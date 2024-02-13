Platform One Unveils CX Program Scorecard

Empowering Professionals with Tailored Insights to Elevate Customer Experience Excellence

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Platform One, a leading provider of managed solutions for customer experience (CX) enhancement, proudly announces the launch of its latest tool for CX practitioners - the CX Program Scorecard. This assessment is designed to empower CX professionals with personalized insights to elevate their performance.

Platform One CX Scorecard

Optimize your CX program with a personalized expert review

With the digital transformation rapidly reshaping the landscape of customer experience, organizations are increasingly recognizing the pivotal role played by CX professionals in fostering lasting customer relationships. In response to this growing demand for excellence, Platform One has developed the CX Program Scorecard, a comprehensive assessment tool tailored to meet the unique needs of CX professionals across diverse industries.

"We're excited to introduce our new CX Scorecard Program to help CX professionals fine-tune their measurement strategies and ensure companies are leveraging the latest CX methodologies," said Gary Nicholas, U.S. Managing Director at Platform One. "In today's competitive marketplace, delivering an exceptional customer experience is critical to brand success. Our Scorecard Program provides CX professionals with customized, tailored insights to help ensure their CX program delivers the insights needed to drive process improvements and increase customer retention."

The CX Program Scorecard leverages industry best practices to evaluate key performance indicators (KPIs) crucial to CX success. Through a user-friendly interface, professionals can gain invaluable insights into their strengths and areas for improvement, enabling them to develop targeted action plans that enhance customer satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy.

Key features of the Platform One CX Program Scorecard include:

Personalized Feedback: Users receive a comprehensive evaluation of their CX program performance, benchmarked against industry standards and peer benchmarks.

Actionable Insights: The Scorecard delivers actionable recommendations tailored to the unique goals and challenges of each user, empowering them to drive tangible improvements in their CX initiatives.

Deep Subject Matter Expertise: Participating in the Scorecard program provides access to our team of CX professionals, providing access to experts in touch with industry standards working with a range of global clients.

To learn more about the Platform One CX Program Scorecard and unlock the full potential of your CX initiatives, visit https://www.platform1.cx/scorecard.

For media inquiries, please contact:

KresLynn Knouse

Global Head of Marketing

kreslynn.knouse@platform1.cx

About Platform One

Platform One is a forward-thinking CX company dedicated to transforming customer experiences through managed CX services. With a team of industry experts and a robust in-house software platform, Platform One is committed to helping businesses capture feedback, resolve issues, and drive customer loyalty at every touchpoint. Platform One makes it easy for organizations of any size to create a CX strategy that inspires positive change. To learn more, please visit platform1.cx.

