Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2024 | 13:50
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Video: Interview With Lead Developer Behind SEE's New Compostable Packaging Tray

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / SEE

As food packaging standards evolve, meat processors and grocery retailers are seeking an eco-conscious alternative to expanded polystyrene (EPS) for packaging fresh poultry and red meat.

Global packaging provider SEE recently introduced the first biobased, industrial compostable tray for protein packaging that has been successfully tested to meet the demands of existing food processing equipment.

SEE's CRYOVAC® brand compostable overwrap tray is made from food-contact grade resin, which is USDA-certified as having 54% biobased content chemically derived from renewable wood cellulose. The tray will break down into organic material without leaving toxic residue.

SEE's Tiffani Burt, Ph.D. led the development of the CRYOVAC® brand compostable overwrap tray. In this video interview she succinctly explains the science behind the packaging solution, what makes it compostable, and how it will help companies meet their sustainability goals.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SEE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/see
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.