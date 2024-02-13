BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) ("Herc Holdings" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"We closed out 2023 with positive operating momentum, contributing to another year of double-digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. Inflationary pressures were successfully managed through revenue initiatives, and we maintained cost discipline while continuing to invest in our business," said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. "I couldn't be prouder of what our team accomplished last year. They demonstrated tremendous operational strength and agility throughout 2023, successfully leveraging our prominent industry position to capitalize on stimulus and secular opportunities, and to continue to scale our operations for profitable share growth while expanding margins.

"For 2024, we expect to deliver 7-10% organic rental-revenue growth and 6-9% higher adjusted EBITDA year over year, outpacing industry growth forecasts and driving incremental margin expansion as we enhance asset efficiency for greater operating leverage and roll out our new E3 Operating System. Our guidance excludes our Cinelease studio entertainment business, which is currently being held for sale." Silber said, "We see continued market strength and remain confident that our diligent focus on our strategic priorities - including investing in our classic and specialty fleet, expanding our urban-market presence through greenfield locations and strategic acquisitions, enhancing our industry-leading digital offering, and delivering an exceptional customer experience - will improve performance in the near term and deliver value creation over the long term."

2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues increased 6% to $831 million compared to $786 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase of $45 million primarily related to an increase in equipment rental revenue of $35 million, reflecting positive pricing of 5.8% and increased volume of 9.4%, partially offset by unfavorable mix driven by the studio entertainment business and inflation. Sales of rental equipment increased by $11 million during the period.

increased 6% to $831 million compared to $786 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase of $45 million primarily related to an increase in equipment rental revenue of $35 million, reflecting positive pricing of 5.8% and increased volume of 9.4%, partially offset by unfavorable mix driven by the studio entertainment business and inflation. Sales of rental equipment increased by $11 million during the period. Dollar utilization was 40.9% compared to 43.5% in the prior-year period. A decrease in the studio entertainment business as a result of labor disruptions in the film and television industry contributed 170 basis points of the change as well as a tough year-over-year comparison as a result of the benefits of Hurricane Ian in 2022.

was 40.9% compared to 43.5% in the prior-year period. A decrease in the studio entertainment business as a result of labor disruptions in the film and television industry contributed 170 basis points of the change as well as a tough year-over-year comparison as a result of the benefits of Hurricane Ian in 2022. Direct operating expenses were $287 million, or 38.4% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $277 million, or 38.8% in the prior-year period, reflecting better cost performance and fixed cost absorption on higher revenue despite increases related to additional headcount and facilities expenses associated with strong rental activity and an expanding branch network.

were $287 million, or 38.4% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $277 million, or 38.8% in the prior-year period, reflecting better cost performance and fixed cost absorption on higher revenue despite increases related to additional headcount and facilities expenses associated with strong rental activity and an expanding branch network. Depreciation of rental equipment increased 11% to $163 million due to higher year-over-year average fleet size. Non-rental depreciation and amortization increased 12% to $29 million primarily due to amortization of acquisition intangible assets.

increased 11% to $163 million due to higher year-over-year average fleet size. Non-rental depreciation and amortization increased 12% to $29 million primarily due to amortization of acquisition intangible assets. Selling, general and administrative expenses was $116 million, or 15.5% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $113 million, or 15.8% in the prior-year period due to continued focus on improving operating leverage while expanding revenues.

was $116 million, or 15.5% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $113 million, or 15.8% in the prior-year period due to continued focus on improving operating leverage while expanding revenues. Interest expense increased to $62 million compared with $41 million in the prior-year period due to higher interest rates on floating rate debt and increased borrowings on the ABL Credit Facility primarily to fund acquisition growth and invest in rental equipment.

increased to $62 million compared with $41 million in the prior-year period due to higher interest rates on floating rate debt and increased borrowings on the ABL Credit Facility primarily to fund acquisition growth and invest in rental equipment. Net income was $91 million compared to $98 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income decreased 11% to $92 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared to $103 million, or $3.44 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 26% in both periods.

was $91 million compared to $98 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income decreased 11% to $92 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared to $103 million, or $3.44 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 26% in both periods. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $382 million compared to $361 million in the prior-year period and adjusted EBITDA margin was 46.0% compared to 46.0% in the prior-year period. Margin performance was impacted by a decline in the Company's studio entertainment revenue year over year, as well as an increase in sales of used equipment in the fourth quarter.

