Pinnacle Promotions Secures Place on Counselor's 2024 Best Places to Work

Pinnacle Promotions proudly celebrates securing its seventh consecutive year on Counselor Magazine's Best Places to Work list.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Pinnacle Promotions, a notable promotional product industry leader, is proud to announce its inclusion in Counselor Magazine's esteemed 2024 Best Places to Work list. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Pinnacle Promotions has placed on the coveted list, securing a commendable 60th position overall and an impressive 29th ranking in the medium companies category. Inclusion in the list highlights the company's unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment.





Counselor Magazine, a revered publication in the promotional products sector, recognizes organizations prioritizing employee satisfaction, growth, and a positive corporate culture. Read the detailed article highlighting Pinnacle Promotions' achievement here.

Pinnacle Promotions has consistently demonstrated a dedication to creating a workplace that values its employees' contributions, professional development and overall well-being. The company's leadership has worked diligently to establish an environment that promotes collaboration, innovation and a strong sense of community among its team members.

"At Pinnacle Promotions, our people are our greatest asset. We believe that a happy and motivated team leads to exceptional results, and we are thrilled to be recognized by Counselor Magazine as one of the Best Places to Work in 2024," said Chelsey Ingle, Director of Human Resources at Pinnacle Promotions. "This award reflects our ongoing pledge to create a workplace that encourages creativity, personal growth and a strong sense of community."

Pinnacle Promotions' ranking at 60th overall and 29th among medium-sized companies emphasizes its leadership in the promotional products industry. This acknowledgment further solidifies the company's reputation for delivering high-quality products while highlighting a workplace culture where employees can thrive.

As Pinnacle Promotions celebrates this accomplishment, the company remains focused on continuous improvement and maintaining its status as an employer of choice within the industry. The team looks forward to building on this success, driven by a shared commitment to excellence, teamwork and innovation. Learn more about how you can join the Pinnacle Promotions team by exploring the open positions here.

About Pinnacle Promotions:

Pinnacle Promotions is an Atlanta-based, industry-leading promotional products marketing agency whose hero mission is to help companies "Make the Right Impression" through innovative promotional products and solutions. With expertise in brand management, product sourcing, and production - along with an award-winning eCommerce website - Pinnacle Promotions helps companies create connections with their customers, prospects, and employees with promotional merchandise and apparel.

