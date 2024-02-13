BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) ("Herc Holdings" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
"We closed out 2023 with positive operating momentum, contributing to another year of double-digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. Inflationary pressures were successfully managed through revenue initiatives, and we maintained cost discipline while continuing to invest in our business," said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. "I couldn't be prouder of what our team accomplished last year. They demonstrated tremendous operational strength and agility throughout 2023, successfully leveraging our prominent industry position to capitalize on stimulus and secular opportunities, and to continue to scale our operations for profitable share growth while expanding margins.
"For 2024, we expect to deliver 7-10% organic rental-revenue growth and 6-9% higher adjusted EBITDA year over year, outpacing industry growth forecasts and driving incremental margin expansion as we enhance asset efficiency for greater operating leverage and roll out our new E3 Operating System. Our guidance excludes our Cinelease studio entertainment business, which is currently being held for sale." Silber said, "We see continued market strength and remain confident that our diligent focus on our strategic priorities - including investing in our classic and specialty fleet, expanding our urban-market presence through greenfield locations and strategic acquisitions, enhancing our industry-leading digital offering, and delivering an exceptional customer experience - will improve performance in the near term and deliver value creation over the long term."
2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
- Total revenues increased 6% to $831 million compared to $786 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase of $45 million primarily related to an increase in equipment rental revenue of $35 million, reflecting positive pricing of 5.8% and increased volume of 9.4%, partially offset by unfavorable mix driven by the studio entertainment business and inflation. Sales of rental equipment increased by $11 million during the period.
- Dollar utilization was 40.9% compared to 43.5% in the prior-year period. A decrease in the studio entertainment business as a result of labor disruptions in the film and television industry contributed 170 basis points of the change as well as a tough year-over-year comparison as a result of the benefits of Hurricane Ian in 2022.
- Direct operating expenses were $287 million, or 38.4% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $277 million, or 38.8% in the prior-year period, reflecting better cost performance and fixed cost absorption on higher revenue despite increases related to additional headcount and facilities expenses associated with strong rental activity and an expanding branch network.
- Depreciation of rental equipment increased 11% to $163 million due to higher year-over-year average fleet size. Non-rental depreciation and amortization increased 12% to $29 million primarily due to amortization of acquisition intangible assets.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses was $116 million, or 15.5% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $113 million, or 15.8% in the prior-year period due to continued focus on improving operating leverage while expanding revenues.
- Interest expense increased to $62 million compared with $41 million in the prior-year period due to higher interest rates on floating rate debt and increased borrowings on the ABL Credit Facility primarily to fund acquisition growth and invest in rental equipment.
- Net income was $91 million compared to $98 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income decreased 11% to $92 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared to $103 million, or $3.44 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 26% in both periods.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $382 million compared to $361 million in the prior-year period and adjusted EBITDA margin was 46.0% compared to 46.0% in the prior-year period. Margin performance was impacted by a decline in the Company's studio entertainment revenue year over year, as well as an increase in sales of used equipment in the fourth quarter.
2023 Full Year Financial Results
- Total revenues increased 20% to $3,282 million compared to $2,740 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase of $542 million was related to an increase in equipment rental revenue of $318 million, reflecting positive pricing of 6.9% and increased volume of 14.8%, partially offset by unfavorable mix driven by the studio entertainment business and inflation. Sales of rental equipment increased $221 million compared to the prior-year period resulting from the return to more normal fleet rotation as fleet deliveries become more predictable in certain categories of equipment.
- Dollar utilization was 40.8% compared to 43.3% in the prior-year period. The change is primarily due to the shutdown in the studio entertainment business as a result of labor disruptions in the film and television industry, as well as the continued challenges managing the supply chain in certain categories of equipment that disrupted the normal cadence of deliveries, primarily in the first half of the year.
- Direct operating expenses were $1,139 million, or 39.7% of equipment rental revenue compared to $1,029 million, or 40.3% the prior-year period, reflecting better cost performance and fixed cost absorption on higher revenue despite increases related to additional headcount, facilities expenses and maintenance costs associated with strong rental activity and an expanding branch network.
- Depreciation of rental equipment increased 20% to $643 million, due to higher year-over-year average fleet size. Non-rental depreciation and amortization increased 18% to $112 million primarily due to amortization of acquisition intangible assets.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses was $448 million, or 15.6% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $411 million, or 16.1% in the prior-year period due to continued focus on improving operating leverage while expanding revenues.
