of the prior lease to the executed tenant's annual base rent in the first year of the executed lease. Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads are calculated by comparing the prior tenant's average base rent over the prior lease term to the executed tenant's average base rent over the term of the executed lease. For both Cash and Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads, the reported calculation includes only comparable leases which are deals executed within one year of the date that the prior tenant vacated. Deals executed after one year of the date the prior tenant vacated, deals which are a combination of existing units, new leases at redevelopment properties, and deals for units vacant at the time of acquisition are considered non-comparable and excluded from the calculation.

Safe Harbor

SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's projected operational and financial performance, strategy, prospects and plans, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, general economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate volatility; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in our geographic markets; the consistency with future results of assumptions based on past performance; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; our ability to enter into agreements to buy and sell properties on commercially reasonable terms and to satisfy closing conditions applicable to such sales; our ability to complete the spin-off of Curbline Properties in a timely manner or at all; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; impairment charges; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; the impact of pandemics and other public health crises; unauthorized access, use, theft or destruction of financial, operations or third party data maintained in our information systems or by third parties on our behalf; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2023. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SITE Centers Corp. Income Statement: Consolidated Interests in thousands, except per share 4Q23 4Q22 12M23 12M22 Revenues: Rental income (1) $122,742 $135,896 $537,066 $537,106 Other property revenues 414 537 2,392 3,701 123,156 136,433 539,458 540,807 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 22,331 22,750 88,959 89,278 Real estate taxes 15,887 19,476 76,762 80,706 38,218 42,226 165,721 169,984 Net operating income (2) 84,938 94,207 373,737 370,823 Other income (expense): JV and other fee income 1,510 2,075 6,817 11,546 Interest expense (20,011) (20,386) (82,002) (77,692) Depreciation and amortization (46,925) (50,982) (212,460) (203,546) General and administrative (3) (14,932) (12,161) (50,867) (46,564) Other income (expense), net (4) 5,200 (388) 3,189 (2,540) Impairment charges 0 0 0 (2,536) Income before earnings from JVs and other 9,780 12,365 38,414 49,491 Equity in net income of JVs 82 424 6,577 27,892 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 27 3,749 45,581 Gain on disposition of real estate, net 187,796 15,352 219,026 46,644 Tax expense (1,234) 47 (2,045) (816) Net income 196,424 28,215 265,721 168,792 Non-controlling interests 0 (18) (18) (73) Net income SITE Centers 196,424 28,197 265,703 168,719 Preferred dividends (2,789) (2,789) (11,156) (11,156) Net income Common Shareholders $193,635 $25,408 $254,547 $157,563 Weighted average shares - Basic - EPS 209,323 212,168 209,459 212,998 Assumed conversion of diluted securities 85 661 162 885 Weighted average shares - Diluted - EPS 209,408 212,829 209,621 213,883 Earnings per common share - Basic $0.92 $0.12 $1.21 $0.74 Earnings per common share - Diluted $0.92 $0.12 $1.21 $0.73 (1) Rental income: Minimum rents $81,088 $90,180 348,801 $352,029 Ground lease minimum rents 5,729 6,747 24,837 26,938 Straight-line rent, net 907 589 3,067 3,043 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 1,099 1,249 13,198 4,656 Percentage and overage rent 1,952 1,635 6,450 5,217 Recoveries 30,246 33,763 134,816 133,574 Uncollectible revenue (291) (501) (1,417) 1,388 Ancillary and other rental income 1,997 2,066 6,713 6,482 Lease termination fees 15 168 601 3,779 (2) Includes NOI from WO assets sold in 4Q23 4,487 N/A N/A N/A (3) Separation charge and other 1,032 0 5,046 0 (4) Interest income (fees), net 4,554 (146) 4,349 (655) Transaction costs (1,339) (237) (3,187) (1,305) Debt extinguishment costs (118) (5) (76) (580) Derivative mark-to-market 2,103 0 2,103 0

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO and Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 4Q23 4Q22 12M23 12M22 Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $193,635 $25,408 $254,547 $157,563 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 45,525 49,833 207,005 198,662 Equity in net income of JVs (82) (424) (6,577) (27,892) JVs' FFO 1,654 2,806 7,981 12,274 Non-controlling interests 0 18 18 73 Impairment of real estate 0 0 0 2,536 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 (27) (3,749) (45,581) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (187,796) (15,352) (219,026) (46,644) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $52,936 $62,262 $240,199 $250,991 Separation and other charges 1,308 0 5,752 0 Transaction, debt extinguishment and other (at SITE's share) 1,838 239 4,024 2,740 Derivative mark-to market (2,103) 0 (2,103) 0 RVI disposition fees 0 0 0 (385) Total non-operating items, net 1,043 239 7,673 2,355 Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $53,979 $62,501 $247,872 $253,346 Weighted average shares & units - Basic: FFO & OFFO 209,323 212,308 209,508 213,139 Assumed conversion of dilutive securities 85 661 162 744 Weighted average shares & units - Diluted: FFO & OFFO 209,408 212,969 209,670 213,883 FFO per share - Basic $0.25 $0.29 $1.15 $1.18 FFO per share - Diluted $0.25 $0.29 $1.15 $1.17 Operating FFO per share - Basic $0.26 $0.29 $1.18 $1.19 Operating FFO per share - Diluted $0.26 $0.29 $1.18 $1.18 Common stock dividends declared, per share (1) $0.29 $0.13 $0.68 $0.52 Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share): Redevelopment costs 5,311 4,280 21,037 20,731 Maintenance capital expenditures 5,936 4,621 17,488 21,088 Tenant allowances and landlord work 16,194 12,032 55,133 47,372 Leasing commissions 1,941 2,788 8,196 8,798 Construction administrative costs (capitalized) 776 912 3,171 3,997 Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share): Straight-line rent 939 806 3,174 3,417 Straight-line fixed CAM 102 151 340 476 Amortization of below-market rent/(above), net 1,197 1,335 13,562 5,018 Straight-line ground rent expense (25) (35) (155) (135) Debt fair value and loan cost amortization (1,310) (1,267) (4,901) (5,121) Capitalized interest expense 322 311 1,238 1,119 Stock compensation expense (1,965) (1,678) (7,083) (6,813) Non-real estate depreciation expense (1,402) (1,151) (5,466) (4,893) (1) Includes $0.16 per share special dividend which was paid in January 2024.

