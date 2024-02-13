ELKHART, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

" Throughout the year, our consistent execution on diversification priorities and steadfast commitment to operational discipline has supported our performance despite continued softness in the RV and marine markets. Remarkable strength in our Aftermarket business, where we continued to see robust performance, coupled with solid results and leadership in our other diversified businesses, significantly contributed to our profitability as we navigate a challenging industry environment. Our focus on operational improvement and investments in automation leave us well-positioned to drive profitable growth when production starts to normalize in 2024," commented Jason Lippert, LCI Industries' President and Chief Executive Officer.

" Further, through our world-class R&D capabilities and culture of innovation, we will continue introducing sophisticated new products. Our 2023 product launches introduced some great additions to our portfolio, such as independent suspension axles, anti-lock braking systems, our new 4000 series windows with integrated blinds, as well as our new leveling systems for towables and motor homes. These new products differentiate us from our competition and will add solid organic content growth and market share expansion. Demonstrating this strength, we have nearly $200 million in net new business commitments in 2024," continued Mr. Lippert. " We are entering the new year with a solid balance sheet, reinforced by recent working capital improvements and a focus on cash generation. We plan to continue to invest strategically and are confident in the mid- to long-term profitable growth of our business."

" January 2024 sales outpaced January 2023 levels by 13% as we started to see business increase as dealers begin to replenish inventories. February orders are also pacing ahead of prior year, reflecting the positive dealer and consumer sentiment from the RV shows," commented Ryan Smith, LCI Industries' Group President - North America. " I'd like to thank all of our team members for their unwavering commitment to driving our business forward as we work to generate value for our customers and shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $837.5 million, a decrease of 6% from 2022 fourth quarter net sales of $894.3 million. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.4 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $17.1 million, or $(0.68) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $35.6 million, compared to EBITDA of $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The decrease in year-over-year net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by lower North American marine production levels, decreased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities, and decreased North American RV wholesale shipments, partially offset by growth in Aftermarket net sales and net sales from recent acquisitions. Net sales from acquisitions completed in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 contributed approximately $11.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2023 Results

Consolidated net sales for the full year 2023 were $3.8 billion, a decrease of 27% from full year 2022 net sales of $5.2 billion. Net income for the full year 2023 was $64.2 million, or $2.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $395.0 million, or $15.48 per diluted share, for the full year 2022. EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $255.2 million, compared to EBITDA of $682.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Additional information regarding EBITDA, as well as reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of net income (loss), is provided in the " Supplementary Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

The decrease in year-over-year net sales was primarily driven by a nearly 39% decrease in North American RV wholesale shipments, decreased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities, and lower North American marine production levels, partially offset by net sales from recent acquisitions. Net sales from acquisitions completed in 2022 and 2023 contributed approximately $73.6 million in 2023.

January 2024 Results

January 2024 consolidated net sales were approximately $308 million, up 13% from January 2023, primarily due to an approximate 57% increase in North American RV production, partially offset by an approximate 44% decline in marine sales compared to January 2023.

OEM Segment - Fourth Quarter Performance

OEM net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $658.1 million, down 10% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower North American marine production levels, decreased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities, and a reduction in North American RV wholesale shipments. RV OEM net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $388.9 million, down 10% compared to the same prior year period, driven by decreased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities and a 3% reduction in North American RV wholesale shipments. Adjacent Industries OEM net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $269.2 million, down 9% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales to North American marine OEMs. North American marine OEM net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $64.6 million, down 41% year-over-year.

Operating loss of the OEM Segment was $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, or (1.8)% of net sales, compared to an operating loss of $22.0 million, or (3.0)%, in the same period in 2022. The operating loss of the OEM Segment for the quarter was driven by decreased selling prices which are indexed to select commodities and the impact of fixed costs on reduced sales.

Aftermarket Segment - Fourth Quarter Performance

Aftermarket net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $179.4 million, up 10% year-over-year, as distribution channel inventories stabilized. Operating profit of the Aftermarket Segment was $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, or 8.0% of net sales, compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million, or (0.6)%, in the same period in 2022. The operating profit expansion of the Aftermarket Segment for the quarter was driven by decreased commodity costs and leveraging of fixed costs over larger sales and production volume.

" We delivered strong aftermarket operating profits for the year as we continued to capture solid demand for repair, replacement, and upgrades across our end markets. Aftermarket remains a key growth driver for Lippert and a critical piece of our diversification strategy, providing counter cyclical support in a volatile environment," Jamie Schnur, LCI Industries' Group President - Aftermarket commented. " We look forward to leveraging our industry-leading service teams and innovative product offerings to continue this momentum in the new year."