- Interest expense increased to $224 million compared with $122 million in the prior-year period due to higher interest rates on floating rate debt and increased borrowings on the ABL Credit Facility primarily to fund acquisition growth and invest in rental equipment.
- Net income was $347 million compared to $330 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income increased 4% to $353 million, or $12.30 per diluted share, compared to $340 million, or $11.26 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 22% in 2023 compared to 24% in the prior-year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $1,452 million compared to $1,227 million in the prior-year period and adjusted EBITDA margin was 44.2% compared to 44.8% in the prior-year period. Margin performance was impacted by a decline in the Company's studio entertainment revenue year over year, as well as a significant increase in sales of used equipment during 2023.
Rental Fleet
Net rental equipment capital expenditures were as follows (in millions):
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Rental equipment expenditures
$
1,320
$
1,168
Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment
(325
)
(121
)
Net rental equipment capital expenditures
$
995
$
1,047
- As of December 31, 2023, the Company's total fleet was approximately $6.3 billion at OEC.
- Average fleet at OEC in the fourth quarter increased 14% compared to the prior-year period and increased 21% year-to-date.
- Average fleet age was 45 months as of December 31, 2023, compared to 48 months in the comparable prior-year period.
Disciplined Capital Management
- The Company completed 12 acquisitions with a total of 21 locations and opened 21 new greenfield locations in 2023.
- Net debt was $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, with net leverage of 2.5x compared to 2.4x in the same prior-year period. Cash and cash equivalents and unused commitments under the ABL Credit Facility contributed to $1.5 billion of liquidity as of December 31, 2023.
- The Company declared its quarterly dividend of $0.665, an increase of $0.0325 or 5%, payable to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2024, with a payment date of March 7, 2024.
- The Company acquired approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $120 million year-to-date in 2023. As of December 31, 2023, approximately $161 million remains available under the share repurchase program.
Outlook
The Company is announcing its full year 2024 equipment rental revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, and gross and net rental capital expenditures guidance ranges presented below, excluding Cinelease studio entertainment and lighting and grip equipment rental business. The guidance range for the full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA reflects an increase of 6% to 9% compared to full year 2023 results, excluding Cinelease.
Equipment rental revenue growth:
7% to 10%
Adjusted EBITDA:
$1.55 billion to $1.60 billion
Net rental equipment capital expenditures after gross capex:
$500 million to $700 million, after gross capex of $750 million to $1 billion
As a leader in an industry where scale matters, the Company expects to continue to gain share by capturing an outsized position of the forecasted higher construction spending in 2024 by investing in its fleet, optimizing its existing fleet, capitalizing on strategic acquisitions and greenfield opportunities, and cross-selling a diversified product portfolio.
(See Accompanying Tables)
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Equipment rental
$
748
$
713
$
2,870
$
2,552
Sales of rental equipment
68
57
346
125
Sales of new equipment, parts and supplies
9
9
38
36
Service and other revenue
6
7
28
27
Total revenues
831
786
3,282
2,740
Expenses:
Direct operating
287
277
1,139
1,029
Depreciation of rental equipment
163
147
643
536
Cost of sales of rental equipment
51
40
252
89
Cost of sales of new equipment, parts and supplies
6
5
25
21
Selling, general and administrative
116
113
448
411
Non-rental depreciation and amortization
29
26
112
95
Interest expense, net
62
41
224
122
Other expense (income), net
(6
)
4
(8
)
3
Total expenses
708
653
2,835
2,306
Income before income taxes
123
133
447
434
Income tax provision
(32
)
(35
)
(100
)
(104
)
Net income
$
91
$
98
$
347
$
330
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
28.2
29.4
28.5
29.6
Diluted
28.4
29.9
28.7
30.2
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
3.23
$
3.33
$
12.18
$
11.15
Diluted
$
3.20
$
3.27
$
12.09
$
10.92
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
71
$
54
Receivables, net of allowances
563
523
Other current assets
77
67
Current assets held for sale
21
-
Total current assets
732
644
Rental equipment, net
3,831
3,485
Property and equipment, net
465
392
Right-of-use lease assets
665
552
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
950
850
Other long-term assets
10
34
Long-term assets held for sale
408
-
Total assets
$
7,061
$
5,957
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current maturities of long-term debt and financing obligations
$
19
$
16
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
37
42
Accounts payable
212
318
Accrued liabilities
221
228
Current liabilities held for sale
19
-
Total current liabilities
508
604
Long-term debt, net
3,673
2,922
Financing obligations, net
104
108
Operating lease liabilities
646
528
Deferred tax liabilities
743
647
Other long term liabilities
46
40
Long-term liabilities held for sale
68
-
Total liabilities
5,788
4,849
Total equity
1,273
1,108
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,061
$
5,957
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
347
$
330
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of rental equipment
643
536
Depreciation of property and equipment
71
64
Amortization of intangible assets
41
31
Amortization of deferred debt and financing obligations costs
