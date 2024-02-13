AnywhereWorks launches "Grow Your Brand, Not a Marketplace" campaign to celebrate the unique value of small businesses

B2B company commissions OnePoll to conduct a 6,000-person survey to discover what consumers really want from brands.

82% of customers want to communicate directly with a brand rather than a marketplace intermediary in a purchase decision.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnywhereWorks has launched a campaign to celebrate the power of brands and urges small businesses to promote what makes their business unique. The campaign encourages business leaders to celebrate their individuality and invest in their brand - rather than relying on third-party marketplaces.

As part of the campaign research, AnywhereWorks conducted a global survey to discover how marketplaces impact the consumer experience. The findings highlight the power of building a brand that resonates with customers for long-term success - and how short-term 'quick wins' may hurt your business. Particularly, how being listed on a marketplace makes a business faceless and obscures the elements that make their brand so unique.

82% of customers want direct communication with the brands they purchase from; something not always possible when using a marketplace. However consumers recognize the challenges facing brands within a marketplace - and they want to support businesses they believe in. That's why 72% said they'd be more likely to purchase from a brand directly - rather than from a marketplace - if they knew the business would receive 100% of the revenue.

AnywhereWorks founder Michael Payne said:

"We work with thousands of businesses every day, and we've seen just how important it is for brands to connect with their customer base. They've put in the blood, sweat, and tears to bring their brand to life. And they deserve to celebrate what makes them unique. Marketplaces force businesses to compete head-to-head and reduce their offering to a price point. Competing on price alone makes it harder for brands to lean into their unique value, doing both the brands and their customers a disservice. This campaign aims to celebrate the innovators, the idealists, and the everyday dreamers."

The Grow Your Brand, Not a Marketplace campaign continues AnywhereWorks' commitment to helping businesses work Anywhere. In addition to its suite of B2B services, the company supports a range of Giving Back initiatives, including tree-planting charities, food banks, medical NGOs, and endangered animal conservation.

To accompany the campaign, AnywhereWorks created a series of videos to give small businesses the tools they need to grow their business. The "Growth Series" features short clips from experts in marketing, sales, and customer service. Ultimately, the series aims to support businesses in their goal to grow their brand on their terms

To learn more about the campaign, click here .

Notes to Editors

Website

https://anywhereworks.com/

Socials

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AnywhereWorks

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/anywhereworks

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/becauseanywhereworks/

About AnywhereWorks

AnywhereWorks provides B2B services to help businesses be more sustainable, productive, and flexible. Covering everything from live answering to appointment scheduling to time-tracking, the company offers a suite of collaboration tools aimed at helping businesses work Anywhere. Guided by the values of Learning, Sharing, & Giving Back, AnywhereWorks continues to push for a more connected and sustainable global workplace.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvAW-1xqkhU

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335500/AnywhereWorks.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anywhereworks-launches-grow-your-brand-not-a-marketplace-campaign-to-celebrate-the-unique-value-of-small-businesses-302060705.html