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 22.7% and 65.2% for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to 24.8% and 45.2% for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Due to certain operating losses in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, discrete adjustments related to an increase in the life insurance contract assets had a proportionally larger impact on the tax rate in those periods. Fourth quarter and full year 2023 rates both benefited from a reduction in the effective state tax rate compared to fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Balance Sheet and Other Items

At December 31, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $66.2 million, compared to $47.5 million at December 31, 2022. The Company used $106.3 million for dividend payments to shareholders, $62.2 million for capital expenditures, and $25.9 million for acquisitions in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The Company also made $215.9 million in net repayments under its revolving credit facility and $61.1 million in repayments under its term loan and other borrowings in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's outstanding long-term indebtedness, including current maturities, was $847.4 million at December 31, 2023, and the Company was in compliance with its debt covenants.

Conference Call & Webcast

LCI Industries will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, which may be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 for participants in the U.S. and (929) 526-1599 for participants outside the U.S. using the required conference ID 216951. Due to the high volume of companies reporting earnings at this time, please be prepared for hold times of up to 15 minutes when dialing in to the call. In addition, an online, real-time webcast, as well as a supplemental earnings presentation, can be accessed on the Company's website, www.investors.lci1.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks by dialing (866) 813-9403 for participants in the U.S. and (44) 204-525-0658 for participants outside the U.S. and referencing access code 584031. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including boats; buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers, as well as direct to retail customers via the Internet. Lippert's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; and other accessories. Additional information about Lippert and its products can be found at www.lippert.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, profitability, margin growth, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock, the impact of legal proceedings, and other matters. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to production levels, including normalization and timing, new business commitments and orders, as well as other factors, in 2024, future business prospects, growth, net sales, expenses and income (loss), capital expenditures, tax rate, cash flow, financial condition, liquidity, covenant compliance, retail and wholesale demand, integration of acquisitions, R&D investments, commodity prices, and industry trends, whenever they occur in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this press release, the impacts of future pandemics, geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, or natural disasters on the global economy and on the Company's customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of, and tariffs on, raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, team member benefits, team member retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, other operational and financial risks related to conducting business internationally, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices, and availability, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

LCI INDUSTRIES OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 837,544 $ 894,346 $ 3,784,808 $ 5,207,143 Cost of sales 676,493 747,439 3,008,618 3,933,854 Gross profit 161,051 146,907 776,190 1,273,289 Selling, general and administrative expenses 158,430 169,944 652,762 720,261 Operating profit (loss) 2,621 (23,037 ) 123,428 553,028 Interest expense, net 9,456 8,220 40,424 27,573 (Loss) income before income taxes (6,835 ) (31,257 ) 83,004 525,455 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,458 ) (14,128 ) 18,809 130,481 Net (loss) income $ (2,377 ) $ (17,129 ) $ 64,195 $ 394,974 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.68 ) $ 2.54 $ 15.57 Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.68 ) $ 2.52 $ 15.48 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,342 25,327 25,305 25,372 Diluted 25,342 25,327 25,436 25,514 Depreciation $ 18,719 $ 18,886 $ 74,693 $ 72,839 Amortization $ 14,231 $ 14,360 $ 57,075 $ 56,373 Capital expenditures $ 12,149 $ 26,893 $ 62,209 $ 130,641

LCI INDUSTRIES SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Net sales: OEM Segment: RV OEMs: Travel trailers and fifth-wheels $ 325,987 $ 356,335 $ 1,358,853 $ 2,617,585 Motorhomes 62,952 77,441 269,356 339,097 Adjacent Industries OEMs 269,156 296,814 1,275,533 1,359,188 Total OEM Segment net sales 658,095 730,590 2,903,742 4,315,870 Aftermarket Segment: Total Aftermarket Segment net sales 179,449 163,756 881,066 891,273 Total net sales $ 837,544 $ 894,346 $ 3,784,808 $ 5,207,143 Operating (loss) profit: OEM Segment $ (11,725 ) $ (21,987 ) $ 17,361 $ 479,150 Aftermarket Segment 14,346 (1,050 ) 106,067 73,878 Total operating profit (loss) $ 2,621 $ (23,037 ) $ 123,428 $ 553,028 Depreciation and amortization: OEM Segment depreciation $ 14,557 $ 15,075 $ 58,397 $ 58,166 Aftermarket Segment depreciation 4,162 3,811 16,296 14,673 Total depreciation $ 18,719 $ 18,886 $ 74,693 $ 72,839 OEM Segment amortization $ 10,375 $ 10,585 $ 41,579 $ 41,253 Aftermarket Segment amortization 3,856 3,775 15,496 15,120 Total amortization $ 14,231 $ 14,360 $ 57,075 $ 56,373

