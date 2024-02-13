Castle Connolly Releases Castle Connolly 2024 Top Black Doctors

2024 list recognizes 240 leading black doctors in the nation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Castle Connolly announced today the release of Castle Connolly 2024 Top Black Doctors, recognizing exceptional black doctors from the Castle Connolly Top Doctor list. There are 240 doctors represented on this year's list - more than double the doctors on the 2023 Top Black Doctor list - across 30 states and 57 specialties.

2024 Castle Connolly Top Black Doctors

The distinction is part of Castle Connolly's Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative designed to honor top clinicians and enable patients to find Castle Connolly Top Doctors who have shared backgrounds and experiences. As part of this initiative, Castle Connolly surveyed its current Top Doctors (top 7% of physicians in the U.S., all nominated by peers), to request that they share information about their race/ethnicity, gender and sexual identity.

"There is ample evidence from research regarding healthcare disparities that disproportionately impact the Black community in the United States. We know that many of these inequities stem from socioeconomic factors, including social determinants of health," says Dr. Talya K. Fleming, physical medicine and rehabilitation physician at Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute and 2024 Castle Connolly Top Black Doctor. "My unique experience as a Black woman helps me to relate to my patients and their families on a different level. Research shows that when the race of the patient and the physician match, it can actually improve communication, trust and adherence to medical advice."

"Our mission at Castle Connolly Top Doctors is to connect patients not only to best-in-class healthcare, but also to the best healthcare option for them as an individual," says Steve Leibforth, Castle Connolly Managing Director. "Our list of Top Black Doctors facilitates this patient-doctor connection, as well as shining a spotlight on the accomplishments of these exceptional doctors."

All Castle Connolly Top Black Doctors are nominated by their peers, after which the Castle Connolly research team evaluates specific criteria to determine who should qualify as a Top Doctor, including consideration of each nominee's professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills, and outcomes data.

In addition to Castle Connolly Top Black Doctors, Castle Connolly will release additional distinctions in 2024, including:

Exceptional Women in Medicine (March)

Top Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Doctors (May)

Top LGBTQ+ Doctors (June)

Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors (September)