2023 Full Year Financial Results

Total revenues increased 20% to $3,282 million compared to $2,740 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase of $542 million was related to an increase in equipment rental revenue of $318 million, reflecting positive pricing of 6.9% and increased volume of 14.8%, partially offset by unfavorable mix driven by the studio entertainment business and inflation. Sales of rental equipment increased $221 million compared to the prior-year period resulting from the return to more normal fleet rotation as fleet deliveries become more predictable in certain categories of equipment.

increased 20% to $3,282 million compared to $2,740 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase of $542 million was related to an increase in equipment rental revenue of $318 million, reflecting positive pricing of 6.9% and increased volume of 14.8%, partially offset by unfavorable mix driven by the studio entertainment business and inflation. Sales of rental equipment increased $221 million compared to the prior-year period resulting from the return to more normal fleet rotation as fleet deliveries become more predictable in certain categories of equipment. Dollar utilization was 40.8% compared to 43.3% in the prior-year period. The change is primarily due to the shutdown in the studio entertainment business as a result of labor disruptions in the film and television industry, as well as the continued challenges managing the supply chain in certain categories of equipment that disrupted the normal cadence of deliveries, primarily in the first half of the year.

was 40.8% compared to 43.3% in the prior-year period. The change is primarily due to the shutdown in the studio entertainment business as a result of labor disruptions in the film and television industry, as well as the continued challenges managing the supply chain in certain categories of equipment that disrupted the normal cadence of deliveries, primarily in the first half of the year. Direct operating expenses were $1,139 million, or 39.7% of equipment rental revenue compared to $1,029 million, or 40.3% the prior-year period, reflecting better cost performance and fixed cost absorption on higher revenue despite increases related to additional headcount, facilities expenses and maintenance costs associated with strong rental activity and an expanding branch network.

were $1,139 million, or 39.7% of equipment rental revenue compared to $1,029 million, or 40.3% the prior-year period, reflecting better cost performance and fixed cost absorption on higher revenue despite increases related to additional headcount, facilities expenses and maintenance costs associated with strong rental activity and an expanding branch network. Depreciation of rental equipment increased 20% to $643 million, due to higher year-over-year average fleet size. Non-rental depreciation and amortization increased 18% to $112 million primarily due to amortization of acquisition intangible assets.

increased 20% to $643 million, due to higher year-over-year average fleet size. Non-rental depreciation and amortization increased 18% to $112 million primarily due to amortization of acquisition intangible assets. Selling, general and administrative expenses was $448 million, or 15.6% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $411 million, or 16.1% in the prior-year period due to continued focus on improving operating leverage while expanding revenues.

was $448 million, or 15.6% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $411 million, or 16.1% in the prior-year period due to continued focus on improving operating leverage while expanding revenues. Interest expense increased to $224 million compared with $122 million in the prior-year period due to higher interest rates on floating rate debt and increased borrowings on the ABL Credit Facility primarily to fund acquisition growth and invest in rental equipment.

increased to $224 million compared with $122 million in the prior-year period due to higher interest rates on floating rate debt and increased borrowings on the ABL Credit Facility primarily to fund acquisition growth and invest in rental equipment. Net income was $347 million compared to $330 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income increased 4% to $353 million, or $12.30 per diluted share, compared to $340 million, or $11.26 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 22% in 2023 compared to 24% in the prior-year period.

was $347 million compared to $330 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income increased 4% to $353 million, or $12.30 per diluted share, compared to $340 million, or $11.26 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 22% in 2023 compared to 24% in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $1,452 million compared to $1,227 million in the prior-year period and adjusted EBITDA margin was 44.2% compared to 44.8% in the prior-year period. Margin performance was impacted by a decline in the Company's studio entertainment revenue year over year, as well as a significant increase in sales of used equipment during 2023.

Rental Fleet

Net rental equipment capital expenditures were as follows (in millions):

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Rental equipment expenditures $ 1,320 $ 1,168 Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment (325 ) (121 ) Net rental equipment capital expenditures $ 995 $ 1,047

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's total fleet was approximately $6.3 billion at OEC.

Average fleet at OEC in the fourth quarter increased 14% compared to the prior-year period and increased 21% year-to-date.

Average fleet age was 45 months as of December 31, 2023, compared to 48 months in the comparable prior-year period.

Disciplined Capital Management

The Company completed 12 acquisitions with a total of 21 locations and opened 21 new greenfield locations in 2023.

Net debt was $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, with net leverage of 2.5x compared to 2.4x in the same prior-year period. Cash and cash equivalents and unused commitments under the ABL Credit Facility contributed to $1.5 billion of liquidity as of December 31, 2023.

The Company declared its quarterly dividend of $0.665, an increase of $0.0325 or 5%, payable to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2024, with a payment date of March 7, 2024.

