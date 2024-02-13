Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo", the "Company") is pleased to showcase the remarkable versatility of BioChar, specifically Char+ BioChar, in the organic food farming market. This carbon-rich innovation goes beyond traditional agricultural applications in soil enhancement.

Char+ BioChar, designed as a natural organic additive, stands as an ideal companion for organic crops. In a world grappling with escalating environmental challenges and a heightened focus on health, organic farming has transitioned from a trend to an imperative facet of agriculture's future.

Organic farming is not just a method; it embodies a sustainability philosophy, minimizing reliance on synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and growth regulators in favor of natural processes. This approach encompasses active engagement with nature, prioritizing biodiversity, conservation, and environmental sustainability.

The demand for organic food products has witnessed a substantial surge over the past decade. With heightened awareness of environmental and health concerns, consumers are actively seeking healthier, environmentally friendly options produced sustainably. Argo sees sustained growth in the demand for organic food products in the foreseeable future.

This growth is observed globally, fueled by factors such as health consciousness, environmental awareness, and a desire for high-quality, chemical-free food.

Factors Driving the Organic Food Market

Health Consciousness : Consumers increasingly seek natural, synthetic pesticide-free foods, aligning with health-conscious choices.

Environmental Concerns : The awareness of environmental issues, such as soil degradation and water pollution, encourages consumers to choose organic products aligned with sustainable practices.

Governmental Support : Governments globally are implementing policies to support organic farming, potentially boosting organic food production.

Retailer Commitment : Retailers are expanding organic product offerings, responding to rising consumer demand.

Increased Availability : As the organic food sector grows, organic products become more accessible to a broader consumer base.

Educational Initiatives : Consumer education about the benefits of organic farming is likely to sustain and further drive demand.

Key Features of BioChar for Organic Crops

Enhanced Moisture Retention : BioChar serves as a moisture reservoir, significantly improving soil water-holding capacity, enhancing plant drought resistance and promoting sustainable water usage.

pH Balancing (Liming): naturally adjusts soil acidity or alkalinity to create optimal nutrient conditions for healthier roots.

Nutrient Retention and Availability: BioChar acts as a nutrient sponge, capturing and holding essential nutrients, gradually releasing them for prolonged and steady nutrient supply.

Improved Soil Structure and Pliability : BioChar stabilizes soil structure, preventing compaction, enhancing aeration, and promoting healthier, resilient crops.

Increased Produce/Biomass Yield : BioChar, contributing to water retention, balanced pH, and enhanced nutrient availability, directly boosts crop yields for organic farming.

Mr. Peter Hoyle, Argo President, emphasizes, "Argo is well-positioned in the traditional biochar soil enhancement market, focusing on the ever-growing demand for organic soil enhancers. "

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The company specializes in producing and developing organic products, including soil amendments, living soils, biofertilizers, vermicompost and compost extracts formulated specifically for high-value crops. The Company's vision and overall business plan are to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The company was founded in 2018, and its production facilities have been expanded and relocated to Duncan, British Columbia, in a joint venture with Pacific Composting.

