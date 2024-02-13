The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 12 February 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 12 February 2024 86.32p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 84.70p per ordinary share
13 February 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45