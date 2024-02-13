Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Challenging the DEI Status Quo With Margaret Spence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Having a diverse and inclusive workplace makes good business sense, but the truth is that we're stuck at an impasse. Companies are so focused on how many people from different backgrounds they employ that they're missing the point. It's not about the numbers. It's about ensuring that every individual is equitably woven into the fabric of the organization and has opportunities to advance and thrive.

We invited Margaret Spence, an advocate for transformative change in the DEI landscape, to elaborate on where companies currently stand with DEI and what needs to change. With a commitment to challenging the status quo, questioning barriers, and leading inclusively, Margaret offers a compelling vision. Her expertise extends beyond rhetoric, by proving that DEI is not just a checkbox but an ongoing commitment.

Listen for insights on:

Recommended data points for tracking DEI success and impact

How being entrenched in the status quo can obstruct inclusion

Navigating bias and inclusion challenges as a person of color

