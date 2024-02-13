Anzeige
13.02.2024 | 17:02
ERP Advisors Group Unveils the Criteria for Selecting an ERP for Field Service Requirements

On Thursday, February 15th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will uncover the most important factors to consider when selecting field services software.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will define the unique needs of companies requiring field service capabilities and the factors they must consider when selecting field services software solutions.

EAG Logo

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/how-to-identify-the-best-solutions-for-your-field-serivces-company

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/how-to-identify-the-best-solutions-for-your-field-serivces-company.

Contact Information:

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.