SITE Centers Corp. Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests $ in thousands At Period End 4Q23 4Q22 Assets: Land $930,540 $1,066,852 Buildings 3,311,368 3,733,805 Fixtures and tenant improvements 537,872 576,036 4,779,780 5,376,693 Depreciation (1,570,377) (1,652,899) 3,209,403 3,723,794 Construction in progress and land 51,379 56,466 Real estate, net 3,260,782 3,780,260 Investments in and advances to JVs 39,372 44,608 Cash 551,968 20,254 Restricted cash 17,063 960 Receivables and straight-line (1) 65,623 63,926 Intangible assets, net (2) 86,363 105,945 Other assets, net 40,180 29,064 Total Assets 4,061,351 4,045,017 Liabilities and Equity: Revolving credit facilities 0 0 Unsecured debt 1,303,243 1,453,923 Unsecured term loan 198,856 198,521 Secured debt 124,176 54,577 1,626,275 1,707,021 Dividends payable 63,806 30,389 Other liabilities (3) 195,727 214,985 Total Liabilities 1,885,808 1,952,395 Preferred shares 175,000 175,000 Common shares 21,437 21,437 Paid-in capital 5,974,904 5,974,216 Distributions in excess of net income (3,934,736) (4,046,370) Deferred compensation 5,167 5,025 Accumulated comprehensive income 6,121 9,038 Common shares in treasury at cost (72,350) (51,518) Non-controlling interests 0 5,794 Total Equity 2,175,543 2,092,622 Total Liabilities and Equity $4,061,351 $4,045,017 (1) SL rents (including fixed CAM), net $31,206 $33,879 (2) Operating lease right of use assets 17,373 18,197 (3) Operating lease liabilities 37,108 37,777 Below-market leases, net 46,096 59,825

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 4Q23 4Q22 4Q23 4Q22 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $196,424 $28,197 $196,424 $28,197 Fee income (1,510) (2,075) (1,510) (2,075) Interest expense 20,011 20,386 20,011 20,386 Depreciation and amortization 46,925 50,982 46,925 50,982 General and administrative 14,932 12,161 14,932 12,161 Other expense (income), net (5,200) 388 (5,200) 388 Equity in net income of joint ventures (82) (424) (82) (424) Tax expense 1,234 (47) 1,234 (47) Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 (27) 0 (27) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (187,796) (15,352) (187,796) (15,352) Income from non-controlling interests 0 18 0 18 Consolidated NOI 84,938 94,207 84,938 94,207 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (6,934) (16,640) Total Consolidated SSNOI 78,004 77,567 Consolidated SSNOI % Change 0.6% Net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (926) 1,013 (99) 361 Interest expense 6,585 7,495 1,498 1,682 Depreciation and amortization 7,429 9,395 1,778 2,153 Other expense (income), net 3,445 1,189 752 298 (Gain) loss on disposition of real estate, net (165) 1,408 (33) 289 Unconsolidated NOI $16,368 $20,500 3,896 4,783 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (155) (831) Total Unconsolidated SSNOI at SITE share 3,741 3,952 Unconsolidated SSNOI % Change (5.3%) SSNOI % Change at SITE Share 0.3%

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 12M23 12M22 12M23 12M22 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $265,703 $168,719 $265,703 $168,719 Fee income (6,817) (11,546) (6,817) (11,546) Interest expense 82,002 77,692 82,002 77,692 Depreciation and amortization 212,460 203,546 212,460 203,546 General and administrative 50,867 46,564 50,867 46,564 Other expense (income), net (3,189) 2,540 (3,189) 2,540 Impairment charges 0 2,536 0 2,536 Equity in net income of joint ventures (6,577) (27,892) (6,577) (27,892) Tax expense 2,045 816 2,045 816 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (3,749) (45,581) (3,749) (45,581) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (219,026) (46,644) (219,026) (46,644) Income from non-controlling interests 18 73 18 73 Consolidated NOI 373,737 370,823 373,737 370,823 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (69,445) (74,177) Total Consolidated SSNOI $304,292 $296,646 Consolidated SSNOI % Change 2.6% Net income from unconsolidated joint ventures 21,246 106,846 4,625 22,248 Interest expense 25,601 34,055 5,840 7,664 Depreciation and amortization 32,578 46,518 7,656 10,457 Impairment charges 0 17,550 0 3,510 Other expense (income), net 10,467 12,303 2,345 2,766 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (21,316) (120,097) (4,265) (23,965) Unconsolidated NOI $68,576 $97,175 16,201 22,680 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (1,280) (7,800) Total Unconsolidated SSNOI at SITE share $14,921 $14,880 Unconsolidated SSNOI % Change 0.3% SSNOI % Change at SITE Share 2.5%

