NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Secures Agreement with Major Utah School District

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Today, Uplift Aerospace (OTC PINK:NRPI) announced an agreement with the Salt Lake City School District, Salt Lake Education Foundation, and Salt Lake City Corporation. As a result of this agreement, Starborn Academy Program, an immersive nine-week educational initiative designed to increase critical thinking and performance in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), will be available for the district's students.

This first of its kind collaboration in Salt Lake City represents a significant step in Uplift's mission to integrate advanced space exploration technologies into educational settings, with domestic and global scale.

For more information on integrating this innovative virtual reality learning platform into your school district, please contact info@upliftaerospace.com or visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/starborn-academy.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift (Symbol:NRPI) provides comprehensive space mission solutions, including astronaut training (both in-person and VR), mission design, and access to suborbital and orbital flights.

Over the past two years, Uplift Aerospace has secured agreements with NASA, Blue Origin, Orbital Reef Space Station, University of Arizona, University of Wisconsin, and the University of Central Florida. The ultimate objective of the Company is to run its businesses in order to create shareholder value, while exercising sound corporate governance to ensure the interests of the Company's management and shareholders are completely aligned.

ABOUT SALT LAKE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Salt Lake City School District (SLCSD) is Utah's capital city school district. With more than half of SLCSD students coming from a minority racial or ethnic background, most students coming from low-income households, and more than 80 languages spoken by district families, it is also one of the state's most diverse. SLCSD prides itself on its robust academic and extracurricular offerings, its inclusive academic environment, its focus on supporting students' social and emotional learning, and on promoting excellence and equity: every student, every classroom, every day. For more information, visit www.slcschools.org.

ABOUT SALT LAKE CITY DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT:

Formed in 2016, Salt Lake City's Department of Economic Development is focused on building Salt Lake City as a vibrant, beautiful, prosperous, diverse, and authentic place - a place that is economically accessible to everyone. Known as the "Crossroads of the West," Salt Lake City is strategically located for businesses to succeed. SLCDED works to streamline processes, provide excellent customer service, and offer an array of resources and services to recruit and retain businesses in the City, and ensure they have the tools to thrive. Learn more at www.slc.gov/ed.

ABOUT SALT LAKE EDUCATION FOUNDATION

The Salt Lake Education Foundation supports every student in the Salt Lake City School District, helping ensure they achieve their goals in and out of the classroom. The foundation relies on the community's support to help students, whether it is volunteers helping with a school musical, gifts of food for families or funds to assist with elementary STEAM activities. For additional information, visit www.saltlakeeducationfoundation.org.

