Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - Healing Realty Trust ("HRT" or the "Company"), formerly known as Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc., a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company focused on acquiring healthcare-related assets, announced that it has further bolstered its Board of Directors (the "Board") with the appointment of Shant Banosian, the leading mortgage loan officer in the country and the first in the business to surpass one billion dollars in home loan sales. Shant's noteworthy expertise in mortgage lending complements the Board's existing backing of leaders across the real estate, finance, capital markets, and healthcare industries.

Throughout his career spanning two decades, Shant Banosian has closed over 40,000 units and $9 billion in funded mortgage loans. His record-breaking successes and industry expertise have led to his recognition as the number one Loan Officer in the nation for over five years by esteemed publications such as Scotsman Guide and Mortgage Executive Magazine, and he has been featured on the Mortgage Professional America's Mortgage Global 100 List for more than four years. Shant is currently the Executive Vice President of Sales at Guaranteed Rate, a mortgage lending and digital financial services firm, where he has solidified his position as the company's number one Loan Officer for eight years running. After establishing a strong presence in Massachusetts, Shant significantly expanded his reach in 2021 to provide exceptional client service for which he has been strongly recognized across all 50 states.

"Shant is a powerhouse in the mortgage lending space and has proven his expertise to be a covetable resource in the real estate industry," said Joe Caltabiano, Chief Executive Officer of HRT. "The breadth of Shant's achievements is a strong testament to his unparalleled dedication to serving both his clients and communities. The knowledge he provides will be incredibly valuable as we strengthen our corporate governance structure in anticipation of several growth opportunities that will shape the future of HRT."

Shant Banosian added, "The HRT team continues to make waves with their unconventional approach to the traditionally run REIT space. I am thrilled to be along for the ride with such a respected group of individuals while helping to shape the future of this meaningful and emerging sector."

Earlier this month, the Company also appointed former CEO of Brookfield Properties retail real estate vertical, Jared Chupaila, to the Board, bringing the total number of members to seven, following the departure of Nathan Cali. Joe Caltabiano concluded, "On behalf of myself and the team, I would like to thank Nathan for his valued contributions and strong dedication to HRT's vision since its inception."

HRT is a data-driven company that intends to acquire NNN-leased healthcare-related real estate assets, managing both property acquisition and interior buildout to optimize the properties for each tenant or practitioner. With escalating healthcare costs driving patients to explore novel treatments and an overall growing prioritization of wellness across the U.S., the behavioral health market is projected to be valued at $132.4 billion by 2027.

About Healing Realty Trust

