Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers is pleased to provide an update to the investment community regarding the significant progress of its proprietary 'Consumer Directed Banking Platform' (Open Banking) during the first two months of 2024.

The alternative credit economy catering to the "off-bureau" and underbanked consumers remains one of the fastest-growing sectors within the North American credit landscape, propelling increasing interest in Inverite's Open Banking Platform across multiple sectors. With our industry-leading products, we provide the credit industry with unique data insights, enabling better adjudication of consumers credit requests by providing lenders a comprehensive overview that overcomes the limitations of traditional credit bureaus, which often omits data, due to non-reporting lenders or financial institutions.

Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite, emphasized, "Our product offerings, tailored to lenders in the credit economy continue to gain momentum as the industry recognizes the financial advantages of leveraging our data to extend credit to consumers at an unprecedented pace. Traditional credit scores are no longer sufficient as the primary benchmark for lending decisions. Inverite empowers lenders with customized solutions utilizing alternative customer financial data, enabling more informed adjudication and transaction processes."

Inverite is invigorated by its ongoing expansion and strong presence within the alternative lending sector and the broader fintech ecosystem. The company has expanded its reach in the fintech and alternative lending space by partnering with an Automated Loan Management software provider, enhancing its capabilities in streamlining lending processes and improving efficiency for both lenders and consumers. Inverite has also formed a strategic partnership with a niche real estate lender, providing unique offerings for homeowners and real estate agents alike, further solidifying its position as a key player in the evolving landscape of financial technology.

Inverite remains committed to driving innovation within the credit industry and looks forward to further advancements in facilitating seamless transactions between businesses and consumers through its Open Banking Platform.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over seven billion financial data points from more than four million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inverite.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T: (855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@inverite.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

