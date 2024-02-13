Highlander Silver Corp.: Highlander Silver Appoints Federico Velasquez To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Highlander Silver Corp. (CSE:HSLV) (the "Company" or "Highlander Silver") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Federico G. Velasquez to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Velasquez has over 20 years of experience in project and operational roles in the natural resources sector leading strategic, regulatory, environmental, government, indigenous, sustainability, community, and crisis management duties in Africa, North and Latin America, and Australia. As President, Latin America, Mr. Velasquez has been leading Solaris Resources' Warintza Project in Ecuador for the past five years, successfully implementing an unprecedented participatory mining model with Shaur communities.

David Fincham, Highlander's President and CEO commented, "Federico joins the Board after a transformational year for the Company. During 2023, Highlander acquired the La Estrella silver-gold project, and executed a share purchase agreement with SSR Mining Inc for the bonanza grade San Luis gold-silver project, both in Peru. With dual Peruvian and Canadian nationality, Federico will provide special insight to support our community and government engagement plans, and his local knowledge is complemented by extensive international experience and expertise in the government, regulatory, environmental and public relations areas. His track record of building long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with a wide range of stakeholders will be extremely valuable as we work to add value to our project portfolio.On behalf of the Board, I welcome Federico to the team."

Federico Velasquez commented, "I'm honoured to join Highlander Silver's Board. David, Fabian, and Graeme have accomplished the creation of an active, innovative, and growth-focused exploration company. I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to Highlander's growth and discovery potential".

About Highlander Silver

Highlander Silver Corp., backed by the Augusta Group and the Lundin Family, is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of exceptional silver-gold projects in the Central Andes, leveraging the team's significant technical and operational experience in Peru and South America more widely. Currently the Company is developing the La Estrella project in central Peru. Highlander Silver announced entering into a share purchase agreement for the San Luis project from SSR on November 30th 2023. Closing of the Transaction is subject to certain conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Closing is currently expected to occur in Q1 2024.

The Company is listed on the CSE under the ticker symbol HSLV and additional information about Highlander Silver and its mineral projects can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR profile at (www.sedarplus.ca) and its website at www.highlandersilver.com