The Company acquired approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $120 million year-to-date in 2023. As of December 31, 2023, approximately $161 million remains available under the share repurchase program.

Outlook

The Company is announcing its full year 2024 equipment rental revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, and gross and net rental capital expenditures guidance ranges presented below, excluding Cinelease studio entertainment and lighting and grip equipment rental business. The guidance range for the full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA reflects an increase of 6% to 9% compared to full year 2023 results, excluding Cinelease.

Equipment rental revenue growth: 7% to 10% Adjusted EBITDA: $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion Net rental equipment capital expenditures after gross capex: $500 million to $700 million, after gross capex of $750 million to $1 billion

As a leader in an industry where scale matters, the Company expects to continue to gain share by capturing an outsized position of the forecasted higher construction spending in 2024 by investing in its fleet, optimizing its existing fleet, capitalizing on strategic acquisitions and greenfield opportunities, and cross-selling a diversified product portfolio.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1965, Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is a full-line rental supplier with 400 locations across North America, and 2023 total revenues were approximately $3.3 billion. We offer products and services aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively, and safely. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment. Our ProSolutions® offering includes industry-specific, solutions-based services in tandem with power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, and trench shorting equipment as well as our ProContractor professional grade tools. We employ approximately 7,200 employees, who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Learn more at www.HercRentals.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Certain Additional Information

In this release we refer to the following operating measures:

Dollar utilization: calculated by dividing rental revenue (excluding re-rent, delivery, pick-up and other ancillary revenue) by the average OEC of the equipment fleet for the relevant time period, based on the guidelines of the American Rental Association (ARA).

OEC: original equipment cost based on the guidelines of the ARA, which is calculated as the cost of the asset at the time it was first purchased plus additional capitalized refurbishment costs (with the basis of refurbished assets reset at the refurbishment date).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined by the federal securities laws, including statements concerning our business plans and strategy, projected profitability, performance or cash flows, future capital expenditures, our growth strategy, including our ability to grow organically and through M&A, anticipated financing needs, business trends, our capital allocation strategy, liquidity and capital management, exploring strategic alternatives for Cinelease, including the timing of the review process, the outcome of the process and the costs and benefits of the process, and other information that is not historical information. Forward looking statements are generally identified by the words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," "looks," and future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could" or "may," as well as variations of such words or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions and there can be no assurance that our current expectations will be achieved. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risks that may affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results calculated according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company has provided certain information in this release that is not calculated according to GAAP ("non-GAAP"), such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted common share and free cash flow. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate operating performance and period-over-period performance of our core business without regard to potential distortions, and believes that investors will likewise find these non-GAAP measures useful in evaluating the Company's performance. These measures are frequently used by security analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and, as calculated, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. For the definitions of these terms, further information about management's use of these measures as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the supplemental schedules that accompany this release.

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Equipment rental $ 748 $ 713 $ 2,870 $ 2,552 Sales of rental equipment 68 57 346 125 Sales of new equipment, parts and supplies 9 9 38 36 Service and other revenue 6 7 28 27 Total revenues 831 786 3,282 2,740 Expenses: Direct operating 287 277 1,139 1,029 Depreciation of rental equipment 163 147 643 536 Cost of sales of rental equipment 51 40 252 89 Cost of sales of new equipment, parts and supplies 6 5 25 21 Selling, general and administrative 116 113 448 411 Non-rental depreciation and amortization 29 26 112 95 Interest expense, net 62 41 224 122 Other expense (income), net (6 ) 4 (8 ) 3 Total expenses 708 653 2,835 2,306 Income before income taxes 123 133 447 434 Income tax provision (32 ) (35 ) (100 ) (104 ) Net income $ 91 $ 98 $ 347 $ 330 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 28.2 29.4 28.5 29.6 Diluted 28.4 29.9 28.7 30.2 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.23 $ 3.33 $ 12.18 $ 11.15 Diluted $ 3.20 $ 3.27 $ 12.09 $ 10.92

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 71 $ 54 Receivables, net of allowances 563 523 Other current assets 77 67 Current assets held for sale 21 - Total current assets 732 644 Rental equipment, net 3,831 3,485 Property and equipment, net 465 392 Right-of-use lease assets 665 552 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 950 850 Other long-term assets 10 34 Long-term assets held for sale 408 - Total assets $ 7,061 $ 5,957 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt and financing obligations $ 19 $ 16 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 37 42 Accounts payable 212 318 Accrued liabilities 221 228 Current liabilities held for sale 19 - Total current liabilities 508 604 Long-term debt, net 3,673 2,922 Financing obligations, net 104 108 Operating lease liabilities 646 528 Deferred tax liabilities 743 647 Other long term liabilities 46 40 Long-term liabilities held for sale 68 - Total liabilities 5,788 4,849 Total equity 1,273 1,108 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,061 $ 5,957

