Dienstag, 13.02.2024
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044 | Ticker-Symbol: NT4
Tradegate
12.02.24
15:41 Uhr
74,00 Euro
-2,00
-2,63 %
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2024 | 16:02
96 Leser
Northern Trust Ireland Has Achieved 'The Mark'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Northern Trust

We can now share the good news that the Northern Trust Ireland team has achieved the Business in the Community Ireland Mark ('The Mark'), Ireland's environmental, economic, social and governance standard.

The Mark recognizes that we have gone above and beyond to foster a culture of continuous improvement when it comes to sustainability in our Irish business.

We were assessed on four pillars of sustainability:

1. Economic; our approach to creating a positive and sustainable economic impact on the local community, society, and the environment
2. Environmental; our approach to responsibly managing our total environmental footprint
3. Social; our approach to addressing the needs of key social stakeholders
4. Governance; our structures provide the foundations for economic, environmental, and social pillars

Organizations with The Mark are representative of Ireland's most mature, ambitious, and innovative organizations. This independently verified accreditation demonstrates our commitment to meeting and delivering the transformation needed to address the sustainability challenge in Ireland.

"I am thrilled that we have been recertified with The Mark. The rigorous process and external audit gives us, our clients and our broader stakeholder group, confidence in our commitment to drive sustainability in our organization." Melíosa O'Caoimh, Country Manager Northern Trust Ireland.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on accesswire.com

