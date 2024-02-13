ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Is Changing How We Look At The Complex World Of Antibody Discovery

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Even though we speak, listen, read and write every day, language is incredibly complex and ever-evolving. Context is critical to understanding. In the English language, there are a plethora of words that are spelled the same but have vastly different meanings depending on their context. Take the word "bat" for example, which could mean the upside-down mammal or essential equipment for America's favorite pastime. In many ways, DNA is very similar to how we view and interact with languages. While DNA and language may seem, at face value, like very different topics, scientists have to approach them similarly.

The language of DNA is the pattern of nucleotides that make up the genetic code for living organisms. DNA consists of four different nucleotides: adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C) and guanine (G). These nucleotides are arranged in a specific sequence, like letters in a written language, and this sequence forms the instructions for building and maintaining an organism. There can be sequences that look incredibly similar but, in reality, are vastly different. Each set of three nucleotides, or codons, corresponds to a specific amino acid, which is the building block of proteins. Through the language of DNA, genetic information is encoded and passed down from one generation to the next, allowing for variation, adaptation and the incredible diversity of life on Earth.

If we can effectively read and predict the language of DNA, scientists will be able to provide better medicine and healthcare. One company, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) ("IPA"), is using AI technology to better understand the language of DNA and how it affects antibodies. An antibody is a specialized protein produced by the immune system in response to the presence of foreign substances known as antigens. Antibodies are designed to bind specifically to these antigens and help eliminate them from the body.

In drug discovery, the discovery of antibodies is highly valuable. Antibodies can be utilized as targeted therapeutics to treat various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. Researchers can use antibody discovery techniques to identify and isolate antibodies that recognize specific targets, such as proteins on cancer cells or viral particles. By developing these antibodies into drugs, they can selectively target disease-causing agents while minimizing damage to healthy cells. However, without the right tools to generate highly specific antibodies, research is limited. That's where IPA's AI comes into play; the company has developed LENSai, an integrated intelligence platform powered by patented HYFT® technology.

The company leverages systems biology, multi-omics modeling and complex AI systems to support its proprietary bioplatform-based antibody discovery technologies. The continuous learning models employed by ImmunoPrecise Antibodies enable the refinement and improvement of their antibody discovery technologies over time. This involves utilizing AI-driven systems that can process vast amounts of data - including genomic and proteomic information - to identify patterns and optimize the antibody development process. By continuously learning from the data generated through their research and development activities, IPA can enhance the efficiency and accuracy of their antibody discovery capabilities, ultimately leading to better therapeutic options for patients. This iterative approach allows the company to stay on the cutting edge of antibody discovery and develop advanced solutions for various therapeutic needs.

The unique feature of LENSai is its ability to connect the fundamental pillars of the biosphere into one comprehensive framework. These pillars consist of sequence, structure and function of a molecule. LENSai, powered by the company's patented HYFT technology, seamlessly integrates vast amounts of multi-omics data, enabling more complex analyses in the field of life science discovery. In a single framework, it handles various types of biological data, including DNA, RNA, protein sequences and structural information generated by methods such as Alpha Fold, ESM-2, Rosetta Fold, Cryo-EM, and Crystallography. Additionally, LENSai incorporates information from peer-reviewed literature, patents and clinical trials, offering a comprehensive approach to biological research and innovation.

The global drug discovery market had a value of $81.5 billion in 2022. Experts predict that it will grow to $181.4 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. Similarly, the global immunotherapy drugs market was valued at $202.64 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach approximately $1.013 trillion by 2032, experiencing a compound annual growth rate of 18% from 2023 to 2032. ImmunoPrescise specializes in both of these markets. Their patented technology, LENSai, offers advanced data fusion capabilities and can scale infinitely. By integrating sequence, structure and function, LENSai facilitates valuable predictions and insights, which could lead to significant advancements in the field of life science discovery.

