Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo International expands operations in France with authorisation to write primary insurance

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International today announced that it has been granted a licence to write primary insurance in France by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR), further extending the company's commercial P&C insurance capabilities and product offerings in Continental Europe.



Mr. Ralph Brand, Sompo International's President, Continental Europe Insurance said, "The granting of the French primary insurance license not only supports the company's strategic expansion but further strengthens our position in Continental Europe. Buyers in France are increasingly looking for carriers with a local presence who can offer the capital, risk appetite and risk management capabilities they need to address the challenges they face. Our expertise across a range of insurance lines, coupled with our financial strength, make us an attractive business partner."

About Sompo International

"Sompo International" refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualtyor please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Sompo International contacts:

Robyn Fonde

VP, Global Head of Media, PR, and Advertising

Phone: +1 914 426 0241

Email: rfonde@sompo-intl.com

Alexandra Brändli

AVP, Marketing & Communications, Europe

Phone: +41 44 213 25 14

Email: abraendli@sompo-intl.com