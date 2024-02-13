INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Closing of $4.0 Million Public Offering

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced it has closed its previously announced public offering of shares of Class A common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $4.0 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for strategic acquisitions, the engagement of external, third-party marketing and business consultants, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The public offering was comprised of 47,058,823 shares of Class A common shares and, at the option of purchasers, pre-funded warrants in lieu of shares, priced at a public offering price of $0.085 for one common share or pre-funded warrant (less the par value of each share of Class A common stock in the case of each pre-funded warrant). The pre-funded warrants are issuable to purchasers in lieu of shares of Class A common stock that would otherwise result in such purchaser's beneficial ownership exceeding 4.99% (or, at the election of the purchaser, 9.99%) of the Company's outstanding Class A common stock, if any such purchaser so chooses. Each pre-funded warrant is exercisable at any time to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share.

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is acting as sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on February 8, 2024. A final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, 45 Broadway, New York, NY 10006, or by telephone at (212) 293-0123.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statements on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

General Inquires

Morgan Wood

Mwood@inspirevet.com

SOURCE: Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

