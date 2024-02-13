John Lukez Named New President of LitePoint

Lukez Succeeds Brad Robbins as LitePoint President

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, announced Brad Robbins' retirement from the company, and that Vice President of Applications John Lukez has been appointed President of LitePoint.

Lukez steps into this role with very deep knowledge of LitePoint's people, technology, markets, and customers. He has been a part of LitePoint for 16 years and has had an instrumental role in developing marketing and applications at the company.

"Brad has fostered a dynamic, high-performance culture that has resulted in LitePoint maintaining strong leadership in the very competitive and constantly changing world of wireless test," states Greg Smith, President and CEO of Teradyne. "John Lukez has the drive and vision to pick up the reigns from Brad and help LitePoint achieve great things. He has a deep understanding of the communications end markets and a passion for helping customers deliver the highest quality wireless products."

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test devices that incorporate widely used wireless technologies. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points, and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

