Semi-Stow Opens Third Fleet Yard in Phoenix

11-acre truck terminal acquired through Yellow Corporation's bankruptcy sale

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Semi-Stow today announced the opening of an 11-acre semi-truck parking property at 3045 S 43rd Ave in Phoenix. The terminal, which includes cross-docks, office space, and maintenance shops, marks Semi-Stow's third location in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Semi-Stow was the winning bidder for the fleet yard as part of Yellow Corporation's bankruptcy sale.

The yard is ideally positioned close to major warehouses and business parks, and just 10 minutes from the I-10 thoroughfare connecting Southern California to markets across the country. Its location is within a one-day drive of Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, and El Paso. Heavy demand for regional parking drove Semi-Stow's decision to expand its footprint in the Phoenix metro with this third property. The company's two existing yards in Glendale and the Airhaven Industrial District are both operating at full capacity.

The yard will provide more than 300 spaces for parking, storage, and staging of semi-trucks, drop trailers, and other heavy-duty vehicles. Space can be rented daily or monthly and can be reserved by the individual parking space or by the acre. The asphalt yard with concrete dolly pads features demarcated spaces, secure 24/7 access with barbed wire fencing, AI-powered gate automation, 4k security cameras, and stadium lighting.

The yard also features three onsite facilities-two maintenance buildings totaling 9,000 square feet of space and a 13,900-square-foot cross-dock facility that includes 2,500 square feet of office space. Semi-Stow is seeking tenants for the cross-dock and one of the maintenance buildings.

"Our Phoenix expansion is in direct response to surging customer demand for our fleet yards," said Trent Cameron, CEO of Semi-Stow. "Trucking companies of all sizes stand to benefit from more accessible, secure parking in the greater Phoenix metro. And we look forward to expanding our relationships with nearby enterprise fleets, who increasingly use our yards for strategic trailer positioning and drop-and-hook relays."

Semi-Stow's acquisition of Yellow's terminal is part of the company's strategy to expand its nationwide network of secure, modern fleet yards. With $500 million of real estate investment, the company is aggressively growing its footprint in top metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) through purchasing, leasing, and asset management agreements. Real estate owners and brokers with potential deals should contact Dennis Nabors.

Reservations for the new Phoenix site can be booked online at semi-stow.com/phx3.

About Semi-Stow

Semi-Stow is the nation's largest provider of secure fleet yards with more than 30 locations and 7,000 parking spaces. We help asset carriers, private fleets, and owner-operators use truck parking as a flexible part of their transportation infrastructure without the need for major capital investments. Our network of yards provides trucking fleets with secure locations for their drivers and cargo, hassle-free access to each location, consistent billing, and visibility into their assets and reservations. For trucking companies looking to expand operations and better serve your customers, contact us at www.semi-stow.com or email info@semi-stow.com.

Contact Information:

Ari Bixhorn

ari@semi-stow.com

512-817-0747

SOURCE: Semi-Stow

View the original press release on newswire.com.