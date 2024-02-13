Trane Technologies: West Branch Local School District To Complete Energy-Saving Upgrades for a More Resilient and Sustainable Future

Trane providing efficient systems for the district

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / West Branch Local School District in Beloit, Ohio will be implementing a multi-phase, energy-saving infrastructure upgrade of their student learning environment. Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has collaborated with the district to develop and implement each of the energy savings measures.

The district is undertaking a major infrastructure upgrade in three of its buildings; West Branch High School, West Branch Middle School and Damascus elementary. The completed upgrades will replace outdated systems and address deferred maintenance, help reduce rising energy and operational costs, and help to create a more comfortable academic environment. They are expected to save the district more than $200,000 in energy and operational costs annually.

Improvements will include HVAC equipment replacement, LED lighting upgrades, and a thermal energy storage system. The system's ice tanks act as a battery for a building's air conditioning system, allowing the district to shift the electrical demand for cooling to off-peak, night time hours. The upgrades are already underway and expect to wrap up early 2025.

The improvements were funded through a combination of federal Inflation Reduction Act funds and a performance contract from Trane. The performance contract enables the district to pay for the upgrades through future reduced energy consumption and operational savings. Performance contracting is a funding option that provides measurable results to support educational objectives.

The district and Trane are also collaborating to bring two innovative STEM learning programs to West Branch district students in the Fall 2024 school year. The first, BTU Crew, is designed help create a foundation for STEM learning in students grades 4-7 and then bring it to life in grades 8-10. The program turns schools into energy learning labs with integrated lessons and project-base learning activities.

Students enrolled in the district's industrial maintenance program will be able to participate in data analytics education that leverages the energy usage data from the district's controls system to offer hands-on STEM learning experiences. The practical skills gained through this education will help bridge the gap between classroom instruction and the needs of the workforce. It also prepares students for two Data Analytics Certifications through the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), which allows students to earn additional, third party, industry recognized credentials.

These programs support Trane Technologies' commitment to creating pathways to green and STEM careers in support of its Sustainable Futures program.

# # #

About West Branch Local School District

West Branch Local Schools serves approximately 1850 students in grades PS - 12. West Branch is a rural district encompassing 111 square miles primarily in Mahoning and Columbiana counties, as well as a small portion of Portage County.

About Trane

Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator - creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View the original press release on accesswire.com