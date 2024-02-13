nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, after the market close on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.



Event: nCino's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino's website following the call.

