Dexterity Depot World Chase Tag Team to Compete in World Championship

Dexterity Depot Announces Participation at WCT 6 World Championships in Evry, France

CAMP HILL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Dexterity Depot and World Chase Tag announce the Dexterity Depot team's participation in the highly anticipated World Chase Tag WCT 6 World Championships. Set to take place in Evry, France, from April 26 through April 28, 2024, this prestigious event will feature 16 top-tier teams from around the globe, including four formidable teams representing the United States.

Dexterity Depot WCT Team

This is a photo of the Dexterity Depot World Chase Tag team scheduled to compete at the WCT 6 World Championships in Evry, France, from April 26 through April 28, 2024.

The World Chase Tag World Championships will showcase the epitome of agility, strategy, and speed as competitors from diverse backgrounds converge to engage in heart-stopping pursuits across an intricate obstacle course called the "Quad." With every chase, athletes will push the boundaries of human performance, delivering an unparalleled display of athleticism and determination.

"We are extremely grateful to be competing in the World Chase Tag World Championships," said Tim Dexter, Owner of Dexterity Depot and Captain of the DXD Team. "Our team has been hard at work developing their skills, speed, strategies and tactics. Going into this World Championship event, we will be the most prepared we have ever been for a Tag Competition. We are confident that we can go out there, prove we are one of the best teams in the world and take home the gold."

Featuring a lineup of electrifying matches and intense showdowns, the World Chase Tag World Championships will captivate audiences with its fast-paced action and nail-biting suspense. Spectators can expect to witness jaw-dropping maneuvers, lightning-fast pursuits, and high-stakes drama as teams vie for the coveted title of world champion.

Sponsorship opportunities are available on both the local and international level.

For media inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Tara Brown.

About Dexterity Depot:

Dexterity Depot is Central Pennsylvania's Elite Ninja Warrior, Parkour and World Chase Tag training facility. They offer classes, private events and other services for ages 6 and up. For more information, visit dexteritydepot.com.

