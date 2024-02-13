Network to Code Appoints Patrick Sheehan as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Network Automation Adoption and Customer Growth

Experienced Go-to-Market Leader Appointment Marks a Strategic Milestone in Next Phase of Growth for Network Automation Leader

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Network to Code , the global leader in Network Automation services and solutions,today announces the appointment of Patrick Sheehan as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Sheehan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in guiding companies to achieve impactful and sustainable growth through effective go-to-market (GTM) strategies.

"I'm excited to join Network to Code, where the dedication to transforming network and infrastructure automation resonates with my passion for tech innovation," said Sheehan. "I am eager to contribute to the ongoing success of Network to Code and its clients, with a focus on data and AI-driven outcomes."

With a successful entrepreneurial background and extensive leadership roles in dynamic markets such as cybersecurity, fintech, and cloud computing, Sheehan has demonstrated an exceptional ability to create and lead high-performing organizations. His remarkable journey includes leadership positions at prominent companies such as Optiv, Juniper, and Cisco, as well as experience with early-stage growth companies like Fenergo and Phylum. In these roles, Sheehan consistently helped these organizations achieve their growth objectives through data-driven and proven sales strategies.

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer at Network to Code, Sheehan will assume a pivotal position leading all GTM functions including sales, marketing, and strategic alliances. Tasked with accelerating Network to Code's double-digit growth plans, Sheehan will leverage his extensive experience and proven track record to drive strategic initiatives aimed at expanding the company's market presence and enhancing revenue streams.

"We are delighted to welcome Patrick Sheehan to Network to Code," said John Marchese, CEO of Network to Code. "Patrick's track record of expanding customer relationships, driving high-impact growth, and leading world-class sales organizations in the networking and security industries will be invaluable in shaping the future of Network to Code as we continue to drive innovation and solidify our position as the global leader in providing network automation solutions to the enterprise."

Established in 2014, Network to Code has emerged as a leading provider of network automation solutions, dedicated to accelerating transformative network automation efforts for global enterprises. The company has demonstrated remarkable growth, nearly doubling its employee size over the last three years. The addition of Sheehan to the leadership team marks the culmination of four new executive appointments within the last 18 months. Sheehan's leadership will not only strengthen the company's market presence but also ensure that Network to Code continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the network automation industry.

To learn more about Network to Code and to join the growing team, visit https://networktocode.com/company/our-culture/

To jump-start your network automation journey with Network to Code, visit https://www.networktocode.com .

About Network to Code

Network to Code is the foremost expert in network automation strategy and has deployed more network automation projects than any other company in the world. Our network automation solutions help organizations transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through technology-enabled services, NTC deploys data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs. NTC is the sponsor of Nautobot, the leading open source Network Source of Truth and Automation platform.

Get started at https://networktocode.com .

Media Contact

Meaghan Gauvain

York IE

meaghan@york.ie

SOURCE: Network to Code

View the original press release on accesswire.com