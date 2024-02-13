Researchers have conducted a small-scale experiment on the behavior of smoke in PV-related fires. They have found that in homes featuring rooftops with a pitch of less than 45 degrees, residents only have about four minutes to safely evacuate.Scientists from Japan and Canada have assessed wind-driven smoke dispersion in rooftop PV fires in a wind tunnel setup, using 1:15 small-scale building models of a prototype home in Quebec. "The dispersion of fire smoke from rooftops with PV raises significant safety concerns regarding residents' exposure," the group said. "Therefore, it is essential to ...

