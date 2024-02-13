Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Fourth Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has today declared its fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 of 2.5 pence per ordinary share. The fourth interim dividend will be paid on 2 April 2024 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 8 March 2024.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 7 March 2024.

13 February 2024

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323