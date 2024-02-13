Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2024 | 15:02
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MatchWare Launches MindView 9: A New Era of Productivity and Project Management

MatchWare A/S announces MindView 9, a groundbreaking upgrade in mind mapping technology. Tailored for professionals and educators, it redefines productive thinking, strategic planning, and project management. Featuring innovative AI integration and enhanced usability, MindView 9 stands as a pinnacle of efficiency and productivity, poised to revolutionize mind mapping. Witness the future of mind mapping unfold with MindView 9.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / MatchWare A/S., a globally recognized leader in mind mapping software, announced the launch of MindView 9, a major upgrade set to redefine the way professionals and educators leverage the power of mind mapping. Kickstart productive thinking, elevate strategic planning and improve project management with MindView 9, the apex of mind mapping technology. Building on the success of its predecessors, MindView 9 introduces pioneering features, enhanced usability, and powerful AI integration to ensure unmatched efficiency and productivity.

MindView 9 - Mind Mapping Software

MindView 9 - Mind Mapping Software
Intuitive Project Management, True Collaboration, Multiple Layouts, Multi-platform

"MindView 9 is not just an upgrade; it's a transformation," says Ulrik Merrild, CEO of MatchWare. "We've seen first-hand how mind mapping revolutionized productivity, and with MindView 9, we're taking it to the next level. Our new integrated task system and dynamic views are designed to convert ideas into action seamlessly, ensuring that productivity gains aren't just incremental - they're exponential."

Key features of MindView 9 include:

  • New Kanban and Year Wheel Views: Innovative ways to visualize tasks and manage deadlines with agility and precision.
  • Revamped Timeline View: Enhanced to offer greater ease of use and more powerful planning capabilities.
  • Integrated Task System with Calendar View: A built-in system for comprehensive task management across all levels of project planning.
  • MindView Assist App: For on-the-go task management, ensuring seamless synchronization and accessibility.
  • Enhanced Capture Toolbar: Improved tools for capturing and incorporating multimedia content directly into mind maps.
  • New Office 2022 Interface: A sleek, intuitive interface that aligns with the latest user experience standards.
  • Expanded Accessibility Features: Committed to inclusivity, MindView 9 underwent a rigorous audit to meet WCAG 2.1 AA standards, alongside speech-to-text and read-aloud enhancements.

Thomas Henriksen, VP of Development, emphasized the importance of security and usability: "In the development of MindView 9, we've prioritized user-friendly features without compromising security or speed. Integrating AI represents our commitment to innovation, enabling users to expand ideas with AI-generated content while maintaining control over originality settings - crucial for educational environments."

Don't let the future of mind mapping pass you by. MindView 9 is a leap forward in productivity and task management, a tool that doesn't just keep up with the pace of business, it accelerates it. With MindView 9, every project is an opportunity for success. Transform how your team collaborates, plans, and achieves with a mind-mapping solution designed for the demands of tomorrow.

Experience the evolution of mind mapping with MindView 9 and see how your ideas can turn into accomplishments. Visit https://www.matchware.com/whats-new today to learn more.

Contact Information

Brandon Conrad
VP of Sales
usa@matchware.com
1-813-254-6644

Related Files

Whats-New-EN.pdf

SOURCE: MatchWare A/S

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.