SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeda, Inc. (Zeda), a global leader in innovative healthcare solutions, proudly announced today the acquisition of The Orthopaedic Implant Company (OIC), an orthopaedic implant company recognized as the leader in value-based implants. This strategic acquisition is a significant leap forward for Zeda in strengthening its commitment to revolutionizing manufacturing and distribution of medical devices globally.

OIC's unparalleled expertise in value-based implants has set industry benchmarks in the US, making it a pioneer in delivering high-quality, cost-effective orthopaedic devices. The acquisition enables Zeda to produce OIC's time-tested implant designs, fortifying and accelerating its mission to provide accessible, high-value trauma implants to patients on a worldwide scale.

Commenting on the acquisition, Shri Shetty, CEO of Zeda, expressed excitement about the collaboration: "The acquisition of OIC represents a pivotal moment for Zeda. Its leadership in value-based implants perfectly complements our additive manufacturing technologies that can deliver high quality orthopaedic devices and implants that are accessible to all patients, regardless of country and socioeconomic status. Together, our strengths and expertise will raise the standard of care globally and equitably for the world's entire population."

Itai Nemovicher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Orthopaedic Implant Company, also shared his perspective on the acquisition: "We are proud to join forces with Zeda, a company that shares in our values and dedication to advancing access to critical orthopaedic care because it can and should be done. Under Zeda, OIC will reach new heights in providing cost-effective, high-quality orthopaedic solutions in the US and abroad."

Under the terms of the acquisition by Zeda, OIC will operate worldwide as a Zeda Health company. The deal solidifies Zeda's position in the global orthopaedic industry as a company developing and using leading design and manufacturing technologies that push device design forward while drastically improving affordability and access to excellent care.

For more information about Zeda and The Orthopaedic Implant Company, please visit z8a.com and orthoimplantcompany.com.

About Zeda: Zeda (www.z8a.com) is a global technology solutions company dedicated to transforming patient care through innovation by design and advanced manufacturing. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering cutting-edge answers to critical demands, Zeda's solutions are designed for highly regulated markets.

About The Orthopaedic Implant Company (www.orthoimplantcompany.com): OIC is a purpose-driven, forward-thinking company determined to change the way implants are manufactured and priced. OIC is the only OEM in the orthopaedic device space whose implants have been independently tested and shown to improve value while achieving the highest standards in clinical outcomes.