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 347 $ 330 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of rental equipment 643 536 Depreciation of property and equipment 71 64 Amortization of intangible assets 41 31 Amortization of deferred debt and financing obligations costs 4 4 Stock-based compensation charges 18 27 Provision for receivables allowances 65 52 Deferred taxes 89 83 Gain on sale of rental equipment (94 ) (36 ) Other 1 5 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (98 ) (172 ) Other assets (22 ) (15 ) Accounts payable 7 (23 ) Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 14 31 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,086 917 Cash flows from investing activities: Rental equipment expenditures (1,320 ) (1,168 ) Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment 325 121 Non-rental capital expenditures (156 ) (104 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 15 7 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (430 ) (515 ) Other investing activities (15 ) (23 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,581 ) (1,682 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and securitization 2,127 2,618 Repayments on revolving lines of credit and securitization (1,387 ) (1,616 ) Principal payments under finance lease and financing obligations (16 ) (15 ) Dividends paid (73 ) (68 ) Repurchase of common stock (120 ) (115 ) Other financing activities, net (19 ) (19 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 512 785 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - (1 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 17 19 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 54 35 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 71 $ 54

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS Unaudited (In millions) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA represents the sum of net income (loss), provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest expense, net, depreciation of rental equipment and non-rental depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus the sum of transaction related costs, restructuring and restructuring related charges, spin-off costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, loss on extinguishment of debt (which is included in interest expense, net), impairment charges, gain (loss) on the disposal of a business and certain other items. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not purport to be alternatives to net income as an indicator of operating performance. Additionally, neither measure purports to be an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments and tax payments. Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Adjusted EBITDA Margin, calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total Revenues, is a commonly used profitability ratio. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 91 $ 98 $ 347 $ 330 Income tax provision 32 35 100 104 Interest expense, net 62 41 224 122 Depreciation of rental equipment 163 147 643 536 Non-rental depreciation and amortization 29 26 112 95 EBITDA 377 347 1,426 1,187 Non-cash stock-based compensation charges 3 7 18 27 Transaction related costs 3 2 8 7 Other(1) (1 ) 5 - 6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 382 $ 361 $ 1,452 $ 1,227 Total revenues $ 831 $ 786 $ 3,282 $ 2,740 Adjusted EBITDA $ 382 $ 361 $ 1,452 $ 1,227 Adjusted EBITDA margin 46.0 % 46.0 % 44.2 % 44.8 %

(1) Pension settlement, impairment and spin-off costs are included in Other.

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE Unaudited (In millions) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share - Adjusted Net Income represents the sum of net income (loss), restructuring and restructuring related charges, spin-off costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, transaction related costs, gain (loss) on the disposal of a business and certain other items. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share are important measures to evaluate our results of operations between periods on a more comparable basis and to help investors analyze underlying trends in our business, evaluate the performance of our business both on an absolute basis and relative to our peers and the broader market, provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and operational strength of our business. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 91 $ 98 $ 347 $ 330 Transaction related costs 3 2 8 7 Other (1 ) 5 - 6 Tax impact of adjustments(1) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) Adjusted net income $ 92 $ 103 $ 353 $ 340 Diluted shares outstanding 28.4 29.9 28.7 30.2 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 12.30 $ 11.26

(1) The tax rate applied for adjustments is 25.5% in the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 25.7% in the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and reflects the statutory rates in the applicable entities.

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES FREE CASH FLOW Unaudited (In millions) Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less rental equipment expenditures and non-rental capital expenditures, plus proceeds from disposal of rental equipment, proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, and other investing activities. Free cash flow is used by management in analyzing the Company's ability to service and repay its debt, fund potential acquisitions and to forecast future periods. However, this measure does not represent funds available for investment or other discretionary uses since it does not deduct cash used to service debt or for other non-discretionary expenditures. Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,086 $ 917 Rental equipment expenditures (1,320 ) (1,168 ) Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment 325 121 Net rental equipment expenditures (995 ) (1,047 ) Non-rental capital expenditures (156 ) (104 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 15 7 Other (15 ) (23 ) Free cash flow $ (65 ) $ (250 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (430 ) (515 ) Increase in net debt, excluding financing activities $ (495 ) $ (765 )

