Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. : Avenir Wellness Solutions Issues 2024 Marketing Growth Plans to Shareholders for Seratopical Revolution Skin Care Line with Support from Nicole Kidman and Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Persky

Avenir Wellness Solutions Issues 2024 Marketing Growth Plans to Shareholders for Seratopical Revolution Skin Care Line with Support from Nicole Kidman and Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Persky

New TikTok Shop Ready for Launch to Help Grow Brand Awareness and Product Sales

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. ("Avenir" or the "Company") (OTCQB:AVRW), a proprietary broad platform technology and wellness company, today issued the following Letter to Shareholders.

Dear Avenir Shareholders:

With the growing success of the Seratopical Revolution skin care product lines from our Sera Labs division, the Avenir team has been working diligently to expand our marketing plans for 2024 and beyond. I am very pleased to report that our current plans continue to include support from our Global Brand Ambassador Nicole Kidman as well as renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Michael A. Persky, M.D., F.A.C.S..

Nicole Kidman, who personally entrusts her own skin care to our Seratopical brand products, will continue to be an integral part of our advertising campaigns through the use of her images and commentary as will Dr. Persky who joined the AVRW team in September. Dr. Persky will be expanding his support of brand marketing, social media, and advertising campaigns for our patent-pending DNA (Deep Nano Actives) Complex an instant anti-aging skin tightening serum that due to the cutting-edge peptide technology developed exclusively for AVRW allows the ingredients to penetrate to the dermal layers of the skin. Dr. Persky will also advise along with Rob Davidson on formulating the brand's future plant-based, cruelty-free and scientifically grounded products and will continue to add credibility to the product line with his "Ask the Expert" video segments answering consumer questions. In his video segments, which have been very successful thus far and are being used on all social media platforms, Dr. Persky explains in detail why he loves the results and usefulness of the new Seratopical DNA Complex.

Link to Dr. Persky Videos

Seratopical Revolution DNA Complex retails for $99.99 and is currently available for purchase at: https://seralabshealth.com/pages/introducing-dna-complex

Another exciting component of our expanding marketing plans in 2024 will be the launch of a new TikTok Shop to create an additional sales pipeline and boost brand awareness to a broader consumer base. Based on our research, we project the TikTok Shop to become a robust sales platform and we expect to officially launch this initiative very soon.

Overall, Avenir Wellness Solutions has never been in a better position to capitalize on the high intrinsic value of our unique and proprietary skin care formulations. With 15 patents under our control, the highly positive reviews Seratopical DNA Complex is receiving, and more new products in development, 2024 is set up to be a growth year for the Company. We look forward to keeping our shareholders informed of our progress, developments and milestones as we move forward.

Sincerely,

Nancy Duitch, CEO

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.

Avenir Wellness (OTCQB:AVRW) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new technologies that is part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its intellectual property by expanding its product lines utilizing the technology. And, as a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir also looks to partner with or license its IP technology to wellness companies worldwide. For more information visit: www.avenirwellness.com.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.

The Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors with innovative products using cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution, SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions, and also sold online and in-store at major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers and on Amazon.com. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, as well as on X (Twitter) at @sera_ labs.