4
4
Stock-based compensation charges
18
27
Provision for receivables allowances
65
52
Deferred taxes
89
83
Gain on sale of rental equipment
(94
)
(36
)
Other
1
5
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(98
)
(172
)
Other assets
(22
)
(15
)
Accounts payable
7
(23
)
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
14
31
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,086
917
Cash flows from investing activities:
Rental equipment expenditures
(1,320
)
(1,168
)
Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment
325
121
Non-rental capital expenditures
(156
)
(104
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
15
7
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(430
)
(515
)
Other investing activities
(15
)
(23
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,581
)
(1,682
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and securitization
2,127
2,618
Repayments on revolving lines of credit and securitization
(1,387
)
(1,616
)
Principal payments under finance lease and financing obligations
(16
)
(15
)
Dividends paid
(73
)
(68
)
Repurchase of common stock
(120
)
(115
)
Other financing activities, net
(19
)
(19
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
512
785
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
-
(1
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
17
19
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
54
35
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
71
$
54
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS
Unaudited
(In millions)
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA represents the sum of net income (loss), provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest expense, net, depreciation of rental equipment and non-rental depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus the sum of transaction related costs, restructuring and restructuring related charges, spin-off costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, loss on extinguishment of debt (which is included in interest expense, net), impairment charges, gain (loss) on the disposal of a business and certain other items. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not purport to be alternatives to net income as an indicator of operating performance. Additionally, neither measure purports to be an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments and tax payments.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Adjusted EBITDA Margin, calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total Revenues, is a commonly used profitability ratio.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
91
$
98
$
347
$
330
Income tax provision
32
35
100
104
Interest expense, net
62
41
224
122
Depreciation of rental equipment
163
147
643
536
Non-rental depreciation and amortization
29
26
112
95
EBITDA
377
347
1,426
1,187
Non-cash stock-based compensation charges
3
7
18
27
Transaction related costs
3
2
8
7
Other(1)
(1
)
5
-
6
Adjusted EBITDA
$
382
$
361
$
1,452
$
1,227
Total revenues
$
831
$
786
$
3,282
$
2,740
Adjusted EBITDA
$
382
$
361
$
1,452
$
1,227
Adjusted EBITDA margin
46.0
%
46.0
%
44.2
%
44.8
%
(1)
Pension settlement, impairment and spin-off costs are included in Other.
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
Unaudited
(In millions)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share - Adjusted Net Income represents the sum of net income (loss), restructuring and restructuring related charges, spin-off costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, transaction related costs, gain (loss) on the disposal of a business and certain other items. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share are important measures to evaluate our results of operations between periods on a more comparable basis and to help investors analyze underlying trends in our business, evaluate the performance of our business both on an absolute basis and relative to our peers and the broader market, provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and operational strength of our business.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
91
$
98
$
347
$
330
Transaction related costs
3
2
8
7
Other
(1
)
5
-
6
Tax impact of adjustments(1)
(1
)
(2
)
(2
)
(3
)
Adjusted net income
$
92
$
103
$
353
$
340
Diluted shares outstanding
28.4
29.9
28.7
30.2
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$
3.24
$
3.44
$
12.30
$
11.26
(1)
The tax rate applied for adjustments is 25.5% in the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 25.7% in the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and reflects the statutory rates in the applicable entities.
HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
FREE CASH FLOW
Unaudited
(In millions)
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less rental equipment expenditures and non-rental capital expenditures, plus proceeds from disposal of rental equipment, proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, and other investing activities. Free cash flow is used by management in analyzing the Company's ability to service and repay its debt, fund potential acquisitions and to forecast future periods. However, this measure does not represent funds available for investment or other discretionary uses since it does not deduct cash used to service debt or for other non-discretionary expenditures.
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,086
$
917
Rental equipment expenditures
(1,320
)
(1,168
)
Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment
325
121
Net rental equipment expenditures
(995
)
(1,047
)
Non-rental capital expenditures
(156
)
(104
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
15
7
Other
(15
)
(23
)
Free cash flow
$
(65
)
$
(250
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(430
)
(515
)
Increase in net debt, excluding financing activities
$
(495
)
$
(765
)
