Kayne Anderson Growth Capital Invests in Sapience Analytics to Support the Future of Workforce Analytics

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Sapience Analytics, a global leader helping enterprises optimize capacity management with automated workforce analytics, today announced a large new growth investment from Kayne Anderson Growth Capital. Demand for workforce data that is automated, unbiased, and accurate is key for companies to operate efficiently and cost-effectively in a post-pandemic world.



For 15 years, Sapience Analytics has helped enterprise companies navigate shifts in their business and the market with intelligent workforce insights to increase efficiency, optimize capacity, and reduce costs of external labor. To continue its mission to provide the information and control mechanisms businesses need to attain maximum value from their workforce investment, this round of funding will help accelerate Sapience Analytics' go-to-market strategy with an emphasis on helping leaders with deeper insights through its enterprise workforce "VUE®" offering and its contingent workforce "transparenSEETM" offering.

"Sapience Analytics is experiencing significant growth right now. We are thrilled to add Kayne Anderson as a strategic financial partner. They have deep experience in helping companies scale while providing access to efficient capital," says Bradley Killinger, CEO at Sapience Analytics. "This investment will enable Sapience to broaden our market reach and fast-track further innovations to our industry-leading workforce analytics SaaS Platform."

"Sapience Analytics is the clear leader in the rapidly growing people analytics market. The modern and differentiated SaaS platform, demonstrated transformative value, impressive set of marquee enterprise accounts, and strong leadership team underpin Sapience Analytics' front-runner position," says Leon Chen, Managing Partner at Kayne Anderson Growth Capital. "We are pleased to offer this flexible capital to continue this strong growth."

About Sapience Analytics:

At Sapience Analytics, we recognize that the way companies work is experiencing the largest transformation since the Industrial Revolution. Sapience Analytics delivers a workforce analytics platform that includes automated workforce data collection, data integration and orchestration, interactive visualizations, data democratization, and decision-making insights to amplify a business's ability to optimize its human capital investments and outcomes. We enable executives and managers to stop guessing and start knowing what's really happening across their enterprise in today's modern work environment. For more information, visit www.sapienceanalytics.com.

About Kayne Anderson Growth Capital:

Kayne Anderson Growth Capital, the Los Angeles-based dedicated growth capital strategy of Kayne Anderson, is a leading provider of equity and debt capital solutions and connections to lower middle market, privately held, high-growth, enterprise software and tech-enabled service businesses in North America. The team has developed a durable and repeatable investment strategy and process for applying its stage expertise through sourcing and investing in companies at an early inflection point, adding value and scaling through organic growth and M&A, and exiting these must-have assets to strategic & financial sponsors. Kayne Anderson Growth Capital seeks to partner with driven entrepreneurs and provide capital to high-growth companies at a transformative point in their life cycle in the following industries: media & telecommunications, supply chain & logistics, financial technology, healthcare IT, security, compliance & infrastructure, and business process outsourcing & automation. For more information, please visit www.kayneanderson.com/growth-capital/.

