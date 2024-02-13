Supply Side: SupplySide East Registration Opens for April Showcase

SECAUCUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / SupplySide East , the premier east-coast event dedicated to ingredient sourcing, nutrition, wellness, supplements and pet health, presented by KSM-66 Ashwagandha, announces open registration for the upcoming event, returning to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, April 16-17, 2024.

SupplySide East gathers more than 250 leading health and nutrition suppliers and service providers and draws an international presence of more than 3,000 industry professionals to explore the newest ingredients in various categories including beverages, women's health, cosmetics, healthy aging, packaging and supplements.

Nutrition experts across multiple education stages will share expertise in comprehensive sessions dedicated to topics covering holistic evolving trends including microbiomes, animal nutrition, active nutrition and hundreds of additional topics in FDA regulations, longevity and supply chain. On Wednesday, April 17, in a session titled Active Nutrition from the Gamer Chair to the Yoga Mat and Sports Field, five experts will discuss vitality and energy in daily activities, sports nutrition and bioactive ingredients like ashwagandha and cordyceps mushrooms.

"SupplySide East continues to remain on the pulse of pivotal health and wellness sourcing. We look forward to engaging the industry with the highest caliber of brands across all facets of health, all seeking to increase how we produce, maintain and develop the well-being of the world," shares Danica Cullins, Senior Vice President, SupplySide . "Through strategic market research, continuous innovation, a strong global perspective and science-backed expert presentations, SupplySide is the most important annual east coast gathering to discover everything wellness related under one roof at the fresh start of the year."

With first-time attendees increasing by 50 percent in 2023, newcomers to the wellness industry continue to share innovative insights, methods and products to further transform the global wellness market, now estimated at $5.6 trillion . Consumers continue to seek new and effective resources to sustain incremental health, fitness, nutrition, sleep and mindfulness goals and needs.

Past attending companies include Bayer, The Coca Cola Company, GNC, Whole Foods Market, Unilever and PepsiCo.

Notable exhibitors include Bright Pharma Caps , Gelita , TSI USA LLC , Viva 5 , AIDP Inc. , Balchem Human Nutrition & Health , California Natural Colors and Bio-Botanica .

For a full list of confirmed exhibitors, please visit the SupplySide Exhibitors page .

Registration is now open , visit www.supplysideeast.com to secure your pass for the upcoming expo, April 16-17 in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Industry press are encouraged to attend, registration is free and can be found on the Press Hub .

About SupplySide

SupplySide events are the premier gatherings for innovation and discovery in the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. SupplySide brings together thousands of suppliers and buyers to explore and learn the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for more than 26 years. The following SupplySide events and information products are produced by the Health and Nutrition group at Informa Markets: SupplySide East ,? SupplySide West , Natural Products Insider and Food & Beverage Insider . Engage with supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on? Twitter ,? Instagram ,? Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact:

SupplySide PR

supplysidepr@informa.com

SOURCE: Supply Side

View the original press release on accesswire.com