Black Book Market Research: Top Integrated Practice Management, Revenue Cycle & EHR Solutions Rating Awarded to ModMed by Surgical Specialists for 6th Year, Black Book Annual Physician Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Black Book Research announced the top comprehensive information technologies for integrated physician practice management, revenue cycle management, and electronic health records solutions, as gathered in the annual crowdsourced poll of user experience and client constancy. This year's polling of surgical specialty physicians, nurses and clinicians, financial staff, and administrators totaled 17,220 users providing individual feedback on their client experiences in the 2024 Surgical Specialists EHR PM RCM survey.

"ModMed continues to be the #1 choice for surgeons, with proven solutions that are specialty-specific and support the cohesive functionality that surgical practices need," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book. "ModMed's specialty-centric EHR/RCM leads the industry with top-performance user scores for health record interoperability and communications between clinicians, streamlining claims processing, as well as integrating AI for surgeons to interpret images, predict patient outcomes, and optimize surgical treatment plans."

Black Book Research measures customer satisfaction across surgical practice user-centric, key performance indicators: strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; training; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; breadth of offerings; delivery excellence; deployment and implementation; customization; integration, connectivity, and interfaces; scalability, client adaptability; flexible pricing; reliability; brand image and marketing communications; marginal value adds and modules; financial viability and managerial stability; cybersecurity and patient privacy; support and customer care; and best-of-breed technology and process improvement.

ModMed achieved the highest client ratings in 10 of 18 key performance indicators in the competitive vendor evaluation, which included user satisfaction and customer experiences from over 80 surgical-centric PM, EHR, and RCM vendors.

Four components encompass the Black Book integrated technology ratings for specialty physician practices: Patient Records Management, Interoperability and Connectivity, Revenue Cycle Management and Analytics, and Practice Management tools.

Additionally, ModMed also outscored all other vendor competitors in a record 11 of 20 surgical specialties for outstanding client experience and customer satisfaction. These include:

#1 Gastroenterology - 14 consecutive years;

#1 Dermatology - 11 consecutive years;

#1 Otolaryngology ENT - 10 consecutive years;

#1 Plastic Surgery - 9 consecutive years;

#1 Ophthalmology - 8 consecutive years;

#1 Orthopedics - 7 consecutive years;

#1 Pain Management - 4 consecutive years;

#1 Podiatry - 3 consecutive years;

#1 Urology - 3 consecutive years;

#1 Allergy & Immunology - 2 consecutive years; and

#1 OB GYN Fertility Medicine - first year award.