LCI INDUSTRIES BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (unaudited) December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,157 $ 47,499 Accounts receivable, net 214,707 214,262 Inventories, net 768,407 1,029,705 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 67,599 99,310 Total current assets 1,116,870 1,390,776 Fixed assets, net 465,781 482,185 Goodwill 589,550 567,063 Other intangible assets, net 448,759 503,320 Operating lease right-of-use assets 245,388 247,007 Other long-term assets 92,971 56,561 Total assets $ 2,959,319 $ 3,246,912 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term indebtedness $ 589 $ 23,086 Accounts payable, trade 183,697 143,529 Current portion of operating lease obligations 36,269 35,447 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 174,437 219,238 Total current liabilities 394,992 421,300 Long-term indebtedness 846,834 1,095,888 Operating lease obligations 222,680 222,478 Deferred taxes 32,345 30,580 Other long-term liabilities 107,432 95,658 Total liabilities 1,604,283 1,865,904 Total stockholders' equity 1,355,036 1,381,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,959,319 $ 3,246,912

LCI INDUSTRIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 64,195 $ 394,974 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 131,768 129,212 Stock-based compensation expense 18,229 23,695 Deferred taxes 2,067 (9,277 ) Other non-cash items 7,716 3,496 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net 1,594 115,706 Inventories, net 235,347 117,419 Prepaid expenses and other assets 25,954 14,990 Accounts payable, trade 38,737 (161,121 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,622 (26,580 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 527,229 602,514 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (62,209 ) (130,641 ) Acquisitions of businesses (25,851 ) (108,470 ) Other investing activities 4,312 (2,679 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (83,748 ) (241,790 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Vesting of stock-based awards, net of shares tendered for payment of taxes (9,628 ) (10,961 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 248,900 1,128,400 Repayments under revolving credit facility (464,822 ) (1,233,740 ) Repayments under shelf loan, term loan, and other borrowings (61,099 ) (73,031 ) Payment of dividends (106,336 ) (102,726 ) Payment of contingent consideration and holdbacks related to acquisitions (31,857 ) (60,228 ) Repurchases of common stock - (24,054 ) Other financing activities (1,342 ) 1,469 Net cash flows used in financing activities (426,184 ) (374,871 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,361 (1,250 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,658 (15,397 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 47,499 62,896 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 66,157 $ 47,499

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Industry Data(1) (in thousands of units): Industry Wholesale Production: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 63.4 62.1 259.1 421.7 Motorhome RVs 10.1 12.4 45.9 58.4 Industry Retail Sales: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 53.0 59.1 324.8 389.7 Impact on dealer inventories 10.4 3.0 (65.7 ) 32.0 Motorhome RVs 7.7 9.0 44.3 48.3 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Lippert Content Per Industry Unit Produced: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV $ 5,058 $ 6,090 Motorhome RV $ 3,506 $ 4,099 December 31, 2023 2022 Balance Sheet Data (debt availability in millions): Remaining availability under the revolving credit facility (2) $ 245.3 $ 306.5 Days sales in accounts receivable, based on last twelve months 30.1 27.5 Inventory turns, based on last twelve months 3.5 3.5 2024 Estimated Full Year Data: Capital expenditures $55 - $75 million Depreciation and amortization $130 - $140 million Stock-based compensation expense $20 - $25 million Annual tax rate 24% - 26%

(1) Industry wholesale production data for travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs and motorhome RVs provided by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Industry retail sales data provided by Statistical Surveys, Inc. (2) Remaining availability under the revolving credit facility is subject to covenant restrictions.

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) The following table reconciles net (loss) income to EBITDA. Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands) Net (loss) income $ (2,377 ) $ (17,129 ) $ 64,195 $ 394,974 Interest expense, net 9,456 8,220 40,424 27,573 Provision for income taxes (4,458 ) (14,128 ) 18,809 130,481 Depreciation expense 18,719 18,886 74,693 72,839 Amortization expense 14,231 14,360 57,075 56,373 EBITDA $ 35,571 $ 10,209 $ 255,196 $ 682,240

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has provided the non-GAAP performance measure of EBITDA to illustrate and improve comparability of its results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization expense during the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The Company considers this non-GAAP measure in evaluating and managing the Company's operations and believes that discussion of results adjusted for these items is meaningful to investors because it provides a useful analysis of ongoing underlying operating trends. The measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, GAAP measures, and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

