Pearl Certification and Mediagistic Partner to Bring Top-Tier Marketing Solutions to Elite Contractors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Pearl Certification, the national provider of independent, third-party certification of high-performing homes, and Mediagistic, one of the nation's leading marketing and advertising agencies for original equipment manufacturers, have proudly partnered to differentiate the very best home services contractors through a new collaboration that will deliver additional value to homeowners as well.

Pearl Certification and Mediagistic, both specialists in the home services industry, are partnering to elevate the businesses of the highest-quality HVAC and solar contractors.

"One of the biggest hurdles any contractor faces is making it clear how valuable their elite services are to homeowners," said Kevin Hunt, Pearl's VP of Industry Partnerships. "Pearl Network Contractors are uniquely positioned to show how energy-efficiency improvements and home services don't just increase homeowner comfort, but also add real value to home equity.

"This important partnership will give our elite network access to some of the very best marketing and advertising services. Mediagistic understands completely just how important market differentiation is and how to leverage it for the best results."

Pearl has certified homes and home features conservatively estimated at a value of $1.24 BILLION in potential home equity. No other firm has quantified the value of home improvements in this way. This additional value would not have been created without these top-tier contractors.

"Pearl Certification is a powerful tool for home services contractors to build meaningful relationships with homeowners seeking their services," said Eddie Childs, Mediagistic's Director of Corporate Marketing. "This collaboration sets a new bar for high-quality contractors and the marketing opportunities working with Pearl will bring them. Competitive pressure is increasing across the board in the home services industry, so being able to set your business apart from the competition has become mission-critical. And elite contractors will benefit supremely from the assistance Mediagistic and Pearl Certification can provide in proving maximum value to their clients."

To kick off this exciting partnership, Mediagistic contractors will be pre-qualified to join the elite Pearl Contractor Network and, for a limited time, will receive a discounted rate on Pearl Network onboarding and fees.

To learn more about Pearl's partnerships, please visit https://pearlcertification.com/partners.

About Pearl: Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Now a Public Benefit Corporation, Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council. pearlcertification.com

About Mediagistic: Mediagistic is a full-service marketing partner with more than 20 years of experience in home services marketing and advertising, working with 1,000+ dealers nationwide. The company puts an entire marketing team at your disposal, including comprehensive digital marketing strategies, media planning/buying, and award-winning creative and production teams. Mediagistic's service-first philosophy, consultative approach, and transparency make it an optimal choice for contractors looking to grow their revenue using strategic, sustainable methods. Click here to schedule a market analysis with one of our experts today.

