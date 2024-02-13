American Resources Corporation's Affiliated Company, Novusterra Inc., Announces Strategic Partnership with Kenai Defense, Texas Tech University, to Support U.S. Army Objectives

Novusterra's patented technology will be further developed and implemented through a research and development investment by the United States Army

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that their affiliated company, Novusterra Inc. (Private) ("Novusterra") a company specializing in the development and production of carbon nanomaterials and graphene for the infrastructure, agriculture, electrification economy, and national security announced today that the United States Army will be using its patented technology to develop greater protection of sensitive technologies. Through this collaborative partnership between Novusterra, Texas Tech University (its academic research partner), and under subcontract with Kenai Defense (a prime defense contractor with a focus on material technology development), the parties will further develop Novusterra's patents for the production of carbon nanostructures and graphene utilizing coal as its primary, low-cost feedstock for next-generation defense applications.

Greg Jensen, CEO of Novusterra commented, "We are honored to serve alongside our partners at Kenai Defense and Texas Tech University as we further develop our exclusively licensed patents to better serve our beloved United States Army and provide greater protection for their sensitive technologies. We look forward to supporting Kenai Defense and the United States Army as we work to provide low-cost carbon nanomaterial that will be utilized in national security-focused applications."

Novusterra continues its impressive growth of developing advanced applications that commercialize its exclusively licensed patents to produce carbon nanomaterials and graphene from low-cost, carbon-based feedstocks. Graphene is an allotrope of carbon consisting of a single layer of atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice nanostructure. Graphene is extremely thin and extremely light yet harder than diamonds. Graphene has become a valuable and useful nanomaterial due to its exceptionally high tensile strength, electrical conductivity, transparency, and being the thinnest two-dimensional material in the world. The global market for graphene is rapidly expanding with most of the demand focused on development in semiconductors, electronics, energy storage/batteries, and composites.

About Novusterra Inc.

Novusterra's specializes in the development and commercialization of patented technology to produce low cost, high quality carbon nanostructures and graphene from carbon-based deposits to be utilized within the sustainable infrastructure, energy storage, agriculture and water filtration marketplaces. The Company secured its patents through the acquisition of an exclusive sublicense with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) which are designed to make use of an abundant and low-cost feedstock (coal) in an environmentally friendly process.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

