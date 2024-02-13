CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Inks Major Reseller Agreement to Drive Adoption of Breakthrough OT Cybersecurity Solution

Industry leading cybersecurity reseller to dramatically expand availability of AZT PROTECT

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi), has partnered with one of the world's top-three cybersecurity solution integrators to accelerate adoption of ARIA's unique solution for securing operational technology (OT) environments - AZT PROTECT®. This new agreement represents a major endorsement for AZT PROTECT as the industry's leading solution for protecting critical infrastructure in sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy, and utilities.

The leading cybersecurity advisory firm and reseller, which serves around 6,000 companies worldwide, added AZT PROTECT to its portfolio after identifying a gap in its offering for OT customers. Thanks to this new agreement, it can now offer an integrated solution for OT environments that offers protection against the most advanced zero-day and supply chain attacks, responding to the rapidly growing number of successful cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure. It will add the new offering to their existing range of managed monitoring and professional services.

Unlike leading next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and endpoint detection response (EDR) solutions - designed for IT rather than OT - AZT PROTECT does not require constant internet connectivity or rely on constant security patching, making it suitable for "air gapped" environments. It augments these other solutions by reducing application vulnerability exploits to near zero. Thereby neutralizing attacks in real time before they cause harm, using a revolutionary AI-driven patented technique for analyzing executable code, scripts, and processes.

"The new agreement allows us to multiply our sales reach 100x, which will dramatically help accelerate adoption of AZT PROTECT across multiple industries, meeting the urgent need to protect OT environments," says Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity. "This is a strategic partnership with an established leader in the cybersecurity industry with a proven track record of bringing innovative cybersecurity solutions to thousands of companies around the world."

Launched in July 2023, AZT PROTECT is being deployed by companies in a range of industrial settings that use OT to manage critical infrastructure. ARIA Cybersecurity solutions recently announced the roll out of AZT PROTECT at a top 5 pharmaceutical manufacturer to protect its critical production applications, joining a fortune 500 chemical company, a western intelligence agency, along with Logi-Tech, a leading Australian local managed security service provider (MSSP).

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

