Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo and TELCLOUD Enter into a Strategic Partnership Agreement

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning, premier provider of cloud communications platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services with over four million users, and ??TELCLOUD, a Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Provider for Telecommunication Providers, today announced the launch of its new POTS (Plain old Telephone Service) Replacement platform powered by TELCLOUD.

The FCC has mandated that carriers must transition away from POTS lines. Crexendo has partnered with TELCLOUD to offer its partners a world class solution to affect the transition. "The TELCLOUD white-labeled POTS replacement solution is an indispensable addition for our partners. With critical applications in Fire Alarms, Security Alarms, and Elevators, the demand for a seamless alternative service is more pressing than ever", said Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo. "Our platform not only addresses this challenge but also goes beyond, providing white-labeled POTS Line Replacement with cutting-edge communications services, ensuring uninterrupted service for mission-critical applications. Furthermore, with direct integration into the Netsapiens platform, our partners gain a competitive edge, enabling them to deliver the market's foremost POTS Replacement Solution".

Korn continued "We're excited to introduce our new POTS Replacement powered by TELCLOUD to our community of over 220 platform partners., Local Exchange Carriers are currently imposing exorbitant price hikes on traditional dial tone, reaching up to a staggering 1000%, the market's appetite for a seamless and cost-effective alternative is growing exponentially. Our POTS Replacement offering emerges as a beacon of affordability and dependability, providing our partners with a strategic advantage in delivering advanced solutions to their clients."

"We are delighted to partner with Crexendo to bring our POTS line replacement solution to a broader audience," said Jake Jacoby, CEO of TELCLOUD. "By integrating our innovative solution with Crexendo's fastest-growing UCaaS platform with over 4 million users, we are unlocking unprecedented possibilities for businesses seeking a seamless transition from traditional POTS lines. This collaboration not only reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions but also amplifies our collective capacity to meet the evolving needs of a dynamic market. Together, we are poised to redefine the landscape of telecom services by offering a reliable, scalable, and technologically advanced POTS replacement solution that will undoubtedly elevate the communication experiences of businesses and end-users alike."

TELCLOUD also recently exhibited and demonstrated its Communication Platform as a Service at the Crexendo User Group Meeting, A NetSapiens Platform Event, which occurred in October 16-19, 2023.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three and a half million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

About TELCLOUD

TELCLOUD is a Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for large Telecommunication Providers. Our platform enables white labeled POTS Line Replacement and Wireless Services. Direct Netsapiens integration allows your organization to offer the best POTS Replacement Solution in the market. For more info visit: https://telcloud.com or call (833) 900-POTS (7687). For more about TELCLOUD visit www.telcloud.com

