Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - Members of the Jurat community that successfully participated in the Esquire's Airdrop campaign have started receiving their ESQ PFPs. The collection of 1,100 PFPs is being distributed to OG members of the Jurat community who have shown loyalty and commitment to the Jurat vision of bringing justice to blockchains.

The JTC Ordinal ESQ PFP Airdrop has seen 1,100 unique Ordinals airdropped to OG Jurat community members.

The successful execution of the ESQ PFP airdrop marks a significant milestone for Jurat, demonstrating its commitment to incentivizing user engagement and building a robust, engaged community.

These PFPs are built using the JTC Ordinal protocol. JTC Ordinals are a unique form of NFT that has the ability to connect directly to official courts so that an owner can recover their ordinal if it is ever stolen.

Digital artists can use the JTC Ordinal minting service to create their own drops and unique works, and these will automatically incorporate legally enforceable copyright and royalties agreements.

ESQs, short for Esquires, are a collection of 1,100 unique, colorful goat avatars minted as JTC Ordinals on the JTC blockchain. Each PFP (profile picture) boasts distinct visual traits and varying levels of rarity, adding value and collectability to these digital assets. This airdrop serves as a token of appreciation for community members who have actively participated in Jurat's journey, contributing to its growth and development.

Understanding Rarity in JTC Ordinal ESQ PFPs

JTC Ordinal ESQ PFPs possess varying levels of rarity based on the unique combination of their individual traits. These traits fall into four categories:

Type: Background, body, mouth, outfits & headwear, hand accessory.

Background, body, mouth, outfits & headwear, hand accessory. Name: Specific characteristic within a type (e.g., graying beard, brown body, black suit).

Specific characteristic within a type (e.g., graying beard, brown body, black suit). Drop Count: Number of times the trait appears in the collection (out of 1,100 PFPs).

Number of times the trait appears in the collection (out of 1,100 PFPs). Drop Percentage: Drop count represented as a percentage for easier comparison.

For instance, an ESQ PFP with a "Pit Viper Glasses" accessory might have a drop count of 212 and a drop percentage of 19.27%, indicating its relative rarity compared to another PFP with a more common accessory such as the Suitcase, which has a drop percentage of 40%.

Rarity Table and Trait Exploration

A dedicated rarity table will be available on the Jurat website, allowing community members to explore the drop counts and percentages for each trait easily and enabling them to assess the relative rarity of their unique ESQ PFP. Some of the rarest, most sought-after traits among the ESQ PFP collection include the "Tacos Hand Accessory" and the "Graying Beard Accessory," both appearing on only 1 of the 1,100 ESQ PFPs.

An example of a JTC Ordinal ESQ and the rarity of its traits.

Final Thoughts On The ESQ PFP Airdrop

The JTC Ordinal ESQ PFP airdrop represents a significant step forward for Jurat, signifying its commitment to its community and highlighting its dedication to innovation within the NFT space.

About JTC

Jurat's user base and transaction volume have been steadily increasing, highlighting the growing demand for its unique features like on-chain licensing agreements and royalty enforcement. Thousands of Ordinals have been minted, and the ESQ PFP airdrop is expected to draw more interest in JTC's alternative digital asset model.

The recent listing of the JTC network's native $JTC on the popular cryptocurrency exchange, Bitmart, drew over $400k in trading volume within 24 hours. The listing marked a significant step forward in increasing the accessibility and liquidity of $JTC, attracting a wider audience and fueling the growth of the Jurat ecosystem. Jurat is actively working on additional listings on prominent cryptocurrency exchanges to expand its reach and accessibility.

