Coder Experiences 2X Revenue Growth in 2023, Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Momentum in 2024

Software Development Company introduces C-Suite executives, increases customer count and receives industry recognition leading into next phase of expansion

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Coder, the development platform that keeps developers in flow, today announced an impactful 2023 with a series of strategic new hires and milestones, including expansion into several key customer verticals, creation of new corporate functions, and inclusion in key analyst reports.

Coder made a number of senior personnel appointments within the past year, including the introduction of Rob Whiteley as CEO. Whiteley joined Coder in May 2023 from F5 Networks. With his unique background as both the GM and CMO of NGINX and a former industry analyst at Forrester, Whiteley will ramp Coder's growth with a focus on go-to-market.

"I am thrilled to join Coder as CEO, and the journey so far has been an excellent one. This is an exciting opportunity to lead a team of talented software developers and continue the innovation started by our co-founders, Kyle and Ammar," said Whiteley. "I am committed, along with Coder's entire leadership team, to building upon the company's strong foundation, furthering the mission to make developers productive and secure."

In addition to Whiteley, seasoned finance and marketing executives, Inna Morgounova and Katherine Bagood, joined Coder in 2023. As VP of Finance and Operations, Morgounova brings a decade of experience in the enterprise software space. She will oversee Coder's finance and operations, partnering with leadership to ensure the organization meets its goals for advancement and profitability. Bagood joins Coder as Head of Marketing from F5 Networks, driving brand awareness and leading the company's go-to-market initiatives.

Rounding out these senior leadership hires is the appointment of Josh Epstein as Coder's Chief Revenue Officer, who will be responsible for growing the company's ARR and expanding its revenue engine globally. Epstein joins Coder from Vendia, where he oversaw global sales, customer success, and business development. Prior to Vendia, Epstein grew HashiCorp's Globals business to more than $175 million.

Under Whiteley's leadership, headcount at Coder doubled in 2023, allowing the company to expand to multiple new functions with dedicated teams for business development, customer success, marketing, and revenue operations.

This new depth of expertise allowed the company to make multiple product updates over the course of 2023. Cloud development environments (CDEs) are pivotal for software companies seeking to maximize developer productivity while mitigating risks. In September 2023, Coder announced the launch of Coder 2.0, the second release of its open source CDE software solution. Coder 2.0 provides a structured and secure platform for provisioning developer workspaces that are consistent, reliable, and compliant, allowing developers to regularly reach their flow state. Additional functions of Coder 2.0 made the platform more extensible with a plug-in registry, incorporating emerging standards that make it easier for developers to customize their workspaces, and made adding ecosystem integrations like JFrog push-button simple.

By making these updates and emphasizing the importance of CDE capabilities, Coder grew its customer base by 6x from Q1 2021, expanding beyond financial services and government into new verticals including automotive, entertainment, hi-tech, and retail.

To cap off a successful year, Coder was included in Gartner's Software Engineering Hype Cycle, recognizing CDEs as a key focus area for the industry. Gartner predicts that by "2026, 60% of cloud workloads will be built and deployed using CDEs."

As the technology landscape continues to evolve, Coder remains committed to staying ahead of the curve, introducing new open source projects, new SaaS services, and ways to bring generative AI to developer workflows. Throughout 2024, Coder will accelerate growth through global expansion initiatives, new and impactful partnerships, and the creation of products and solutions that will attract new customer segments. Coder is poised to achieve significant milestones in 2024, laying the groundwork for continued success in the years to come.

"2023 was a year of milestones for Coder. We delivered Coder 2.0 and now we're seeing customers put thousands of developers on the platform. We take a lot of pride in the magical developer experience customers create with the software," said Ammar Bandukwala, CTO and co-founder, Coder. "I'm confident Rob, Josh, and the rest of the team will build a foundation for growing Coder even faster. I expect 2024 to be another year of milestones as more and more enterprises default to the cloud as their preferred development environment."

For more information on Coder, visit www.Coder.com.

About Coder

Coder has completely revolutionized software development with its browser-based cloud development environment (CDE). Its unique combination of simplicity and customizability gives developers the power to create, access and collaborate on development environments from anywhere, without having to host and manage code locally. This streamlines developer workflows, saves time and accelerates innovation. Coder sells an annual subscription to DevOps and Platform Engineering teams built atop the open source foundation, which adds security, observability, and governance capabilities that make it easier to run at scale in production environments. With Coder, developing software has never been easier. For more information, visit our website, get started on Github, follow us on LinkedIn or join our Discord.

Contact:

Kelsey Dannels

Coder@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Coder

View the original press release on accesswire.com