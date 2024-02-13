Rosinbomb, Leader in Organic Processing Products and Technology, Signs Distribution Agreement With TrimLeaf for the Newly Announced Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer

Rosinbomb proudly unveils a groundbreaking distribution partnership with TrimLeaf, extending the availability of their cutting-edge Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer across the expansive territories of the United States and Canada

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Rosinbomb, a trailblazer in the realm of organic processing products and technology, proudly announces a strategic distribution partnership with market leading online retailer TrimLeaf for their groundbreaking Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for Rosinbomb, as the Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer is set to be more widely accessible across the United States and Canada.

The Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer, an innovative product by Rosinbomb, has gained acclaim for its cutting-edge technology by transforming the traditional freeze dryer. By joining forces with TrimLeaf, a leading distributor in the industry, Rosinbomb is poised to make this revolutionary device available to an even larger audience.

One of the key highlights of this partnership is the expansion of distribution territories to encompass the United States and Canada. Businesses and enthusiasts across North America can now benefit from the transformative capabilities of the Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer, thanks to TrimLeaf's extensive reach and distribution network.

With TrimLeaf as a strategic distribution partner, Rosinbomb aims to empower businesses and enthusiasts, providing them with state-of-the-art technology for organic processing. This collaboration exemplifies Rosinbomb's commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry.

Rosinbomb's president Ryan Mayer said, "I'm excited to join forces with TrimLeaf. TrimLeaf has earned a strong reputation for excellence in our industries and share our dedication to innovation and quality."

Mayer also added, "I look forward to the future successes that our collaboration promises, as we continue to revolutionize the organic processing industry together."

TrimLeaf, a prominent name in distribution, is excited to collaborate with Rosinbomb for the distribution of the Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer. With a focus on delivering top-tier products to the market, TrimLeaf's partnership with Rosinbomb aligns with their mission to provide quality solutions to businesses and enthusiasts.

More information about this revolutionary new product can be found here:

https://rosinbomb.com

rosinbomb

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC PINK:ROSN), has over seven years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB products for processing essential organic juices, oils and botanicals. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB has always prided itself in its mission to deliver products that create safe, healthy organics. All our technologies and products are have issued and pending patents in their field of use Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

Media Contact:

press@rosinbomb.com

investor.relations@rosinbomb.com

SOURCE: Rosinbomb

View the original press release on accesswire.com