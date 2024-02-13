Cangrade Supercharges Workforce Optimization With UKG Partnership Expansion

Leading assessment solution and HCM suite partner to elevate workforce development and management

WATERTOWN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Cangrade, a leading hiring assessment solution helping companies make fast, data-backed talent decisions, today announced an expanded technology partnership with UKG, a leading global provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating great places to work, better employee experiences, and improving business outcomes.





Unicorn hires who fail to thrive in their teams, e-learning that doesn't improve performance, and teams who don't collaborate are just a few examples of talent management failures that result from HR teams lacking the candidate and employee data they need. For human resources teams to develop organizations and employees that thrive, they must have integrated solutions that enable efficient, accurate talent decisions.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both Cangrade and UKG Pro will have easy access to all their candidate and employee data at their fingertips, enabling them to make better hiring decisions and optimize their workforce. This integration enables HR teams to leverage candidate and employee data for personalized learning and development programs, team placement, performance management, and more to maximize organizational success. By pairing Cangrade's bias-free candidate performance data with UKG Pro's industry-leading data and insights, organizations can put people at the center of their talent management strategies.

"We are excited to bring our customers an innovative solution for maximizing and optimizing workforce performance with the expansion of our UKG partnership," shared Cangrade's CEO and Founder, Gershon Goren. "There is an increased demand for a cohesive strategy across talent acquisition and workforce development. Expanding our UKG integration beyond a pre-hire candidate screening solution to post-hire development recommendations provides UKG customers with highly personalized and targeted insights to power career growth and success within the organization."

UKG solutions are developed on the UKG FleX platform, which is a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspires people," said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "Partners like Cangrade allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey."

