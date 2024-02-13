Anzeige
13.02.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, COALA TO3 (71/24)

At the request of Coala-Life Group AB, Coala-Life Group AB equity rights will
be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 14, 2024. 



Security name: Coala-Life Group AB TO3
---------------------------------------
Short name:   COALA TO3       
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021308830      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  322603         
---------------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - One (1) Warrant entitles to subscribe for one (1) new share in the   
     Company at an exercise price corresponding to the higher of (i) 70   
     percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Company's  
     share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period of 10 trading
     days immediately preceding May 24, 2024 (May 24, 2024 included),    
     however at least 6 öre (SEK 0.06) and (ii) the quota value of the share
     at the time of exercise of the Warrants.                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr May 30, 2024 - June 12, 2024                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  June 10, 2024                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call
Carnegie Investment Bank AB on +46 (0)8-5886 85 70.
