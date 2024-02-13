Sunday 25th to Thursday 29th February, Booth 1553, Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, California

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener electronics possible, will be present at the upcoming APEC 2024, IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition. In addition to having its largest ever booth at the show, the company will contribute with a number of papers including an analysis of how GaN can play a part in supporting the exponential growth in power demanded by datacentres as the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) proliferates.

Giorgia Longobardi Chief Executive Officer, CGD "With datacentres now demanding 100kW per rack and predicting even more in the very near future, power system designers are looking to employ GaN devices in new architectures. At CGD we are addressing this challenge with new devices and reference designs which we will be discussing at APEC, along with many other applications where GaN can play a huge role in enabling sustainable electronics solutions that are more efficient, have high performance and are more compact."

CGD will present three papers at APEC:

Tuesday 27th February, 15.00-15.30 'How ICeGaN technology can address the datacentre challenges that digitalisation brings' , with Andrea Bricconi, Chief Commercial Officer, CGD and Peter Di Maso, VP of Business Development (Americas) CGD.



, with Andrea Bricconi, Chief Commercial Officer, CGD and Peter Di Maso, VP of Business Development (Americas) CGD. Wednesday 28th February, 09.10-09.30 'Evaluation of GaN HEMT dv/dt Immunity and dv/dt induced false turn-on energy loss' , with Nirmana Perera, Application Engineer, CGD.



, with Nirmana Perera, Application Engineer, CGD. Thursday 29th February, 09.45-10.10 'Monolithic integration addresses the design challenges of GaN Power devices', with Di Chen, Director of Business Development Technical Marketing, CGD.

On booth 1553, CGD will present a range of demos designed to showcase industry's first easy-to-use and scalable 650 V GaN HEMT family. ICeGaN H2 single-chip eMode HEMTs can be driven like a MOSFET, without the need for special gate drivers, complex and lossy driving circuits, negative voltage supply requirements or additional clamping components. Addressing the increase in power required by server and industrial applications, CGD will show a 350 W PFC/LLC reference design using ICeGaN (650 V, 55 mO, H2 series). With a board power density of 23 W/in3, the bridgeless CrM Totem Pole PFC plus half-bridge LLC design has a peak efficiency of 95%, (93% average) and a no-load power consumption of 150 mW.

Andrea Bricconi Chief Commercial Officer, CGD "GaN is now accepted as a reliable and proven technology that is able to deliver high efficiency and power density simultaneously. Datacentres, with their insatiable need for power, are an obvious application for GaN, but there are many other consumer, industrial and automotive applications where GaN can also demonstrate the ability to be a disruptive technology. CGD has delivered industry's most easy-to-use GaN technology ICeGaN and we are keen to share our ideas with the audience at APEC."

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficientGaN solutions. CGD's ICeGaN technology is proven suitable for high volume production and the company is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its founders, CEO Dr Giorgia Longobardi and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD's ICeGaN HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly-growing IP portfolio which is a result of the company's commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.

