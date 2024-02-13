Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, COALA TO3 (71/24)

At the request of Coala-Life Group AB, Coala-Life Group AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from February 14, 2024. Security name: Coala-Life Group AB TO3 --------------------------------------- Short name: COALA TO3 --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021308830 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 322603 --------------------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) Warrant entitles to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to the higher of (i) 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period of 10 trading days immediately preceding May 24, 2024 (May 24, 2024 included), however at least 6 öre (SEK 0.06) and (ii) the quota value of the share at the time of exercise of the Warrants. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr May 30, 2024 - June 12, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 10, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB on +46 (0)8-5886 85 70.