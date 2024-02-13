BlueFoot Inc. Completed US Air Force SBIR Phase 2 Contract

BlueFoot completed a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 2 contract to study and develop applications of its Patent Data Analysis Capabilities for the US Air Force.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / BlueFoot announces it has completed a SBIR Phase 2 contract that focused on developing an innovation strength scoring capability. This capability enables innovation strength benchmarking at the company and technology-level, further automating corporate due diligence using risk-based patent analysis for the Department of the Air Force (DAF).









About BlueFoot

BlueFoot's market intelligence platform empowers technology-based due diligence. With its proprietary data science and AI, BlueFoot automatically correlates patent, financial, and market data to understand the global market map of companies in a bespoke technology area. BlueFoot enables the benchmarking of companies' relative innovation strengths in that bespoke technology area as well. Used by the financial sector, corporate IP departments, and the government, BlueFoot is a must-have software tool for automated corporate due diligence. For more information, visit www.bluefoot.ai.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 new contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com.

