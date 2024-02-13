True Advance Becomes Newest Addition to the Most Data-Centric Global Talent Platform

True, the only tech and data-first global talent platform, announced today the acquisition of Bleeker, an executive coaching and assessment company dedicated to creating high-performing executive teams. Their assessments, derived from neuroscience, and their inquiry-based coaching services have been rebranded as True Advance and are now part of True's platform of products and services.

"Through integrated assessment and coaching, True has enhanced our comprehensive talent management platform, solidifying our role as strategic partners to businesses building their leadership," stated Joe Riggione, True co-CEO and co-founder. "True Advance provides leaders with invaluable insights about themselves, while simultaneously offering companies transparency into prospective hires' performance and alignment with the existing leadership team dynamics."

Co-founders, Cam Snaith and Jay Liddell will remain co-CEOs of True Advance. Their impressive coaching network (boasting former Olympians, PhDs, and entrepreneurial founders) will continue with True Advance to deliver their data-driven, individual and team coaching to clients, which include Nike, Google, Bitly, BlackRock, and One Equity Partners.

Snaith and Liddell founded Bleeker 11 years ago. Snaith said, "Business was largely ignoring what science already knew about how individuals and groups functioned at a high level, and that frustration led us to explore these human dynamics and how we can unlock the potential of teams."

"The magic of our assessment tool is its practicality in removing bias and getting down to a candidate's true skills and abilities," said Liddell. "It's the launch point for our coaching and advisory, and uncovers the data allowing clients to make effective decisions about the best executive to hire and the existing leadership team's greatest opportunities for improvement."

Both the assessments and coaching are available now to clients as part of the True platform's core offerings. Later in 2024, the assessments will be integrated into the recruitment workflow for all True Search clients.

True is the world's only tech and data-first talent management platform. The sixth largest in its industry, True leverages 10+ years worth of proprietary data, market insights, and talent lifecycle expertise, to help companies make high-impact talent decisions quickly. True's unmatched products and services include True Search (retained executive search), TrueBridge (advisory, interim, and fractional executive placement), Thrive (Talent CRM software), True Advance (coaching and assessment), SearchEssentials (tech-enabled hiring services), AboveBoard (inclusive executive career community), and Jopwell (leading diversity tech platform for early-mid career professionals). True also backs promising companies through its investment brands True Equity and Vera Equity.

